How to obtain and exchange Amethyst Shards in Lost Ark for valuable customization items, mounts and more

Lost Ark has several currencies, with Amethyst Shards being one of the more valuable ones. The shards aren't easy to find, but they provide valuable rewards in return, making them highly sought-after items within the game. Getting Amethyst Shards aren't easy, and players need to grind and invest time to find one. Hence, it becomes all the more important for players to know how to earn as much of it as possible.

Players can exchange Amethyst Shards to earn highly valuable rare items in the game. Potential items that can be bought with it include mounts, cosmetics, and other items that aren't as readily available as other items. Interestingly, there are different ways to get these shards. Some are pretty straightforward, while others take more time. Exchanging the shards also requires players to progress efficiently to unlock the relevant regions.

Several ways in Lost Ark to collect Amethyst Shards

While shards are rare and valuable, players have more than one way to obtain them.

Hidden achievements

Hidden achievements are the primary method for Lost Ark players to collect Amethyst Shards. The hidden achievements can be located in the achievements menu and generally reward players will premium rewards. However, some of the tasks can be pretty challenging and will require some time before players can complete them to earn those rewards.

Here are some of the relatively easier ones and the rewards players will get by completing them.

Create or join an existing guild (500 Amethyst Shards)

Participate in Arena (500 Amethyst Shards)

Win in Arena (2000 Amethyst Shards)

Reach level 50 on your character (500 Amethyst Shards)

Reach level 50 with your other characters (500 Amethyst Shards)

Complete the game's prologue without skipping (500 Amethyst Shards)

Although hidden achievements are the main way to get shards in the game, much of it is locked in the end-game and can be difficult for new players. Thankfully, there are some other exciting alternatives that players could potentially use.

Prime Gaming rewards and Twitch drops

Lost Ark @playlostark



🦖 Raptor Mount

Amethyst Shards

🦋 Crystalline Aura



Claim here!

amzn.to/34tA632 A new round of exclusive Lost Ark Prime Gaming goods has been added! For all Prime members, you'll get...🦖 Raptor MountAmethyst Shards🦋 Crystalline AuraClaim here! A new round of exclusive Lost Ark Prime Gaming goods has been added! For all Prime members, you'll get...🦖 Raptor Mount💎 Amethyst Shards🦋 Crystalline AuraClaim here!✔️ amzn.to/34tA632 https://t.co/RlOtkcZwqO

Since Amazon Games developed Lost Ark's western version, players get special rewards with a Prime Gaming membership. Besides bonus loot, there are also monthly rewards handed out from time to time. The current monthly rewards in April rewards players with Amethyst Shards.

Additionally, essential Twitch drops can also reward players with this valuable resource. For both of these methods, the player's Steam account must be connected to Twitch and Prime Gaming.

This is a more straightforward step as all a player will need to do is subscribe to Prime Gaming or watch Lost Ark streams on Twitch.

How to exchange Amethyst Shards in Lost Ark

Players will need to exchange shards if they want to receive valuable items. To exchange shards, players will first be required to find Mysterious Man, who doubles up as the vendor required for the shard exchange.

Mysterious Man can be found in areas classified as end-game locations by Lost Ark. He is commonly found in North Vern, but can also be found in Nia Village in Punika, Rothun in Rohendal, and Luterra Castle in East Luterra.

The Mysterious Man only deals with Amethyst Shards, and players can exchange their collected shards for items they want. The merchant also offers quests that can help players earn even more shards.

Players can earn plenty of valuable items in exchange for the shards. The entire pool includes mounts and rare skins that allow players to find certain valuable items. A list of popular items includes:

Unique Mounts

Legendary Mounts

The Orca Ship (a ship skin)

14 days of the Crystalline Aura

Rapport Supplies Chests

Various Pets

Outfit Chests

Emote Packs

This is why Amethyst Shards are extremely valuable in Lost Ark, even if finding and exchanging them will be a time-consuming process for players.

Edited by Atul S