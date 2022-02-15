When do you unlock daily and weekly challenges in Lost Ark?

In this day and age, daily and weekly challenges are common in MMOs, and Lost Ark is no different. These are often quests that can only be completed a limited number of times per day and week.

Daily and weekly challenges are not beholden to player completion. Challenges reset every day and every week. For players that have already completed their challenges, it’s an opportunity to do it all over again.

Completing daily and weekly challenges offers monetary gain and are largely endgame tasks. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock daily and weekly challenges in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark: Daily and weekly challenges unlock at Level 50

Once you have reached Level 50 with a character, you unlock “Una’s Tasks,” which are the game's repeatable challenges. These are broken into two main categories: daily and weekly.

Players are granted three daily challenges per day and three weekly challenges per week. Once completed, you can no longer participate until the challenges reset for the day and/or week.

The in-game challenge menu, Una's Tasks (Image via Gamer Hex/YouTube)

Daily challenges are simple and quick, usually having you kill enemies or collect items. Simply warp to the quest’s specified location and complete the task. Weekly challenges almost always involve endgame content like dungeons, raids, PVP, the Cube, trade skills, and sailing.

Daily challenges reset at 9:00 am UTC, with weekly challenges being every Thursday. However, that changes based on your region, so you will have to make use of a timezone converter. It would also be useful to keep an additional clock handy as a way of keeping track of server times.

Rewards for completing daily and weekly challenges

Completing daily and weekly challenges awards points towards a progress bar, which you can see in the Una’s Tasks menu. By filling that progress bar, you are rewarded with Una’s Tokens. These are then handed in for gold, such as:

Hefty Gold Sack

Small Safe

Large Gold Chest

But should you fall behind or not have enough time to complete challenges, Lost Ark has a catch-up mechanic. In the event you miss a daily challenge, the next time you complete one, the rewards are doubled. Weekly challenges do not count.

