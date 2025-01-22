Complete FFXIV MSQ (Main Scenario Quest) list (7.1)

Each major FFXIV patch brings with it a series of MSQ — Main Scenario Quests that players need to undertake if they want to progress in the game. After all, you cannot get to the next expansion — whenever that happens — if you haven’t completed all of the current Main Scenario Quests. You’ll be stuck exactly where you are. However, the game does give you a handy icon that shows the current quest you’re on. If you click on it, you can even see where it is located in the world.
For that reason, we’re not going to show the coordinates/et cetera for these quests. It’s incredibly easy to see where you're at in-game by clicking the “Next Main Scenario Quest icon” within FFXIV — it’ll show your current MSQ. This current list goes as far as update 7.1, but we’ll add to this once more updates hit.
All MSQ available in FFXIV as of update 7.1
No matter where you start in FFXIV, you’ll find yourself in Gridania, Limsa Lominsa, or Ul’dah and will have to take up those MSQ missions. Eventually, you’ll leave your home territory, and branch out to the other regions. Don’t worry about being under-leveled, as that rarely happens, especially if you start doing Roulettes once they unlock.
You’ll occasionally have to fight the various big bosses, too — Titan, Leviathan, Shiva, and go through a handful of dungeons. These are required, but they aren’t incredibly challenging, as far as FFXIV’s MSQ goes.
MSQ for starting towns (Gridania, Limsa Lominsa, Ul’dah): Gridania
- Close to Home
- To the Bannock
- Passing Muster
- Chasing Shadows
- Eggs over Queasy
- Surveying the Damage
- A Soldier’s Breakfast
- Spirithold Broken
- On the Bentranch
- You Shall Not Tresspass
- Don’t Look Down
- In the Grim Darkness of the Forest
- Threat Level Elevated
- Migrant Maruaders
- A Hearer Is Often Late
- Salvaging the Scene
- Leia’s Legacy
- Dread is in the air
- To Guard a Guardian
- Festive Endeavors
- Renewing the Covenant
- The Gridanian Envoy
- Call of the Sea
Limsa Lominsa
- Close to Home
- On to Summerford
- Dressed to Call
- Lurkers in the Grotto
- Washed Up
- Double Dealing
- Loam Maintenance
- Plowshares to Swords
- Just Deserts
- Sky-high
- Thanks a Million
- Relighting the Torch
- On to the Drydocks
- Without a Doubt
- Righting the Shipwright
- Do Angry Pirates Dream
- Victory in Peril
- Men of the Blue Tattoos
- Feint and Strike
- High Society
- A Mizzenmast Repast
- The Lominsan Enovy
- Call of the Sea
Ul’dah
- Close to Home
- We Must Rebuild
- Nothing to See Here
- Underneath the Sultantree
- Step Nine
- Prudence at This Junction
- Out of House and Home
- Way Down in the Hole
- Takin’ What They’re Givin’
- Supply and Demands
- Give it to Me Raw
- The Perfect Swarm
- Last Letter to Lost Hope
- Heir Today, Gone Tomorrow
- Passing the Blade
- Following Footfalls
- Storms on the Horizon
- On Captain, My Captain
- Secrets and Lies
- Duty, Honor, Country
- A Matter of Tradition
- A Royal Reception
- The Ul’dahn Envoy
- Call of the Sea
ARR MSQ - 15 to 20
- It’s Probably Pirates
- Call of the Forest
- Fire in the Gloom
- Call of the Desert
- Into a Copper Hell
- The Scions of the Seventh Dawn
- A Wild Rose by Any Other Name
- Unsolved Mystery
- What Poor People Think
- A Proper Burial
- For the Children
- Amalj’aa Wrong Places
- Dressed to Deceive
- Life, Materia, and Everything
- Lord of the Inferno
- A Hero in the Making
- The Company You Keep (Immortal Flames)
- For Coin and Country
- The Company You Keep (Maelstrom
- Till Sea Swallows All
- The Company You Keep (Twin Adder)
- Wood’s Will Be Done
- Sylph-management
- We Come in Peace
- Sylphic Studies
- First Impressions
ARR MSQ - 21-30
- First Contact
- Dance Dance Diplomacy
- Forest Friend
- Presence of the Enemy
- Brotherly Love
- Spirited Away
- Druthers House Rules
- Never Forget
- Microbrewing
- Like Fine Wine
- Sylphish Concerns
- Nouveau Riche
- Into the Beast’s Maw
- A Simple Gift
- Believe in Your Sylph
- Back from the Wood
- Shadow of the Darkness
- Highbridge Times
- Where There is Smoke
- On to Little Ala Mhigo
- Tea for Three
- Foot in the Door
- Meeting with the Resistance
- Killing Him Softly
- Helping Horn
- He Ain’t Heavy
- Come Highly Recommended
- The Bear and the Young’uns’ Cares
- Wilred Wants You
- Big Trouble in Little Ala Mhigo
