How to get the Silver Combat Raptor in Lost Ark for free

Lost Ark's Western version was recently in the news with its April and May roadmap release. There are several planned additions, including two new classes that weren't there previously. The recent announcement has seen players once again flock to the game as new things will arrive soon.

The game will allow players a free chance to get a raptor as a possible mount to make it more welcoming. While the steps to redeem it are quite easy, a player will need to have Prime Gaming to be eligible for the rewards.

The Prime Gaming system offers its users several bonus rewards across different games. This is a more obvious choice for a game like Lost Ark, which has been developed in partnership with Amazon Games. There have been some sweet gifts that have been offered to Twitch Prime members in the past.

The existing offering includes several items, but the unique one is the raptor mount.

Lost Ark is offering Prime Gaming users to a raptor mount

By heading over to the Prime Gaming rewards section, users can redeem a new reward for their accounts. This is part of the April monthly loot that Amazon Games offers to Lost Ark players.

Lost Ark



🦖 Raptor Mount

Amethyst Shards

🦋 Crystalline Aura



Claim here!

A new round of exclusive Lost Ark Prime Gaming goods has been added! For all Prime members, you'll get...🦖 Raptor Mount💎 Amethyst Shards🦋 Crystalline Aura

The rewards can be redeemed in two ways, which are as follows:

Go to the official Twitter account of Lost Ark. There is a redeemable link that takes players directly to the relevant section

Select the Prime Gaming shortcut from the Twitch home page. The relevant rewards can then be claimed on the Prime Gaming Loot page

Players have to remember to link their Steam account to their Prime Gaming account. If this is not done, players will need to do so before redeeming the rewards. Unless the linking is complete, players won't be able to access any of the rewards.

After completing the steps above, do the following:

Boot up the game

On the left menu, press the Obtainable Items button

All three rewards will be available as part of the monthly loot.

What are the Lost Ark monthly rewards for Prime Gaming users?

All three rewards are available to any player who is an active Prime Gaming subscriber. The rewards are available at no extra cost, and all a player will require is an active subscription.

The best reward is the Silver Combat Raptor Mount, which will give players a raptor. Players can use these raptors as mounts while traveling, as they have a certain Jurassic Park feel about them.

The five-day Crystalline Aura is the game's Quality of Life service. An activated Crystalline Aura helps players save time and resources, and it's always a useful option.

Players will also get a small Amethyst shard as the April reward. It should be noted that the rewards can only be redeemed on one character per account.

