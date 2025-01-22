Complete FFXIV MSQ (Main Scenario Quest) list (7.1)

Each major FFXIV patch brings with it a series of MSQ — Main Scenario Quests that players need to undertake if they want to progress in the game. After all, you cannot get to the next expansion — whenever that happens — if you haven’t completed all of the current Main Scenario Quests. You’ll be stuck exactly where you are. However, the game does give you a handy icon that shows the current quest you’re on. If you click on it, you can even see where it is located in the world.

For that reason, we’re not going to show the coordinates/et cetera for these quests. It’s incredibly easy to see where you're at in-game by clicking the “Next Main Scenario Quest icon” within FFXIV — it’ll show your current MSQ. This current list goes as far as update 7.1, but we’ll add to this once more updates hit.

All MSQ available in FFXIV as of update 7.1

No matter where you start in FFXIV, you’ll find yourself in Gridania, Limsa Lominsa, or Ul’dah and will have to take up those MSQ missions. Eventually, you’ll leave your home territory, and branch out to the other regions. Don’t worry about being under-leveled, as that rarely happens, especially if you start doing Roulettes once they unlock.

The FFXIV MSQ always begins in one of the three cities (Image via Square Enix)

You’ll occasionally have to fight the various big bosses, too — Titan, Leviathan, Shiva, and go through a handful of dungeons. These are required, but they aren’t incredibly challenging, as far as FFXIV’s MSQ goes.

MSQ for starting towns (Gridania, Limsa Lominsa, Ul’dah): Gridania

Close to Home

To the Bannock

Passing Muster

Chasing Shadows

Eggs over Queasy

Surveying the Damage

A Soldier’s Breakfast

Spirithold Broken

On the Bentranch

You Shall Not Tresspass

Don’t Look Down

In the Grim Darkness of the Forest

Threat Level Elevated

Migrant Maruaders

A Hearer Is Often Late

Salvaging the Scene

Leia’s Legacy

Dread is in the air

To Guard a Guardian

Festive Endeavors

Renewing the Covenant

The Gridanian Envoy

Call of the Sea

Limsa Lominsa

Close to Home

On to Summerford

Dressed to Call

Lurkers in the Grotto

Washed Up

Double Dealing

Loam Maintenance

Plowshares to Swords

Just Deserts

Sky-high

Thanks a Million

Relighting the Torch

On to the Drydocks

Without a Doubt

Righting the Shipwright

Do Angry Pirates Dream

Victory in Peril

Men of the Blue Tattoos

Feint and Strike

High Society

A Mizzenmast Repast

The Lominsan Enovy

Call of the Sea

Ul’dah

Close to Home

We Must Rebuild

Nothing to See Here

Underneath the Sultantree

Step Nine

Prudence at This Junction

Out of House and Home

Way Down in the Hole

Takin’ What They’re Givin’

Supply and Demands

Give it to Me Raw

The Perfect Swarm

Last Letter to Lost Hope

Heir Today, Gone Tomorrow

Passing the Blade

Following Footfalls

Storms on the Horizon

On Captain, My Captain

Secrets and Lies

Duty, Honor, Country

A Matter of Tradition

A Royal Reception

The Ul’dahn Envoy

Call of the Sea

ARR MSQ - 15 to 20

It’s Probably Pirates

Call of the Forest

Fire in the Gloom

Call of the Desert

Into a Copper Hell

The Scions of the Seventh Dawn

A Wild Rose by Any Other Name

Unsolved Mystery

What Poor People Think

A Proper Burial

For the Children

Amalj’aa Wrong Places

Dressed to Deceive

Life, Materia, and Everything

Lord of the Inferno

A Hero in the Making

The Company You Keep (Immortal Flames)

For Coin and Country

The Company You Keep (Maelstrom

Till Sea Swallows All

The Company You Keep (Twin Adder)

