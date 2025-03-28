Final Fantasy XIV offers players a free Phial of Fantasia until update 7.3

Final Fantasy XIV continues to make graphical adjustments and updates to the game, and as a result, you can claim a free Phial of Fantasia until patch 7.3. This isn’t the first free Fantasia that has been given out during this expansion, either. Around launch time, there was a free Phial available for players who completed a very simple quest.

This one also had very little fanfare attached to it. You had to read the patch notes to find out that this one exists. All you have to do is log in, head to a specific location, talk to an NPC, and you can grab a Phial of Fantasia — all without spending any real-world money. Here’s what you need to know.

In response to updates and changes, Final Fantasy XIV offers players a free Phial of Fantasia

Final Fantasy XIV players can log in right now, throughout the entire 7.2X patch cycle, and grab a free Phial of Fantasia. Normally, these cost $10 (or equivalent regional pricing) on the Mog Shop, so you should definitely go out of your way to grab it, even if you’re happy with how your character looks. You could always change your mind in the future or hold it until a new race hits the game, so you can look like that instead.

Even if you don't need it now, go grab your free Phial of Fantasia (Image via Square Enix)

Head to Old Gridania, Apkallu Falls (10.7, 6.4), and speak to the Wandering Moogle. Complete the quest by simply talking to them and reading what they have to say, and you’ll be given a free Phial of Fantasia in Final Fantasy XIV. You don’t have to use it now, either. It can be held in your inventory for years.

The item you receive is Market Prohibited, so you cannot sell it. However, any player can log in right now and claim one. You could even log on to multiple characters if that’s what you prefer to do. These are being given out due to the various character model changes, upgrades, and adjustments that have been made over the course of the Dawntrail expansion.

Players may find that something doesn’t look right to them anymore, or they may prefer a different race’s visual appearance. Thankfully, it’s easy to switch how you look in-game. It’s free, and you have plenty of time to claim yours before it's too late.

