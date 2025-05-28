Final Fantasy XIV: Tips to get the most out of the Occult Crescent

Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent Field Operation is here, and to some of you, it’s going to feel very familiar. With a design and structure similar to Eureka in some ways, players equip powerful new Phantom Jobs, exploring the mysterious Shades Triangle, section by section. Sadly, this isn’t like Bozja Front, where you could level up your classes. You need to be level 100, and have decent gear to even take part in this new content.

I’ve spent some time exploring this area, and while I’ve still got a ways to go before I do everything in the first part of Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent, I’m here to offer some advice. I cannot stress enough that everyone’s experience is likely to be different, and this area might not even be for you. But if you’re going to go, we’ve got a few tips to get you started.

A few tips for exploring and surviving the Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV

1) Pick the right Phantom Job that aligns with your gameplay style

Finding the right job/Phantom Job combo might take work, but it's worth it (Image via Square Enix)

Each Phantom Job in Final Fantasy XIV’s Occult Crescent offers you something a little bit different. Whether it’s Cannoneer’s AOE damage, Knight’s tankiness, or Oracle’s healing abilities, there’s really something for everyone here. It’s best to determine which class you plan on playing while in the Occult Crescent, and figure out which Phantom Jobs are likely to synergize the best.

You aren’t stuck playing just one class, either. You can hot-swap around your jobs/Phantom Jobs whenever you aren’t in combat. This way, you can have a build for use in parties, or when you’re soloing. It might take some time to figure out what works best for you, but experiment, find what feels right, and go with that.

2) Grouping up is so much easier than soloing in the Occult Crescent

Being in a group is so much better than going at it alone (Image via Square Enix)

Much like the original Eureka, you can probably solo, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should. Even simply using the /shout command to look for a group with “LFG”, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding people to cooperate with. You can go with Free Company members, close friends, people in your Discord communities, whatever!

`Having party members means things die faster, and it’s easier for you to survive things like FATEs and Critical Events. These are important to do for your overall growth, and farming currency, so it’s worth your time to join a group anytime you can. Death is almost an inevitability in Critical Events, so having people that can/will res you is going to be a blessing.

3) Unlocking the various Aethernet Travel Points isn’t locked behind levels/progression

Even at Phantom Job level 1, if you're brave enough, you can get plenty of Aethernet travel points early (Image via Square Enix)

One thing I appreciate is that, if you’re brave enough, you can get all the Aethernet Travel Points immediately. However, that does mean you’re running a risk of death, because many enemies have high levels, and aggro radiuses. I do appreciate it, though.

That’s one of the first things I did, was see how many of the Aethernet points I could reach easily. That way, when it’s time to do FATEs with a group, I can easily get to them if needed. None of those points are locked behind any type of progression.

As long as you’re on Occult Crescent: South Horn in Final Fantasy XIV, you can get to any of the Aethernet points. You might have to hug some walls and be super careful, but you can get to them!

4) Don’t forget: You have Phantom Job abilities!

Just drag and drop those abilities, to make life so much easier. (Image via Square Enix)

This might seem like a silly tip for Occult Crescent in Final Fantasy XIV, but it can be very easy to forget you even have extra abilities. You have a UI to utilize them from, but that’s very clunky, and I don’t recommend it. Instead, put them on your hotbar!

Click on your Phantom Job currently equipped to get the details. This also gives you all of your powers that you will inevitably unlock. Instead of fiddling with the extra ability UI, instead, drag them onto your hotbars somewhere, so they’re easier to cast.

I cannot stress enough how much more useful this will be in Final Fantasy XIV's Occult Crescent. Depending on what job you’re playing, I understand this might be difficult, with ability bloat and all. Worst case, you can put a separate hotbar into place, just for those, and bind them accordingly.