Wood’s Will Be Done

Sylph-management

We Come in Peace

Sylphic Studies

First Impressions

ARR MSQ - 21-30

First Contact

Dance Dance Diplomacy

Forest Friend

Presence of the Enemy

Brotherly Love

Spirited Away

Druthers House Rules

Never Forget

Microbrewing

Like Fine Wine

Sylphish Concerns

Nouveau Riche

Into the Beast’s Maw

A Simple Gift

Believe in Your Sylph

Back from the Wood

Shadow of the Darkness

Highbridge Times

Where There is Smoke

On to Little Ala Mhigo

Tea for Three

Foot in the Door

Meeting with the Resistance

Killing Him Softly

Helping Horn

He Ain’t Heavy

Come Highly Recommended

The Bear and the Young’uns’ Cares

Wilred Wants You

Big Trouble in Little Ala Mhigo

Back to Square One

Terror at Fallgourd

Ziz Is So Ridiculous

Rock of Rancor

Seeing Eye to Winged Eye

Power of Deduction

Secret of the White Lily

Skeletons in Her Closet

Wrath of the Titan

Tales from the Tidus Slayer

Hungry Hungry Goobbues

The Lominsan Way

Nix That

A Modest Proposal

Trial by Turtle

ARR MSQ 31-40

The Perfect Prey

When the Worm Turns

There and Back Again

The Things We Do for Cheese

What Do You Mean You Forgot the Wine

An Offer You Can Refuse

It Won’t Work

Give a Man a Drink

That Weight

Battle Scars

It Was a Very Good Year

In The Company of Heroes

As You Wish

Lord of Crags

All Good Things

You Can’t Take it With You

Bringing out the Dead

Bury Me not on the Lone Prairie

Eyes on Me

He Who Waited Behind

Cold Reception

The Unending war

Men of Honor

Three for Three

The Rose and the Unicorn

The Talk of Coerthas

Road to Redemption

Following the Evidence

In the Eyes of Gods and Men

The Final Flight of the Enterprise

Ye of Little Faith

Factual Folklore

The Best Inventions

Influencing Inquisitors

By the Lights of Ishgard

Blood for Blood

The Heretic Among Us

ARR MSQ - 41-50

In Pursuit of the Past

Into the Eye of the Storm

Sealed with Science

With the Utmost Care

A Promising Prospect

It’s Probably Not Pirates

Representing the Representative

The Reluctant Researcher

Sweet Somethings

History Repeating

The Curious Case of Giggity

Better Late than Never

Lady of Vortex

Reclamation

Casing the Castrum

Eyes on the Empire

Footprints in the Snow

Monumental Hopes

Notorious Bigs

Come-Into-My-Castrum

Getting Even with Garlemald

Drowning out the voices

Acting the Part

Dressed for Conquest

Fool Me Twice

Every Little Thing She Does is Magitek

Escape from Castrum Centri

The Black Wolf’s Ultimatum

Operation Archon

A Hero in Need

Hearts on Fire

Rock the Castrum

The Ultimate Weapon

The MSQ post-FFXIV ARR takes you through several Eidolon fights, like Leviathan (Image via Square Enix)

The Ultimate Weapon wraps up the main story quest (MSQ) for FFXIV through the original retail release. Following that, there were several patches of updates, which will be listed below — in order of their release.

Like normal MSQ releases in FFXIV, you have to do these patches in order. If you were like me and chose to take a break, you'll have to complete these sets of patches before you begin Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward.

ARR - patch 2.1

Still Waters

A Final Temptation

The Mother of Exiles

Promises to Keep

Yugiri’s Game

Why We Adventure

All Due Respect

The Sea Rises

Scouts in Distress

The Gift of Eternity

Into the Heart of the Whorl

Lord of the Whorl

When Yugiri Met the Fraternity

Through the Maelstorm

ARR - patch 2.3

The Great Divide

Desperate Times

Shock and Awe

Reap the Whirlwind

Revolution

Stories We Tell

Lord of Levin

Levin an Impression

What Little Gods are Made Of

Guardian of Eorzea

Recruiting the Realm

Heretical Harassment

When the Cold Sets in

Brave New Companions

ARR - patch 2.4

Traitor in the Midst

Back and Fourth

Coming to Terms

The Intercession of Saints

Strength in Unity

Dark Words, Dark Deeds

First Blood

The Path of the Righteous

For the Greater Good

Tendrils of Intrigue

Chasing Ivy

In Flagrante Delicto

A Simple Plan

The Instruments of Our Deliverance

The Road Less Traveled

Eyes Unclouded

The Reason Roaille

Let Us Cling Together

ARR - patch 2.5

Good Intentions

Bait and Switch

Best Laid Schemes

The Rising Chrous

Aether on Demand

On the Counteroffensive

An Uninvited Ascian

In Memory of Moenbryda

ARR - patch 2.55

Mask of Grief

Defenders of Ishgard

The Wyrm’s Roar

Committed to the Cause

Volunteer Dragonslayers

An Allied Perspective

The Steps of Faith

Administrative Decision

An Unexpected Ambition

Ancient Ways, Timeless Wants

Where We are Needed

The Least Among Us

A Time to Every Purpose

Come, but Not Gone

The Parting Glass

Before the Dawn

All FFXIV MSQ from the Heavensward expansion

Once you complete "Heavensward", you can dive into the post-expansion content for FFXIV's 3.0 MSQ (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’ve completed Before the Dawn, you can begin the Heavensward quests in the FFXIV MSQ saga. You have to be at least level 50 to begin these quests, but that shouldn't be a problem by this point. We’ll break the quests down into groups, by level, so it’s easy to see where you should be as you go through Ishgard and beyond.