- Back to Square One
- Terror at Fallgourd
- Ziz Is So Ridiculous
- Rock of Rancor
- Seeing Eye to Winged Eye
- Power of Deduction
- Secret of the White Lily
- Skeletons in Her Closet
- Wrath of the Titan
- Tales from the Tidus Slayer
- Hungry Hungry Goobbues
- The Lominsan Way
- Nix That
- A Modest Proposal
- Trial by Turtle
ARR MSQ 31-40
- The Perfect Prey
- When the Worm Turns
- There and Back Again
- The Things We Do for Cheese
- What Do You Mean You Forgot the Wine
- An Offer You Can Refuse
- It Won’t Work
- Give a Man a Drink
- That Weight
- Battle Scars
- It Was a Very Good Year
- In The Company of Heroes
- As You Wish
- Lord of Crags
- All Good Things
- You Can’t Take it With You
- Bringing out the Dead
- Bury Me not on the Lone Prairie
- Eyes on Me
- He Who Waited Behind
- Cold Reception
- The Unending war
- Men of Honor
- Three for Three
- The Rose and the Unicorn
- The Talk of Coerthas
- Road to Redemption
- Following the Evidence
- In the Eyes of Gods and Men
- The Final Flight of the Enterprise
- Ye of Little Faith
- Factual Folklore
- The Best Inventions
- Influencing Inquisitors
- By the Lights of Ishgard
- Blood for Blood
- The Heretic Among Us
ARR MSQ - 41-50
- In Pursuit of the Past
- Into the Eye of the Storm
- Sealed with Science
- With the Utmost Care
- A Promising Prospect
- It’s Probably Not Pirates
- Representing the Representative
- The Reluctant Researcher
- Sweet Somethings
- History Repeating
- The Curious Case of Giggity
- Better Late than Never
- Lady of Vortex
- Reclamation
- Casing the Castrum
- Eyes on the Empire
- Footprints in the Snow
- Monumental Hopes
- Notorious Bigs
- Come-Into-My-Castrum
- Getting Even with Garlemald
- Drowning out the voices
- Acting the Part
- Dressed for Conquest
- Fool Me Twice
- Every Little Thing She Does is Magitek
- Escape from Castrum Centri
- The Black Wolf’s Ultimatum
- Operation Archon
- A Hero in Need
- Hearts on Fire
- Rock the Castrum
- The Ultimate Weapon
The Ultimate Weapon wraps up the main story quest (MSQ) for FFXIV through the original retail release. Following that, there were several patches of updates, which will be listed below — in order of their release.
Like normal MSQ releases in FFXIV, you have to do these patches in order. If you were like me and chose to take a break, you'll have to complete these sets of patches before you begin Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward.
ARR - patch 2.1
- Still Waters
- A Final Temptation
- The Mother of Exiles
- Promises to Keep
- Yugiri’s Game
- Why We Adventure
- All Due Respect
- The Sea Rises
- Scouts in Distress
- The Gift of Eternity
- Into the Heart of the Whorl
- Lord of the Whorl
- When Yugiri Met the Fraternity
- Through the Maelstorm
ARR - patch 2.3
- The Great Divide
- Desperate Times
- Shock and Awe
- Reap the Whirlwind
- Revolution
- Stories We Tell
- Lord of Levin
- Levin an Impression
- What Little Gods are Made Of
- Guardian of Eorzea
- Recruiting the Realm
- Heretical Harassment
- When the Cold Sets in
- Brave New Companions
ARR - patch 2.4
- Traitor in the Midst
- Back and Fourth
- Coming to Terms
- The Intercession of Saints
- Strength in Unity
- Dark Words, Dark Deeds
- First Blood
- The Path of the Righteous
- For the Greater Good
- Tendrils of Intrigue
- Chasing Ivy
- In Flagrante Delicto
- A Simple Plan
- The Instruments of Our Deliverance
- The Road Less Traveled
- Eyes Unclouded
- The Reason Roaille
- Let Us Cling Together
ARR - patch 2.5
- Good Intentions
- Bait and Switch
- Best Laid Schemes
- The Rising Chrous
- Aether on Demand
- On the Counteroffensive
- An Uninvited Ascian
- In Memory of Moenbryda
ARR - patch 2.55
- Mask of Grief
- Defenders of Ishgard
- The Wyrm’s Roar
- Committed to the Cause
- Volunteer Dragonslayers
- An Allied Perspective
- The Steps of Faith
- Administrative Decision
- An Unexpected Ambition
- Ancient Ways, Timeless Wants
- Where We are Needed
- The Least Among Us
- A Time to Every Purpose
- Come, but Not Gone
- The Parting Glass
- Before the Dawn
All FFXIV MSQ from the Heavensward expansion
Once you’ve completed Before the Dawn, you can begin the Heavensward quests in the FFXIV MSQ saga. You have to be at least level 50 to begin these quests, but that shouldn't be a problem by this point. We’ll break the quests down into groups, by level, so it’s easy to see where you should be as you go through Ishgard and beyond.
