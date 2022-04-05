Lost Ark roadmap for April and May with Glaivier, Valtan, and more revealed

The Western audience of Lost Ark has been asking for a roadmap for a long time. Many have been eager to find out which new classes will arrive and what plans Amazon Games has. Fans' wait has come to an end as the developers announced the roadmap earlier on April 5. Different additions are planned under the roadmap, and they contain some new classes that many players have asked for a long time.

The difference in content between the Western version and the Korean and Russian versions hasn't appeased many fans. It's common knowledge that there are missing classes in the Western version. Several players have been building multiple characters due to the absence of the class they want. Thanks to the announced roadmap, players can get to know a few essential things. Among those lies the information about upcoming classes and new game modes.

Lost Ark finally announces a roadmap for April and May

Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have been clear about the game's near future. The focus of the roadmap is on horizontal content, and the developers want to offer more time before implementing endgame content. April will continue on the path of March updates as players will receive modes and content to keep leveling up.

New classes

Players will be getting a new Martial Artist class in the form of Glaivier. She will become the fifth advanced class of the group, and her skillset will offer players two distinctive styles of play. She also yields two unique weapons - spear and glaive. This will allow players to fine-tune the character according to their playstyles.

While players can focus on either weapon, the optimum way will be to balance both. The two types of attack - Focus and Flurry will balance each other. Glaivier is set to arrive in April.

May will delight Warrior class fans as Lost Ark gets the Destroyer advanced class. The Warrior class, in general, has been in a very strong position since its launch. It is set to increase even more with Destroyer, who will yield a massive hammer as his key weapon. The hammer will be used to pull and kill enemies at the player's will.

South Vern

In April, players will be getting a brand new T3 continent as South Vern joins Punika on the list. All players at or above level 1340 will be able to access the continent once the region is implemented via an update. There will be new lands to be explored, mysteries to be solved, and NPCs to be met.

Trial Guardian Raids

David Williams @davidelite10 @playlostark We're currently in a weird spot NA/EU wise in Tier 3, will we be getting the Trial Guardians/Trial Abyss modes to better reach 1370 for Argos? The average player at this rate won't reach Argos for 6+ months. Currently ilvl 1333, but just seems odd we don't have those @playlostark We're currently in a weird spot NA/EU wise in Tier 3, will we be getting the Trial Guardians/Trial Abyss modes to better reach 1370 for Argos? The average player at this rate won't reach Argos for 6+ months. Currently ilvl 1333, but just seems odd we don't have those

A new weekly challenge will also be added in May, and players will be able to defeat up to three Trial Guardians. The tasks won't be easy, and each Guardian will have its level requirements. The difficulty will be scaled according to the level of the players.

While there will be more risks and difficulties, Lost Ark players will be able to earn valuable rewards.

Quality of Life Updates

Besides the new content, specific improvements will be made to Lost Ark. This will involve the addition of certain much-requested Quality of Life updates.

Improved co-op party play for Secret Maps: all four members can submit a map to get rewards with one run.

Chat tab settings are shared across a player's Roster.

Improved Book of Coordination settings: Can use skill presets, tripod level, skill runes, gems, item set effects, etc.

Tentative endgame content

Two tentative content additions could come in May. One of them will feature a new Guardian raid involving Deskaluda. Deskaluda is a high-level boss in the game, and players will have to be on level 1415 to encounter it.

Players could also possibly get the first Legion raid on the Western version in the form of Valtan. The raids will have two difficulty levels - Normal and Hard. Players will need to be at the same level as Deskaluda, and it will be an 8-member raid. Valtan will provide a stiff challenge, but Lost Ark players will be able to save their progress and win some precious rewards.

Edited by Mayank Shete