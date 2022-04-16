Lost Ark Spring Fever Time Fest: Start time, all login rewards, end date, and more

This spring season has a lot in store for Lost Ark fans. The MMO will be giving away free rewards to players as part of the Spring Fever Time Fest login bonus.

Starting today, April 16, 2022, at 3 AM PT / 10 AM UTC, adventurers will be able to get their hands on a fair bit of loot when logging into the game.

However, the rewards are limited to one character from the player’s roster. The drops will also not be available for any additional profiles that they have made on the same account.

In a recent tweet, Lost Ark’s official Twitter handle shared a bit of information as to the type of rewards that players will be able to collect during the event.

Adventurers who will be logging in during the reward period will automatically be able to get their hands on the following items:

[Masterwork] Master’s Moist Omelet (Bound) x3

Regulus’ Light Currency Chest x3

Phoenix Plume x10

The Lost Ark Spring Fever Time Event log-in rewards will be a weekly event

The good news is that those who miss out on the log-in bonus will be able to get their hands on it every weekend.

Lost Ark’s Spring Fever Time Event will be a weekly thing for the time being. Those who will miss out on it today and tomorrow will be able to claim the rewards once on Saturday and once on Sunday (3:01 AM PT/10:01 AM UTC and 2:59 AM PT/9:59 AM UTC).

The event clock will reset after this, and players will be able to obtain the log-in bonuses again the following weekend.

The log-in period rewards will continue till mid-May, according to the developers. However, they are yet to provide fans with an exact end date.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the log-in rewards, players will only get to choose one among the three options. There is a 24-hour period in which players will be able to claim the rewards on Saturday and Sunday before the event is reset.

Lost Ark’s 2022 roadmap for April and May looks stacked. Fans of the MMO can look forward to a new class called Galivier as well as new content like South Vern and Trial Guardian Raids.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh