Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 confirms one massive change to Phoenix Down items

In the Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 88 for patch 7.3, an amazing, and honestly, overdue change was confirmed for Phoenix Down items. Honestly, the original design choice was so weird and baffling, that I never quite figured out why it was made in the first place. Phoenix Down items were brought in to help players in the Deep Dungeon content; you aren’t guaranteed someone who can raise players, so they were added.
However, these Phoenix Downs are Unique (can only hold one), and cannot be used in combat. That’s peculiar, and completely goes against how they’re used elsewhere in the franchise. During Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 88 however, patch 7.3 is going to shake up Phoenix Downs in a major way. Here’s what we’re getting.
Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.3 will make Phoenix Down items actually useful
As of patch 7.3, Final Fantasy XIV is going to make Phoenix Down items no longer unique, and will be usable in combat. That’s right, we’re getting major shakeups, not even counting Cosmic Exploration and the Occult Crescent. This is legitimately one of the biggest updates of the whole patch.
According to Yoshi-P himself, Tufts of Phoenix Down (Phoenix Down item) will be usable during combat, in very specific types of content. Sorry, they won’t be usable in combat for Alliance Raids, or any content beyond 4-person groups, for that matter. It would likely make them just a little overpowered. They can be used in the following content types:
- Deep Dungeons
- Instanced Dungeons
- Treasure Dungeon Guildhests
- Trials (4-player only)
- Variant Dungeons
You can stack up to 999 Phoenix Downs in the patch 7.3 update of Final Fantasy XIV, and will be sold at vendors. The days of only having one Phoenix Down in your inventory are gone! It’s unknown if they will make a new item or hotfix the current ones, for players looking to hold onto the old ones as a Relic of the Before Times.
I know it’s probably disappointing to not be able to use them in 8+ parties, but I think it makes sense. If everyone in such a huge group could battle res every few minutes, it would ultimately trivialize the content. There’s always a chance that could change later, though. We’ll have to see. However, this is one of my favorite changes for FFXIV patch 7.3, which we will see launch on August 5, 2025.