FFXIV MSQ from 50-51
- Coming to Ishgard
- Taking in the Sights
- The Better Half
- Over the Wall
- Work in Progress
- The First and Foremost
- From on High
- Reconnaissance Lost
- At the End of our Hope
- Knights Be Not Proud
- Onwards and Upwards
- An Indispensable Ally
- Meeting the Neighbors
- Sense of Urgency
- Hope Springs Eternal
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- A Reward Long in Coming
- Divine Intervention
- Disclosure
- Flame General Affairs
- In Search of Raubahn
- Keeping the Flame Alive
- To Siege or Not to Siege
- Alphinaud’s Way
- In Search of Iceheart
- From One Heretic to Another
- Sounding Out the Amphitheatre
- Camp Out the Convictors
- Purple Flame, Purple Flame
FFXIV MSQ from 52-53
- Where the Chocobos Roam
- Worse than Dragons
- The Trine Towers
- Gifts for the Outcasts
- The Nonmind
- A Gnathic Deity
- Breaking into Hives
- Lord of the Hive
- Mourn in Passing
- Beyond the Clouds
FFXIV MSQ from 54-55
- Mountaintop Diplomacy
- Moghan’s Trial
- Mogmug’s Trial
- Mogwin’s Trial
- Moglin’s Judgment
- Leaving Moghome
- The Road to Zenith
- Waiting for the Wind to Change
- Heart of Ice
- The Wyrm’s Lair
- New Winds, Old Friends
- A General Summons
- Awakening in Ul’dah
- A Brave Resolution
- Ready to Fly
- Into the Aery
- The Song Begins
FFXIV MSQ from 56-57
- Unrest in Ishgard
- He Who Would Not be Denied
- Ill-weather Friends
- The Spice of Life
- Noble Indiscretions
- A Child apart
- Bloodlines
- Fire and Blood
- A Knight’s Calling
- The Sins of Antiquity
- In Search of the Soleil
- Into the Blue
- Familiar Faces
- Devourer of Worlds
- Black and the White
- Bolt, Chain, and Island
- A Difference of Opinion
- One Good Turn
- An Engineering Enterprise
- Aetherial Trial
- Lost in the Lifestream
- Taturu’s Surprise
- Onward to Sharlayan
FFXIV MSQ from 58-60
- A Great New Nation
- Golems Begone
- An Illuminati Incident
- Leaving Idyllshire
- Matoya’s Cave
- Forbidden Knowledge
- An Eye for Aether
- Hour of Departure
- The First Flight of the Excelsior
- Systematic Exploration
- In Node We Trust
- Chimercial Maintenance
- Close Encounters of the Vith Kind
- Fetters of Lament
- Heavensward
Heavensward wraps up the MSQ for FFXIV’s Heavensward expansion, but there were several patches beyond that — containing even more story/challenges. Those will begin in patch 3.1 and will continue until the launch of the Stormblood expansion later on.
FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.1
- An Uncertain Future
- Breaking the Cycle
- Another Time, Another Place
- In the Eye of the Beholder
- A Little Slow, a Little Late
- Dreams of the Lost
- Against the Dying of the Light
- As Goes Light, So Goes Darkness
FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.2
- As it Once Was
- The Word of the Mother
- This War of Ours
- Staunch of Conviction
- Once More, a Flavor
- For Those We Have Lost
- Consequences
- Choices
- A Spectacle for the Ages
- For Those We Can Yet Save
- Causes and Costs
FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.3
- The Man Within
- An Ally for Ishgard
- Winning over the Wyrm
- An End to the Song
- Heroes of the Hour
- Litany of Pace
FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.4
- Promises Kept
- Shadows of the First
- Two Sides of a Coin
- Unlikely Allies
- The Beast that Mourned at the Heart of the Mountain
- Beneath a Star-filled Sky
- When We Were Free
- Honorable Heroes
- One Life for One World
- An Ending to Mark a New Beginning
FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.5
- Tidings from Gyr Abania
- An Envoy for Ishgard
- An Allied Decision
- Griffin, Griffin on the Wall
- Louisoix’s Finest Student
FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.56
- The Obvious Solution
- The Greater Obeisance
- Fly Free, My Pretty
- The Far Edge of Fate
All FFXIV MSQ from the Stormblood expansion
Fly Free, My Pretty wraps up patch 3.56 of FFXIV and ends the Heavensward MSQ. From there on, you begin the Stormblood expansion — seen by many as the “anime filler arc” of Final Fantasy XIV. There are still plenty of memorable and incredible moments to experience as you go through the city of Kugane and beyond, for these Main Scenario Quests.