FFXIV MSQ from 50-51

Coming to Ishgard

Taking in the Sights

The Better Half

Over the Wall

Work in Progress

The First and Foremost

From on High

Reconnaissance Lost

At the End of our Hope

Knights Be Not Proud

Onwards and Upwards

An Indispensable Ally

Meeting the Neighbors

Sense of Urgency

Hope Springs Eternal

A Series of Unfortunate Events

A Reward Long in Coming

Divine Intervention

Disclosure

Flame General Affairs

In Search of Raubahn

Keeping the Flame Alive

To Siege or Not to Siege

Alphinaud’s Way

In Search of Iceheart

From One Heretic to Another

Sounding Out the Amphitheatre

Camp Out the Convictors

Purple Flame, Purple Flame

FFXIV MSQ from 52-53

Where the Chocobos Roam

Worse than Dragons

The Trine Towers

Gifts for the Outcasts

The Nonmind

A Gnathic Deity

Breaking into Hives

Lord of the Hive

Mourn in Passing

Beyond the Clouds

FFXIV MSQ from 54-55

Mountaintop Diplomacy

Moghan’s Trial

Mogmug’s Trial

Mogwin’s Trial

Moglin’s Judgment

Leaving Moghome

The Road to Zenith

Waiting for the Wind to Change

Heart of Ice

The Wyrm’s Lair

New Winds, Old Friends

A General Summons

Awakening in Ul’dah

A Brave Resolution

Ready to Fly

Into the Aery

The Song Begins

FFXIV MSQ from 56-57

Unrest in Ishgard

He Who Would Not be Denied

Ill-weather Friends

The Spice of Life

Noble Indiscretions

A Child apart

Bloodlines

Fire and Blood

A Knight’s Calling

The Sins of Antiquity

In Search of the Soleil

Into the Blue

Familiar Faces

Devourer of Worlds

Black and the White

Bolt, Chain, and Island

A Difference of Opinion

One Good Turn

An Engineering Enterprise

Aetherial Trial

Lost in the Lifestream

Taturu’s Surprise

Onward to Sharlayan

FFXIV MSQ from 58-60

A Great New Nation

Golems Begone

An Illuminati Incident

Leaving Idyllshire

Matoya’s Cave

Forbidden Knowledge

An Eye for Aether

Hour of Departure

The First Flight of the Excelsior

Systematic Exploration

In Node We Trust

Chimercial Maintenance

Close Encounters of the Vith Kind

Fetters of Lament

Heavensward

Heavensward wraps up the MSQ for FFXIV’s Heavensward expansion, but there were several patches beyond that — containing even more story/challenges. Those will begin in patch 3.1 and will continue until the launch of the Stormblood expansion later on.

FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.1

An Uncertain Future

Breaking the Cycle

Another Time, Another Place

In the Eye of the Beholder

A Little Slow, a Little Late

Dreams of the Lost

Against the Dying of the Light

As Goes Light, So Goes Darkness

FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.2

As it Once Was

The Word of the Mother

This War of Ours

Staunch of Conviction

Once More, a Flavor

For Those We Have Lost

Consequences

Choices

A Spectacle for the Ages

For Those We Can Yet Save

Causes and Costs

FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.3

The Man Within

An Ally for Ishgard

Winning over the Wyrm

An End to the Song

Heroes of the Hour

Litany of Pace

FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.4

Promises Kept

Shadows of the First

Two Sides of a Coin

Unlikely Allies

The Beast that Mourned at the Heart of the Mountain

Beneath a Star-filled Sky

When We Were Free

Honorable Heroes

One Life for One World

An Ending to Mark a New Beginning

FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.5

Tidings from Gyr Abania

An Envoy for Ishgard

An Allied Decision

Griffin, Griffin on the Wall

Louisoix’s Finest Student

FFXIV MSQ from patch 3.56

The Obvious Solution

The Greater Obeisance

Fly Free, My Pretty

The Far Edge of Fate

All FFXIV MSQ from the Stormblood expansion

FFXIV's MSQ in Stormblood takes players on an unforgettable journey (Image via Square Enix)

Fly Free, My Pretty wraps up patch 3.56 of FFXIV and ends the Heavensward MSQ. From there on, you begin the Stormblood expansion — seen by many as the “anime filler arc” of Final Fantasy XIV. There are still plenty of memorable and incredible moments to experience as you go through the city of Kugane and beyond, for these Main Scenario Quests.

