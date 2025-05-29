Final Fantasy XIV: How to easily farm Tomestones of Heliometry

Tomestones of Heliometry are one of Final Fantasy XIV’s many currencies, and, as of patch 7.25, they’re not only relevant, but incredibly important. Other than using them to purchase gear, they’re also linked to this expansion’s Relic Weapons, Phantom Weapons. If you want to unlock these weapons after completing the first step, you’ll need 1,500 Tomestones of Heliometry per weapon, and that’s not something that’s going to just appear in your inventory.

Ad

Thankfully, there are a few ways, depending on how you want to play FInal Fantasy XIV, to easily farm Tomestones of Heliometry. I’m here to bring you some tips, in case you’re new to the game, haven’t played in a while, or simply don’t farm Tomestones all that often.

Tips to easily farm Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV

There are three primary, useful ways to farm Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV, without wasting too much of your time. The first, and perhaps best way is to take part in Hunt Trains. Despite playing FFXIV since the very beginning, I didn’t really partake in Hunt Trains until very, very recently. I didn’t realize that you could farm Tomes this way. It’s important to learn something new every day, after all.

Ad

Trending

Hunt Trains are arguably the easiest way to farm tomes (Image via Square Enix)

Here’s how Hunt Trains work. You join a group, either via Party Finder (Party, Party Finder, The Hunt), or via a Discord group. Each Data Center pretty much has a Discord where you can join, and complete Hunt Trains with people. A friend of mine recommended the one he uses on Aether, Siren Hunts, but since I play on Crystal, I would need The Pursuit.

Ad

Then, when a Hunt Train is being advertised in the Discord (or when you find one on Party Finder), you join the group, go where everyone is meeting up. Defeat each of the monsters the group gets to, and you’ll be rewarded with 20 Tomestones of Heliometry per kill in Final Fantasy XIV. When the group is done, everyone leaves the group, and moves on.

You can do this as many times per day as there are Hunts advertised/planned. You don’t even have to be level capped — just have access to all the areas, and preferably flight in that area.

Ad

Tanks/Healers have an easier time getting a group, but DPS can do it too (Image via Square Enix)

The next best way to farm Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV is a bit of an obvious one: do your Daily Roulettes at max level. This isn’t as great for DPS mains, because the queue times are often monstrously long. It really depends on when you’re logging in, as well. You can get 770 Tomestones of Heliometry daily by doing these.

Ad

Just open up your Roulettes (“U” key is the default on PC), and do whichever ones you feel like you want to do. This is a “Daily” reward, though, so keep that in mind. However, if you do your Roulettes before your server resets for the day, you can technically do them twice in one day.

Finally, you can also farm a good amount of Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV if you’re lucky, thanks to Wondrous Tails. In Idyllshire, you can pick up the Wondrous Tails book from the NPC from Khloe Aliapoh (7, 6).

Ad

Wondrous Tomes is a neat throwback, and maybe you'll get lucky where I have not been (Image via Square Enix)

It gives you a series of weekly challenges, and each one puts a little sticker in the book. If you manage to get two lines completely filled, you receive 500 Tomestones of Heliometry, when you go to turn it in. You don’t have to complete these challenges in a group, though. Soloing them is completely fine, and in many cases, encouraged.

Ad

It’s faster that way. You can also use your Second Chances, and shuffle the seals around to try to get lines filled, too. I personally don’t recommend this, because it comes down to RNG. It’s worth doing for exp, if you’re leveling jobs, if nothing else. Turning in a completed Wondrous Tails gives fantastic exp. Utilising the above methods, you can easily gain the Tomestones of Heliometry you need in Final Fantasy XIV.

Ad

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More