FFXIV MSQ 60-61
- Beyond the Great Wall
- Lyse Takes the Lead
- The Promise of a New Beginning
- A Haven for the Bold
- A Bargain Struck
- A Friend of a Friend in Need
- Signed, Sealed, to be Delivered
- Best Served with Cold Steel
- Let Fill Your Hearts with Pride
- A Familiar Face Forgotten
- The Prodigal Daughter
- Hard Country
- Death by a Thousand Rocks
- A Life More Ordinary
- The Color of Angry Qiqirn
- The Black Wolf’s Pups
- Homeward Bound
- Where Men Go as One
- Future Rust, Future Dust
- A Dash of Green
- Ye Warward Brothers
- Token of Faith
- Crossing the Velodyna
- In Crimson It Began
- The Fires Fade
- Bereft of Hearth and Home
- Divide and Conquer
- Lies, Damn Lies, and Pirates
- Tales from the Far East
- Not Without Incident
- The Man from Ul’Dah
- Where the Streets are Paved with Koban
- By The Grace of Lord Lolorito
- A Good Samurai is Hard to Find
- It’s Probably a Trap
- Making the Catfish Sing
FFXIV MSQ 62-63
- Once More, to the Ruby Sea
- Open Water
- Boys with Boats
- To Bend with the Wind
- Confederate Consternation
- The Solace of the Sea
- The Arrows of Misfortune
- The Last Voyage
- Alisaie’s Stones
- Under the Sea
- Of Kojin and Kami
- In Soroban We Trust
- Forever and Ever Apart
- In Darkness the Magatama Dreams
- The Whims of the Divine
- Breaking and Delivering
- The Lord of the Revel
- Tide Goes in, Imperials Go Out
- A Silence in Three Parts
FFXIV MSQ 64-65
- Life after Doma
- A Glimpse of Madness
- The Stubborn Remainder
- The Ones We Leave Behind
- A New Ruby Tithe
- The Will to Live
- Daughter of the Deep
- Path of No Return
- The Time between the Seconds
- All the Little Angels
- Here There be Xaela
- The Search for Lord Hien
- A Season for War
- An Impossible Dream
- Stars in the Dark
- A Warrior’s Welcome
- The Heart of Nations
- A Trial Before the Trial
- In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave
- The Children of Azim
FFXIV MSQ 66-67
- The Labors of Magnai
- For Love of the Moon
- Sworn Enemies of the Sun
- The Undying Ones
- A Final Peace
- As the Gods Will
- Naadam
- Glory of the Khagan
- In Crimson They Walked
- The Hour of Reckoning
- The Room Where It Happened
- How Tataru Got Her Groove Back
- Seeds of Despair
- The Limits of Our Endurance
- Broken Steel, Broken Men
- The Toma Within
- On the Eve of Destiny
- The Die is Cast
- The World Turned Upside Down
- A Swift and Secret Departure
- While You Were Away
- Rhalgr’s Beacon
- The Fortunes of War
- Rising Fortunes, Rising Spirits
- The Lure of the Dream
- The Lady of Bliss
- The Silence of the Gods
FFXIV MSQ 68-70
- The First of Many
- Strong and Unified
- Hells Open
- Heavens Weep
- The Road Home
- For the Living and the Dead
- Above the Churning Waters
- The Path Forward
- With Tired Hands We Toil
- Where Courage Endures
- The Price of Freedom
- Raubahn’s Invitation
- Liberty or Death
- The Lady in red
- Upon the Great Loch’s Shore
- The Key to Victory
- The Resonant
- The Legacy of our Fathers
- The Measure of His Reach
- Stormblood
Stormblood marks the end of the main Stormblood expansion for the FFXIV MSQ. However, several patches of content came after Stormblood throughout the 4.x patches. These lasted until the Shadowbringers expansion showed up about a year later.
FFXIV MSQ patch 4.1
- Arenvald’s Adventure
- The Darkness Below
- The Mad King’s Trove
- The Butcher’s Blood
- Echoes of an Echo
- A Sultana’s Strings
- A Sultana’s Duty
- A Sultana’s Resolve
- Securing the Saltery
- A Blissful Arrival
- Return of the Bull
FFXIV MSQ patch 4.2
- Tidings from the East
- The Sword in the Store
- Hope on the Waves
- Elation of Trepidation
- Storm on the Horizon
- His Forgotten Home
- A Guilty Conscience
- Rise of a New Sun
FFXIV MSQ patch 4.3
- Gosetsu and Tsuyu
- Gone Like the Morning Dew
- Fruits of her Labor
- Conscripts and Contingencies
- The Primary Agreement
- Under the Moonlight
- Emissary of the Dawn
FFXIV MSQ patch 4.4
- Sisterly Act
- Feel the Burn
- Shadows in the Empire
- A Power in Slumber
- The Will of the Moon
- The Call
- Prelude in Violet
FFXIV MSQ patch 4.5
- Soul Searching
- A Defector’s Tidings
- Seiryu’s Wall
- Parley on the Front Lines
- The Face of War
FFXIV MSQ patch 4.56
- A Brief Reprieve
- A Requiem for Heroes
All FFXIV MSQ for the Shadowbringers expansion
A Requiem for Heroes was the final Stormblood expansion quest and led directly into The Syrus Trench — the first major MSQ for FFXIV Shadowbringers. It was up to the player to embrace the role of Warrior of Darkness, instead of Warrior of Light, and solve the problems of this strange new place. This was one of the most fondly remembered series of MSQ in the game so far.