FFXIV MSQ 60-61

Beyond the Great Wall

Lyse Takes the Lead

The Promise of a New Beginning

A Haven for the Bold

A Bargain Struck

A Friend of a Friend in Need

Signed, Sealed, to be Delivered

Best Served with Cold Steel

Let Fill Your Hearts with Pride

A Familiar Face Forgotten

The Prodigal Daughter

Hard Country

Death by a Thousand Rocks

A Life More Ordinary

The Color of Angry Qiqirn

The Black Wolf’s Pups

Homeward Bound

Where Men Go as One

Future Rust, Future Dust

A Dash of Green

Ye Warward Brothers

Token of Faith

Crossing the Velodyna

In Crimson It Began

The Fires Fade

Bereft of Hearth and Home

Divide and Conquer

Lies, Damn Lies, and Pirates

Tales from the Far East

Not Without Incident

The Man from Ul’Dah

Where the Streets are Paved with Koban

By The Grace of Lord Lolorito

A Good Samurai is Hard to Find

It’s Probably a Trap

Making the Catfish Sing

FFXIV MSQ 62-63

Once More, to the Ruby Sea

Open Water

Boys with Boats

To Bend with the Wind

Confederate Consternation

The Solace of the Sea

The Arrows of Misfortune

The Last Voyage

Alisaie’s Stones

Under the Sea

Of Kojin and Kami

In Soroban We Trust

Forever and Ever Apart

In Darkness the Magatama Dreams

The Whims of the Divine

Breaking and Delivering

The Lord of the Revel

Tide Goes in, Imperials Go Out

A Silence in Three Parts

FFXIV MSQ 64-65

Life after Doma

A Glimpse of Madness

The Stubborn Remainder

The Ones We Leave Behind

A New Ruby Tithe

The Will to Live

Daughter of the Deep

Path of No Return

The Time between the Seconds

All the Little Angels

Here There be Xaela

The Search for Lord Hien

A Season for War

An Impossible Dream

Stars in the Dark

A Warrior’s Welcome

The Heart of Nations

A Trial Before the Trial

In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave

The Children of Azim

FFXIV MSQ 66-67

The Labors of Magnai

For Love of the Moon

Sworn Enemies of the Sun

The Undying Ones

A Final Peace

As the Gods Will

Naadam

Glory of the Khagan

In Crimson They Walked

The Hour of Reckoning

The Room Where It Happened

How Tataru Got Her Groove Back

Seeds of Despair

The Limits of Our Endurance

Broken Steel, Broken Men

The Toma Within

On the Eve of Destiny

The Die is Cast

The World Turned Upside Down

A Swift and Secret Departure

While You Were Away

Rhalgr’s Beacon

The Fortunes of War

Rising Fortunes, Rising Spirits

The Lure of the Dream

The Lady of Bliss

The Silence of the Gods

FFXIV MSQ 68-70

The First of Many

Strong and Unified

Hells Open

Heavens Weep

The Road Home

For the Living and the Dead

Above the Churning Waters

The Path Forward

With Tired Hands We Toil

Where Courage Endures

The Price of Freedom

Raubahn’s Invitation

Liberty or Death

The Lady in red

Upon the Great Loch’s Shore

The Key to Victory

The Resonant

The Legacy of our Fathers

The Measure of His Reach

Stormblood

Stormblood marks the end of the main Stormblood expansion for the FFXIV MSQ. However, several patches of content came after Stormblood throughout the 4.x patches. These lasted until the Shadowbringers expansion showed up about a year later.

FFXIV MSQ patch 4.1

Arenvald’s Adventure

The Darkness Below

The Mad King’s Trove

The Butcher’s Blood

Echoes of an Echo

A Sultana’s Strings

A Sultana’s Duty

A Sultana’s Resolve

Securing the Saltery

A Blissful Arrival

Return of the Bull

FFXIV MSQ patch 4.2

Tidings from the East

The Sword in the Store

Hope on the Waves

Elation of Trepidation

Storm on the Horizon

His Forgotten Home

A Guilty Conscience

Rise of a New Sun

FFXIV MSQ patch 4.3

Gosetsu and Tsuyu

Gone Like the Morning Dew

Fruits of her Labor

Conscripts and Contingencies

The Primary Agreement

Under the Moonlight

Emissary of the Dawn

FFXIV MSQ patch 4.4

Sisterly Act

Feel the Burn

Shadows in the Empire

A Power in Slumber

The Will of the Moon

The Call

Prelude in Violet

FFXIV MSQ patch 4.5

Soul Searching

A Defector’s Tidings

Seiryu’s Wall

Parley on the Front Lines

The Face of War

FFXIV MSQ patch 4.56

A Brief Reprieve

A Requiem for Heroes

All FFXIV MSQ for the Shadowbringers expansion

After the MSQ of Shadowbringers, we get ready to go to the moon in FFXIV (Image via Square Enix)

A Requiem for Heroes was the final Stormblood expansion quest and led directly into The Syrus Trench — the first major MSQ for FFXIV Shadowbringers. It was up to the player to embrace the role of Warrior of Darkness, instead of Warrior of Light, and solve the problems of this strange new place. This was one of the most fondly remembered series of MSQ in the game so far.

