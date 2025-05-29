Final Fantasy XIV: How to easily farm Tomestones of Heliometry

Tomestones of Heliometry are one of Final Fantasy XIV’s many currencies, and, as of patch 7.25, they’re not only relevant, but incredibly important. Other than using them to purchase gear, they’re also linked to this expansion’s Relic Weapons, Phantom Weapons. If you want to unlock these weapons after completing the first step, you’ll need 1,500 Tomestones of Heliometry per weapon, and that’s not something that’s going to just appear in your inventory.
Thankfully, there are a few ways, depending on how you want to play FInal Fantasy XIV, to easily farm Tomestones of Heliometry. I’m here to bring you some tips, in case you’re new to the game, haven’t played in a while, or simply don’t farm Tomestones all that often.
Tips to easily farm Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV
There are three primary, useful ways to farm Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV, without wasting too much of your time. The first, and perhaps best way is to take part in Hunt Trains. Despite playing FFXIV since the very beginning, I didn’t really partake in Hunt Trains until very, very recently. I didn’t realize that you could farm Tomes this way. It’s important to learn something new every day, after all.
Here’s how Hunt Trains work. You join a group, either via Party Finder (Party, Party Finder, The Hunt), or via a Discord group. Each Data Center pretty much has a Discord where you can join, and complete Hunt Trains with people. A friend of mine recommended the one he uses on Aether, Siren Hunts, but since I play on Crystal, I would need The Pursuit.
Then, when a Hunt Train is being advertised in the Discord (or when you find one on Party Finder), you join the group, go where everyone is meeting up. Defeat each of the monsters the group gets to, and you’ll be rewarded with 20 Tomestones of Heliometry per kill in Final Fantasy XIV. When the group is done, everyone leaves the group, and moves on.
You can do this as many times per day as there are Hunts advertised/planned. You don’t even have to be level capped — just have access to all the areas, and preferably flight in that area.
The next best way to farm Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV is a bit of an obvious one: do your Daily Roulettes at max level. This isn’t as great for DPS mains, because the queue times are often monstrously long. It really depends on when you’re logging in, as well. You can get 770 Tomestones of Heliometry daily by doing these.
Just open up your Roulettes (“U” key is the default on PC), and do whichever ones you feel like you want to do. This is a “Daily” reward, though, so keep that in mind. However, if you do your Roulettes before your server resets for the day, you can technically do them twice in one day.
Finally, you can also farm a good amount of Tomestones of Heliometry in Final Fantasy XIV if you’re lucky, thanks to Wondrous Tails. In Idyllshire, you can pick up the Wondrous Tails book from the NPC from Khloe Aliapoh (7, 6).
It gives you a series of weekly challenges, and each one puts a little sticker in the book. If you manage to get two lines completely filled, you receive 500 Tomestones of Heliometry, when you go to turn it in. You don’t have to complete these challenges in a group, though. Soloing them is completely fine, and in many cases, encouraged.
It’s faster that way. You can also use your Second Chances, and shuffle the seals around to try to get lines filled, too. I personally don’t recommend this, because it comes down to RNG. It’s worth doing for exp, if you’re leveling jobs, if nothing else. Turning in a completed Wondrous Tails gives fantastic exp. Utilising the above methods, you can easily gain the Tomestones of Heliometry you need in Final Fantasy XIV.