FFXIV MSQ for levels 70-71
- The Syrus Trench
- City of the First
- Travelers of Norvrandt
- In Search of Alphinaud
- A Still Tide
- Open Arms, Closed Gate
- A Fickle Existence
- City of Final Pleasures
- Free to Sightsee
- A Taste of Honey
- A Blessed Instrument
- Emergent Splendor
- In Search of Alisaie
- City of the Mord
- Working Off the Meal
- A Desert Crossing
- Following in Her Footprints
- Culling Their Ranks
- A Purchase of Fruit
- The Time Left to Us
- Tears on the Sand
- The Lightwardens
- Warrior of Darkness
FFXIV MSQ 72-73
- An Unwelcome Guest
- The Crystarium’s Resolve
- Logistics of War
- The Oracle of Light
- II Mheg, the Faerie Kingdom
- Sul Uin’s Request
- Ys Iala’s Errand
- Oul Sigun’s Plea
- Unto the Truth
- Courting Cooperation
- The Key to the Castle
- A Visit to the Nu Mou
- A fitting Payment
- Spore Sweeper
- The Lawless Ones
- The Elder’s Answer
- A Resounding Roar
- Memento of a Friend
- Acht-la Ormh Inn
- The Wheel Turns
FFXIV MSQ 74-75
- A Party Soon Divided
- A Little Faith
- Into the Dark
- A Day in the Neighborhood
- A Helping Hand
- Lost but Not Forgotten
- Saying Good-bye
- Stirring up Trouble
- A Beautiful Plan
- An Unwanted Proposal
- Put to the Proof
- Into the Wood
- Top of the Tree
- Look to the Stars
- Mi Casa, Toupasa
- Legend of the Not-so-hidden Temple
- The Aftermath
- In Good Faith
- The Burden of Knowledge
- Bearing With It
FFXIV MSQ 76-77
- Out of the Wood
- When It Rains
- Word from On High
- Small Favors
- The Best Way Out
- Free Trade
- The Trolley Problem
- Rust and Ruin
- On Track
- Down for Maintenance
- The Truth Hurts
- A Convenient Distraction
- A Dirty Job
- Have a Heart
- Full Steam Ahead
- Crossroads
- A Fresh Start
- More than a Hunch
- Return to Eulmore
- A Feast of Lies
- Paradise Fallenenance
FFXIV MSQ 78-80
- The Ladder
- The View from Above
- In Mt. Gulg’s Shadow
- A Gigantic Undertaking
- Meet the Tholls
- A-Digging We Will Go
- The Duergar’s Tewel
- Rich Veins of Hope
- That None Shall Ever Again
- A Breath of Respite
- Extinguishing the Last Light
- Reassuring the Masses
- In His Garen
- The Unbroken Thread
- To Storm-tossed Seas
- Waiting in the Depths
- City of the Ancients
- The Light of Inspiration
- The Illuminated Land
- The End of a World
- A Greater Purpose
- Shadowbringers
After Shadowbringers, FFXIV, like all expansions, had a series of updates and patches, and each major one had more story content/MSQ to complete. If you wanted to reach Endwalker and wrap up the current saga, you had to get through the 5.x content first.
FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.1
- Shaken Resolve
- A Grand Adventure
- A Welcome Guest
- Good for the Soul
- Nowhere to Turn
- A Notable Absence
- For the People
- Finding Good Help
- Moving Forward
- Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty
FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.2
- Old Enemies, New Threats
- The Way Home
- Seeking Counsel
- Facing the Truth
- A Sleep Disturbed
- An Old Friend
- Deep Designs
- A Whale’s Tale
- Beneath the Surface
- Echoes of a Fallen Star
FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.3
- In the Name of the Light
- Heroic Dreams
- Fraying Threads
- Food for the Soul
- Faded Memories
- Etched in the Stars
- The Converging Light
- Hope’s Confluence
- Nothing Unsaid
- The Journey Continues
- Unto the Morrow
- Reflections in Crystal
FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.4
- Alisaie’s Quest
- The Wisdom of Allag
- Reviving the Legacy
- Forget Us Not
- Like Master, Like Pupil
- The Admiral’s Resolve
- The Search for Sicard
- On Rough Seas
- The Great Ship Vylbrand
- Futures Rewritten
FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.5
- Unto the Breach
- Here Be Dragons
- Righteous Indignation
- For Vengeance
- The Flames of War
- When the Dust Settles
FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.6
- The Company We Keep
- On Official Business
- Death Unto Dawn
All FFXIV MSQ for the Endwalker expansion
Once you’re level 80 in FFXIV and have completed A Requiem for Heroes, you can begin Endwalker. The Endwalker expansion takes players farther away from the planet than ever before and puts them into a heated battle with a potential for heavy losses. It’s the end of the Hydaelyn saga, and it sure does end with a bang! Here are all the MSQ you can complete during FFXIV Endwalker.