FFXIV MSQ for levels 70-71

The Syrus Trench

City of the First

Travelers of Norvrandt

In Search of Alphinaud

A Still Tide

Open Arms, Closed Gate

A Fickle Existence

City of Final Pleasures

Free to Sightsee

A Taste of Honey

A Blessed Instrument

Emergent Splendor

In Search of Alisaie

City of the Mord

Working Off the Meal

A Desert Crossing

Following in Her Footprints

Culling Their Ranks

A Purchase of Fruit

The Time Left to Us

Tears on the Sand

The Lightwardens

Warrior of Darkness

FFXIV MSQ 72-73

An Unwelcome Guest

The Crystarium’s Resolve

Logistics of War

The Oracle of Light

II Mheg, the Faerie Kingdom

Sul Uin’s Request

Ys Iala’s Errand

Oul Sigun’s Plea

Unto the Truth

Courting Cooperation

The Key to the Castle

A Visit to the Nu Mou

A fitting Payment

Spore Sweeper

The Lawless Ones

The Elder’s Answer

A Resounding Roar

Memento of a Friend

Acht-la Ormh Inn

The Wheel Turns

FFXIV MSQ 74-75

A Party Soon Divided

A Little Faith

Into the Dark

A Day in the Neighborhood

A Helping Hand

Lost but Not Forgotten

Saying Good-bye

Stirring up Trouble

A Beautiful Plan

An Unwanted Proposal

Put to the Proof

Into the Wood

Top of the Tree

Look to the Stars

Mi Casa, Toupasa

Legend of the Not-so-hidden Temple

The Aftermath

In Good Faith

The Burden of Knowledge

Bearing With It

FFXIV MSQ 76-77

Out of the Wood

When It Rains

Word from On High

Small Favors

The Best Way Out

Free Trade

The Trolley Problem

Rust and Ruin

On Track

Down for Maintenance

The Truth Hurts

A Convenient Distraction

A Dirty Job

Have a Heart

Full Steam Ahead

Crossroads

A Fresh Start

More than a Hunch

Return to Eulmore

A Feast of Lies

Paradise Fallenenance

FFXIV MSQ 78-80

The Ladder

The View from Above

In Mt. Gulg’s Shadow

A Gigantic Undertaking

Meet the Tholls

A-Digging We Will Go

The Duergar’s Tewel

Rich Veins of Hope

That None Shall Ever Again

A Breath of Respite

The Ladder

The View from Above

In Mt. Gulg’s Shadow

A Gigantic Undertaking

Meet the Tholls

A-Digging We Will Go

The Duergar’s Tewel

Rich Veins of Hope

That None Shall Ever Again

A Breath of Respite

Extinguishing the Last Light

Reassuring the Masses

In His Garen

The Unbroken Thread

To Storm-tossed Seas

Waiting in the Depths

City of the Ancients

The Light of Inspiration

The Illuminated Land

The End of a World

A Greater Purpose

Shadowbringers

After Shadowbringers, FFXIV, like all expansions, had a series of updates and patches, and each major one had more story content/MSQ to complete. If you wanted to reach Endwalker and wrap up the current saga, you had to get through the 5.x content first.

FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.1

Shaken Resolve

A Grand Adventure

A Welcome Guest

Good for the Soul

Nowhere to Turn

A Notable Absence

For the People

Finding Good Help

Moving Forward

Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty

FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.2

Old Enemies, New Threats

The Way Home

Seeking Counsel

Facing the Truth

A Sleep Disturbed

An Old Friend

Deep Designs

A Whale’s Tale

Beneath the Surface

Echoes of a Fallen Star

FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.3

In the Name of the Light

Heroic Dreams

Fraying Threads

Food for the Soul

Faded Memories

Etched in the Stars

The Converging Light

Hope’s Confluence

Nothing Unsaid

The Journey Continues

Unto the Morrow

Reflections in Crystal

FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.4

Alisaie’s Quest

The Wisdom of Allag

Reviving the Legacy

Forget Us Not

Like Master, Like Pupil

The Admiral’s Resolve

The Search for Sicard

On Rough Seas

The Great Ship Vylbrand

Futures Rewritten

FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.5

Unto the Breach

Here Be Dragons

Righteous Indignation

For Vengeance

The Flames of War

When the Dust Settles

FFXIV MSQ for patch 5.6

The Company We Keep

On Official Business

Death Unto Dawn

All FFXIV MSQ for the Endwalker expansion

The climactic battle at the edge of the universe (Image via Square Enix)

Once you’re level 80 in FFXIV and have completed A Requiem for Heroes, you can begin Endwalker. The Endwalker expansion takes players farther away from the planet than ever before and puts them into a heated battle with a potential for heavy losses. It’s the end of the Hydaelyn saga, and it sure does end with a bang! Here are all the MSQ you can complete during FFXIV Endwalker.

FFXIV MSQ 80-81

The Next Ship to Sail

Old Sharlayan, New to You

Hitting the Books

A Seat at the Last Stand

A LabyrinthineDescent

Glorified Ratcatcher

Deeper into the Maze

The Medial Circuit

The Full Report, Warts and All

A Guide of Sorts

Estate Visitor

For Thavnair Bound

On Low Tide

A Fisherman’s Friend

House of Divinities

The Great Work

Shadowed Footsteps

A Boy’s Errand

Tipping the Scale

The Satrap of Radz-at-Han

In the Dark of the Tower

The Jewel of Thavnair

The Color of Joy

FFXIV MSQ 82-83

Sound the Bell, School’s In

A Capital Idea

Best of the Best

A Frosty Reception

Tracks in the Snow

How the Mighty are Fallen

At the End of the Trail

A Way Forward

The Last Bastion

Personae non Gratae

His Park Materials

No Good Deed

Alea lacta Est

Strange Bedfellows

In from the Cold

Gateway of the Gods

A Trip to the Moon

Sea of Sorrows

The Martyr

FFXIV MSQ 84-85

In Shadow’s Wake

Helping Hands

A Harey Situation

A Taste of the Moon

Styled a Hero

All’s Vale that Endsvale

Back to Old Tricks

Setting Things Straight

Heart of the Matter

Returning Home

In Shadow’s Wake

Helping Hands

A Harey Situation

A Taste of the Moon

Styled a Hero

All’s Vale that Endsvale

Back to Old Tricks

Setting Things Straight

Heart of the Matter

Returning Home

FFXIV MSQ 86-87

Return to the Crystarium

Hope Upon a Flower

Petalouda Hunt

In Search of Hermes

Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome

Lives Apart

Their Greatest Contribution

Aether to Aether

A Sentimental Gift

Verdict and Execution

Travelers at the Crossroads

A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass

Witness to the Spectacle

Worthy of his Back

A Flower upon Your Return

Hunger in the Garden

Words without Sound

Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen

Caging the Messenger

Thou Must Live, Die, and Know

FFXIV 88-90

As the Heavens Burn

Outside Help

Going Underground

No Job too Small

Wise Guides

Agriculture Shock

Sage Council

Hither and Yarns

Once Forged

Bonds of Adamant(ite)

Her Children, One, and All

A Bold Decision

Friends Gathered

Unto the Heavens

A §trαnge New World

On Burdεned ωings

A Test of Will

Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice

F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ

Where Kn∞wledge Leads

Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost

┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••

Hello, World

Forge Ahead

You’re Not Alone

Endwalker

Endwalker wraps up the FFXIV MSQ for the Hydaelyn saga's main narrative. From here, everything sets up for the next MSQ — that kicked off in Dawntrail, the expansion we’re in as of this writing. However, here are all the quests you’ll need to do before you go that far.

FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.1

Newfound Adventure

Bountiful Ruins

Friends for the Road

Alzadaal’s Legacy

A Brother’s Grief

Sharing the Wealth

Bridging the Rift

Restricted Reading

Void Theory

A Satrap’s Duty

FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.2

In Search of Azdaja

Shadowed Remnants

Where Everything Begins

Groping in the Dark

Nowhere to Run

The Wind Rises

Return from the Void

A World with Light and Life

Buried Memory

FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.3

Once More unto the Void

A Cold Reunion

Kindled Spirit

An Unforeseen Bargain

King of the Mountain

A Dragon’s Resolve

Paths Barred

Desires Untold

Gods Revel, Lands Tremble

FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.4

Currying Flavor

Going Haam

Like Fear to Flame

The Fallen Empire

Bonds of Trust

Lunar Rendezvous

The Red Side of the Moon

Abyssal Dark

The Dark Throne

FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.5

Seeking the Light

Appealing to the Masses

In Defiance of Fate

Back to Action

Down in the Dark

Reunited at Last

Growing Light

FFXIV MSQ for patch 6.55

When One Door Closes…

The Game Is Afoot

The Coming Dawn

All MSQ for FXIV's Dawntrail expansion

Dawntrail takes us to a new (old) world! (Image via Square Enix)

In FFXIV Dawntrail, there are some changes when it comes to the MSQ. Early in the MSQ, you get a chance to split off and take one of two routes. You’ll do them both, no matter what, but you at least get a choice in what you do. That will be shown below. I’ll also be showing the rewards since this content is still relevant to a vast majority of players.