FFXIV MSQ 80-81
- The Next Ship to Sail
- Old Sharlayan, New to You
- Hitting the Books
- A Seat at the Last Stand
- A LabyrinthineDescent
- Glorified Ratcatcher
- Deeper into the Maze
- The Medial Circuit
- The Full Report, Warts and All
- A Guide of Sorts
- Estate Visitor
- For Thavnair Bound
- On Low Tide
- A Fisherman’s Friend
- House of Divinities
- The Great Work
- Shadowed Footsteps
- A Boy’s Errand
- Tipping the Scale
- The Satrap of Radz-at-Han
- In the Dark of the Tower
- The Jewel of Thavnair
- The Color of Joy
FFXIV MSQ 82-83
- Sound the Bell, School’s In
- A Capital Idea
- Best of the Best
- A Frosty Reception
- Tracks in the Snow
- How the Mighty are Fallen
- At the End of the Trail
- A Way Forward
- The Last Bastion
- Personae non Gratae
- His Park Materials
- No Good Deed
- Alea lacta Est
- Strange Bedfellows
- In from the Cold
- Gateway of the Gods
- A Trip to the Moon
- Sea of Sorrows
- The Martyr
FFXIV MSQ 84-85
- In Shadow’s Wake
- Helping Hands
- A Harey Situation
- A Taste of the Moon
- Styled a Hero
- All’s Vale that Endsvale
- Back to Old Tricks
- Setting Things Straight
- Heart of the Matter
- Returning Home
FFXIV MSQ 86-87
- Return to the Crystarium
- Hope Upon a Flower
- Petalouda Hunt
- In Search of Hermes
- Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome
- Lives Apart
- Their Greatest Contribution
- Aether to Aether
- A Sentimental Gift
- Verdict and Execution
- Travelers at the Crossroads
- A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass
- Witness to the Spectacle
- Worthy of his Back
- A Flower upon Your Return
- Hunger in the Garden
- Words without Sound
- Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen
- Caging the Messenger
- Thou Must Live, Die, and Know
FFXIV 88-90
- As the Heavens Burn
- Outside Help
- Going Underground
- No Job too Small
- Wise Guides
- Agriculture Shock
- Sage Council
- Hither and Yarns
- Once Forged
- Bonds of Adamant(ite)
- Her Children, One, and All
- A Bold Decision
- Friends Gathered
- Unto the Heavens
- A §trαnge New World
- On Burdεned ωings
- A Test of Will
- Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice
- F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ
- Where Kn∞wledge Leads
- Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost
- ┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••
- Hello, World
- Forge Ahead
- You’re Not Alone
- Endwalker
Endwalker wraps up the FFXIV MSQ for the Hydaelyn saga's main narrative. From here, everything sets up for the next MSQ — that kicked off in Dawntrail, the expansion we’re in as of this writing. However, here are all the quests you’ll need to do before you go that far.
FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.1
- Newfound Adventure
- Bountiful Ruins
- Friends for the Road
- Alzadaal’s Legacy
- A Brother’s Grief
- Sharing the Wealth
- Bridging the Rift
- Restricted Reading
- Void Theory
- A Satrap’s Duty
FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.2
- In Search of Azdaja
- Shadowed Remnants
- Where Everything Begins
- Groping in the Dark
- Nowhere to Run
- The Wind Rises
- Return from the Void
- A World with Light and Life
- Buried Memory
FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.3
- Once More unto the Void
- A Cold Reunion
- Kindled Spirit
- An Unforeseen Bargain
- King of the Mountain
- A Dragon’s Resolve
- Paths Barred
- Desires Untold
- Gods Revel, Lands Tremble
FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.4
- Currying Flavor
- Going Haam
- Like Fear to Flame
- The Fallen Empire
- Bonds of Trust
- Lunar Rendezvous
- The Red Side of the Moon
- Abyssal Dark
- The Dark Throne
FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.5
- Seeking the Light
- Appealing to the Masses
- In Defiance of Fate
- Back to Action
- Down in the Dark
- Reunited at Last
- Growing Light
FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.55
- When One Door Closes…
- The Game Is Afoot
- The Coming Dawn
All MSQ for FXIV's Dawntrail expansion
In FFXIV Dawntrail, there are some changes when it comes to the MSQ. Early in the MSQ, you get a chance to split off and take one of two routes. You’ll do them both, no matter what, but you at least get a choice in what you do. That will be shown below. I’ll also be showing the rewards since this content is still relevant to a vast majority of players.
Main Quest Chain #1
- A New World to Explore (90): Ojika Tsunjika: Unlocks access to Tuliyollal
- The Nation of Tuliyollal (90): Wuk Lamat: 1x Mountain Chromite Weapon Coffer (IL 645)
- A City of Stairs (90): Wuk Lamat
- A Saga in Stone (90): Krile
- The Rite of Succession (90): Erenville
Kozama’uka Quests
- To Kozama’uka (90): Helpful Hanu: Access to Kozama’uka (North), Ok’hanu
- A Festive People (90): Wuk Lamat
- The Feat of Reeds (90): Wuk Lamat: 1x Mountain Chromite Foot Gear Coffer (IL 645)
- A Well-mannered Shipwright (90) Linuhanu
- The Lifting of Wings (90): Wuk Lamat: Choose 2x Pumpin Orange, Ochu Green, Celeste Green Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
- Knowing the Hanuhanu (90): Wuk Evu
Urqopacha Quests
- To Urqopacha (90): Approachable Pelu: Access to Urqopacha (north), Wachunpelo
- Traders of Happiness (90): Wuk Lamat
- The Feat of Gold (90): Erenville: 1x Mountain Chromite Hand Gear Coffer (IL 645)
- Malibu’s Dream (90): Wuk Lamat
- A Premium Deal (90): Wuk Lamat
- Wuk Lamat in the Saddle (90): Wuk Lamat: Choose 2x Ice Blue, Raptor Blue, Cactuar Green Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
Post Decision Quests
- The Success of Others (91): Wuk Lamat: 2x Mezcal-marinated Swampmonk
- Fur All Turali (91): Wuk Lamat: Ihuykatumu (dungeon), Kozama’uka (South), Urqopacha (South), Many Fires, Earthenshire, Worlar’s Echo locations, A Promise for the People (achievement)
Level 92-93 Main Scenario Quests
- A Leaking Workpot (92) Erenville: 1x Ruthenium Weapon Coffer (IL 655)
- Lending a Helphand (92) Rakorok: 1x Ruthenium Chest Gear Coffer (IL 655)
- The Feat of Pots (92): Koana: 1x Ruthenium Leg Gear Coffer (IL 655)
- A Father First (92): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ruthenium Foot Gear Coffer (IL 655)
- The Shape of Peace (92): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ruthenium Hand Gear Coffer (IL 655)
- Lost Promise (92): Koana: 1x Ruthenium Head Gear Coffer (IL: 655)
- A Brother’s Duty (92): Koana
- Feeding the River (92): Koana
- Sibling Rescue (92): Koana: Aether Current
- History’s Keepers (93): Wuk Lamat: Choose 2x Grilled Urqotrout, Royal Toast, Banana Ponzecake, Maple Teriyaki, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
- The Feat of Proof (93): Alphinaud
- The High Luminary (93): Wuk Lamat) Unlocks Worqor Zormor (Dungeon), Choose 2x Corpse Blue, Iris Purple, Blood Red Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
Level 94-95 Quests
- The Leap to Yak T’el (94): Alphinaud: Unlocks Iq B’raax location, Yak T’el, 1x Dark Mahogany Weapon Coffer (IL 663)
- Village of the Hunt (94): Wuk Lamat: 1x Dark mahogany Chest Gear Coffer (IL 663)
- A History of Violence (94): Koana: 1x Dark Mahogany Leg Gear Coffer (IL 663)
- The Feat of Repast (94): Koana: Xibruq Pibil
- A Father’s Grief (94): Alphinaud: 1x Dark Mahogany Foot Gear Coffer (IL 663)
- Taking a Stand (94): Hunmu Rruk: 1x Dark Mahogany Hand Gear Coffer (IL 663)
- Into the Traverse (94): Wuk Lamat: Mammook location, 1x Dark Mahogany Head Gear Coffer (IL 663)
- City of Silence (94): Wuk Lamat
- Blessed Siblings (94): Millal Ja
- Scale of Trust (94): Alphinaud
- Mamook Speaks (95): Wuk Lamat: 2x Rust Red, Seafog Blue, Plum Purple Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
- The Feat of the Brotherhood (95) Wuk Lamat
- Road to the Golden City (5): Ketenramm the Blue: The Skydeep Cenote (dungeon), Aether Current
- Dawn of a New Tomorrow (95): Peshekwa
- Ever Greater, Ever Brighter (95): Krile: In Rite Triumphant (achievement), Dawntrail Orchestrion Roll
- The Long Road to Xak Tural (95) Erenville: Unlocks Shaaloani region, Hhusatahwi, Sheshenewezi Springs, Mehahhetsoan towns: 2x Sweetmuffin
- Saddled Up (95): Erenville
- Braced for Trouble (95): Erenville: Choose 2x Creamy Hot Chocolate, Wild Banana Blend, Tender Shortcake, Fruit and Aloe Jelly, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