Main Quest Chain #1

A New World to Explore (90): Ojika Tsunjika: Unlocks access to Tuliyollal

The Nation of Tuliyollal (90): Wuk Lamat: 1x Mountain Chromite Weapon Coffer (IL 645)

A City of Stairs (90): Wuk Lamat

A Saga in Stone (90): Krile

The Rite of Succession (90): Erenville

Kozama’uka Quests

To Kozama’uka (90): Helpful Hanu: Access to Kozama’uka (North), Ok’hanu

A Festive People (90): Wuk Lamat

The Feat of Reeds (90): Wuk Lamat: 1x Mountain Chromite Foot Gear Coffer (IL 645)

A Well-mannered Shipwright (90) Linuhanu

The Lifting of Wings (90): Wuk Lamat: Choose 2x Pumpin Orange, Ochu Green, Celeste Green Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

Knowing the Hanuhanu (90): Wuk Evu

Urqopacha Quests

To Urqopacha (90): Approachable Pelu: Access to Urqopacha (north), Wachunpelo

Traders of Happiness (90): Wuk Lamat

The Feat of Gold (90): Erenville: 1x Mountain Chromite Hand Gear Coffer (IL 645)

Malibu’s Dream (90): Wuk Lamat

A Premium Deal (90): Wuk Lamat

Wuk Lamat in the Saddle (90): Wuk Lamat: Choose 2x Ice Blue, Raptor Blue, Cactuar Green Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

Post Decision Quests

The Success of Others (91): Wuk Lamat: 2x Mezcal-marinated Swampmonk

Fur All Turali (91): Wuk Lamat: Ihuykatumu (dungeon), Kozama’uka (South), Urqopacha (South), Many Fires, Earthenshire, Worlar’s Echo locations, A Promise for the People (achievement)

Level 92-93 Main Scenario Quests

A Leaking Workpot (92) Erenville: 1x Ruthenium Weapon Coffer (IL 655)

Lending a Helphand (92) Rakorok: 1x Ruthenium Chest Gear Coffer (IL 655)

The Feat of Pots (92): Koana: 1x Ruthenium Leg Gear Coffer (IL 655)

A Father First (92): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ruthenium Foot Gear Coffer (IL 655)

The Shape of Peace (92): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ruthenium Hand Gear Coffer (IL 655)

Lost Promise (92): Koana: 1x Ruthenium Head Gear Coffer (IL: 655)

A Brother’s Duty (92): Koana

Feeding the River (92): Koana

Sibling Rescue (92): Koana: Aether Current

History’s Keepers (93): Wuk Lamat: Choose 2x Grilled Urqotrout, Royal Toast, Banana Ponzecake, Maple Teriyaki, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

The Feat of Proof (93): Alphinaud

The High Luminary (93): Wuk Lamat) Unlocks Worqor Zormor (Dungeon), Choose 2x Corpse Blue, Iris Purple, Blood Red Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

Level 94-95 Quests

The Leap to Yak T’el (94): Alphinaud: Unlocks Iq B’raax location, Yak T’el, 1x Dark Mahogany Weapon Coffer (IL 663)

Village of the Hunt (94): Wuk Lamat: 1x Dark mahogany Chest Gear Coffer (IL 663)

A History of Violence (94): Koana: 1x Dark Mahogany Leg Gear Coffer (IL 663)

The Feat of Repast (94): Koana: Xibruq Pibil

A Father’s Grief (94): Alphinaud: 1x Dark Mahogany Foot Gear Coffer (IL 663)

Taking a Stand (94): Hunmu Rruk: 1x Dark Mahogany Hand Gear Coffer (IL 663)

Into the Traverse (94): Wuk Lamat: Mammook location, 1x Dark Mahogany Head Gear Coffer (IL 663)

City of Silence (94): Wuk Lamat

Blessed Siblings (94): Millal Ja

Scale of Trust (94): Alphinaud

Mamook Speaks (95): Wuk Lamat: 2x Rust Red, Seafog Blue, Plum Purple Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

The Feat of the Brotherhood (95) Wuk Lamat

Road to the Golden City (5): Ketenramm the Blue: The Skydeep Cenote (dungeon), Aether Current

Dawn of a New Tomorrow (95): Peshekwa

Ever Greater, Ever Brighter (95): Krile: In Rite Triumphant (achievement), Dawntrail Orchestrion Roll

The Long Road to Xak Tural (95) Erenville: Unlocks Shaaloani region, Hhusatahwi, Sheshenewezi Springs, Mehahhetsoan towns: 2x Sweetmuffin

Saddled Up (95): Erenville

Braced for Trouble (95): Erenville: Choose 2x Creamy Hot Chocolate, Wild Banana Blend, Tender Shortcake, Fruit and Aloe Jelly, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