- Blowing Smoke (95): Erenville
- Law of the Land (95): Erenville: 2x Wild Banana Blend
- On Track (95): Erenville
Level 96-97 quests
- One with Nature (96): Erenville: 1x Acacia Weapon Coffer (IL 669)
- And the Land Would Tremble (96): Erenville: 1x Acacia Chest Gear Coffer (IL 669)
- No Time for Tears (96): Wuk Lamat: 1x Acacia Leg Gear Coffer (IL 669)
- Pick up the Pieces (96): Alisaie
- Together as One (96): Wuk Lamat: 1x Acacia Foot Gear Coffer (IL 669)
- In Yyasulani’s Shadow (96): Alphinaud
- Putting plans into Locomotion (96): G’raha Tia
- A Hot Commodity (96): Iyaate: Aether Current
- All Aboard (97): Wawlika: Vanguard (dungeon) Heritage Found (region), Yyasulani Station, The outskirts, Electrope Strike (towns)
- The Land of Levin (97): Erenville: 2x Creamy Hot chocolate
- A Royal Welcome (97): Alisaie
- A Day in the Life (97): Sphene (NPC): 2x Tart Turali Tart
- On the Cloud (97): Sphene (NPC)
- Gone and Forgotten (97): Erenville: The Worth of a Soul (achievement)
- Embracing Oblivion (97): Cahciua: 2x Tender Shortcake
- Solution Nine (97): Wuk Lamat: Solution Nine (region), Solution Nine (town)
- The Queen’s Tour (97): Sphene (NPC)
Level 98-99 quests
- Her People, Her Family (98): Sphene: Ra’Kaznar Weapon Coffer (IL 675)
- Scales of Blue (98): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ra’Kaznar Chest Gear Coffer (IL 675)
- Gives You Teeth (98): Tassos: 1x Ra’Kaznar Leg Gear Coffer (IL 675)
- Little Footfalls (98): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ra’Kaznar Hand Gear Coffer (IL 675)
- Drowned Vestiges (98): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ra’Kaznar Foot Gear Coffer (IL 675)
- Memories of a Knight (98): Otis: 1x Ra’Kaznar Head Gear Coffer (IL 675)
- At a Crossroads (98) Otis: Choose 2x Bone White, Honey Yellow, Cream Yellow Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
- The Protector and the Destroyer (98): Wuk Lamat: Choose 2x Roast Rroneek, Mesquite Juice, Driftwood Catfish Pie, Acqua Pazza, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
- A Comforting Hand (99): Wuk Lamat
- Unto the Summit (99): Cahciua: Aether Current
- The Resilient Son (99): Cahciua: Unlocks Origenics (Dungeon), Everkeep (Trial), The Burden of Legacy (achievement). Choose 2x Tacos de Carne Asada, Mesquite Soup, Creamy Alpaca Pasta, Broccoli and Spinach Saute, or Vegetable Soup
- A New Family (99): Wuk Lamat: 2x Roast Rroneek
- In Pursuit of Sphene (99): Wuk Lamat: Unlocks Artifact Gear
- Through the Gate of Gold (99): Wuk Lamat: Unlocks Living Memory (region), Leynode Mnemo (town): 2x Mesquite Juice
- Those Who live Forever (99): Wuk Lamat
- In Serenity and Sorrow (99): G’raha Tia
- The Land of Dreams (99): Cahciua: Choose 2x Bone White, Honey Yellow, Cream Yellow Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece
Level 100 quests
- The Sanctuary of the Strong (100): Cahciua: 2x Heavens’ Eye Materia XI
- The Taste of Family (100): Krile: Leynode Pyro (town). Choose 3x Battledance, Piety, or Quicktongue Materia XI
- Leafing through the Past (100): Krile: 2x Savage Might Materia XI
- An Explorer’s Delight (100): Cahciua: Choose 3x Quicktongue, Piety, or Battledance Materia XI
- In Search of Discovery (100): Cahciua: Leynode Aero (town). Choose 3x Quicktongue, Piety, or Battledance Materia XI
- A Journey Never-ending (100): Cahciua: Aether Current
- Dawntrail (100): Wuk Lamat: Unlocks Alexandria (dungeon), The Interphos (trial), In the Glow of a New Dawn (achievement), Alpaca Whistle (mount), Smile Orchestrion Roll
After Dawntrail, you have the post-game MSQ as always, in FFXIV. However, there’s not as much of it at the time of writing. In fact, there is only one patch currently available, but that will change as time goes on.
FFXIV MSQ for patch 7.1
- A Royal Invitation
- Alexandria Mourns
- In Search of the Past
- Among the Abandoned
- Guidance of the Hhetso
- The Warmth of Family
- Crossroads