Blowing Smoke (95): Erenville

Law of the Land (95): Erenville: 2x Wild Banana Blend

On Track (95): Erenville

Level 96-97 quests

One with Nature (96): Erenville: 1x Acacia Weapon Coffer (IL 669)

And the Land Would Tremble (96): Erenville: 1x Acacia Chest Gear Coffer (IL 669)

No Time for Tears (96): Wuk Lamat: 1x Acacia Leg Gear Coffer (IL 669)

Pick up the Pieces (96): Alisaie

Together as One (96): Wuk Lamat: 1x Acacia Foot Gear Coffer (IL 669)

In Yyasulani’s Shadow (96): Alphinaud

Putting plans into Locomotion (96): G’raha Tia

A Hot Commodity (96): Iyaate: Aether Current

All Aboard (97): Wawlika: Vanguard (dungeon) Heritage Found (region), Yyasulani Station, The outskirts, Electrope Strike (towns)

The Land of Levin (97): Erenville: 2x Creamy Hot chocolate

A Royal Welcome (97): Alisaie

A Day in the Life (97): Sphene (NPC): 2x Tart Turali Tart

On the Cloud (97): Sphene (NPC)

Gone and Forgotten (97): Erenville: The Worth of a Soul (achievement)

Embracing Oblivion (97): Cahciua: 2x Tender Shortcake

Solution Nine (97): Wuk Lamat: Solution Nine (region), Solution Nine (town)

The Queen’s Tour (97): Sphene (NPC)

Level 98-99 quests

Her People, Her Family (98): Sphene: Ra’Kaznar Weapon Coffer (IL 675)

Scales of Blue (98): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ra’Kaznar Chest Gear Coffer (IL 675)

Gives You Teeth (98): Tassos: 1x Ra’Kaznar Leg Gear Coffer (IL 675)

Little Footfalls (98): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ra’Kaznar Hand Gear Coffer (IL 675)

Drowned Vestiges (98): Wuk Lamat: 1x Ra’Kaznar Foot Gear Coffer (IL 675)

Memories of a Knight (98): Otis: 1x Ra’Kaznar Head Gear Coffer (IL 675)

At a Crossroads (98) Otis: Choose 2x Bone White, Honey Yellow, Cream Yellow Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

The Protector and the Destroyer (98): Wuk Lamat: Choose 2x Roast Rroneek, Mesquite Juice, Driftwood Catfish Pie, Acqua Pazza, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

A Comforting Hand (99): Wuk Lamat

Unto the Summit (99): Cahciua: Aether Current

The Resilient Son (99): Cahciua: Unlocks Origenics (Dungeon), Everkeep (Trial), The Burden of Legacy (achievement). Choose 2x Tacos de Carne Asada, Mesquite Soup, Creamy Alpaca Pasta, Broccoli and Spinach Saute, or Vegetable Soup

A New Family (99): Wuk Lamat: 2x Roast Rroneek

In Pursuit of Sphene (99): Wuk Lamat: Unlocks Artifact Gear

Through the Gate of Gold (99): Wuk Lamat: Unlocks Living Memory (region), Leynode Mnemo (town): 2x Mesquite Juice

Those Who live Forever (99): Wuk Lamat

In Serenity and Sorrow (99): G’raha Tia

The Land of Dreams (99): Cahciua: Choose 2x Bone White, Honey Yellow, Cream Yellow Dye, or 1x Nightworld Silver Piece

Level 100 quests

The Sanctuary of the Strong (100): Cahciua: 2x Heavens’ Eye Materia XI

The Taste of Family (100): Krile: Leynode Pyro (town). Choose 3x Battledance, Piety, or Quicktongue Materia XI

Leafing through the Past (100): Krile: 2x Savage Might Materia XI

An Explorer’s Delight (100): Cahciua: Choose 3x Quicktongue, Piety, or Battledance Materia XI

In Search of Discovery (100): Cahciua: Leynode Aero (town). Choose 3x Quicktongue, Piety, or Battledance Materia XI

A Journey Never-ending (100): Cahciua: Aether Current

Dawntrail (100): Wuk Lamat: Unlocks Alexandria (dungeon), The Interphos (trial), In the Glow of a New Dawn (achievement), Alpaca Whistle (mount), Smile Orchestrion Roll

After Dawntrail, you have the post-game MSQ as always, in FFXIV. However, there’s not as much of it at the time of writing. In fact, there is only one patch currently available, but that will change as time goes on.

FFXIV MSQ for patch 7.1

A Royal Invitation

Alexandria Mourns

In Search of the Past

Among the Abandoned

Guidance of the Hhetso

The Warmth of Family

Crossroads

