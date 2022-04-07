"Stupid system and no one likes it": Lost Ark players are frustrated with the penalty system of leaving guilds in-game

The journey on the Western shores for Lost Ark hasn't been without problems. The first month saw massive success as more than a million concurrent players joined the game. However, the developers have received flak over certain decisions that they've incorporated. The guild system hasn't faced much criticism in the past, but it seems that it needs a tweak.

Reddit user u/TsuyoiOSRS took to social media to inform the community of what they think about the cooldown period of leaving guilds. The cooldown period is the length of time that players will have to wait after leaving one guild before they can join another.

The user feels that the first cooldown of one day is okay. But the way the cooldowns scale up is unfair and the penalty should be based on contributions.

Lost Ark players want a change in the penalty period after leaving a guild

The hit MMORPG's western version's overall journey has been mixed as it has enjoyed successes and shortcomings.

There are certainly new additions that are about to be made that include quality of life improvements. However, one area in which players want some improvements is the guild leaving penalty. Like all MMOs, Lost Ark, too, has a guild system where players can leave and join. But the associated cooldown after leaving a guild is something players aren't happy with.

Reddit user u/TsuyoiOSRS found support among other players as several others stated their opinions on the issue. The problem with the existing system was cited by another player who said that they're in an almost-inactive guild. They can't jump on the ship because doing so may land them with a two-week penalty.

Another player who is already at T3 level stated their dilemma because of the system that's in place. While the player got offers from other guilds, they were unable to accept them due to the potential penalty system. According to them, the problem still persists.

The issue has been worsening due to the lack of ample information in the first place. Players believe that it would be far better if they could get the proper information.

The system becomes more relaxing when a player completes at least 30 days as a guild mate. However, getting kicked could also result in a penalty, which is exactly why some want it to change.

Another player gave out the details of a similar ordeal over an inactive guild and the penalty. The player claimed that the guild they're in doesn't participate in any of the activities. However, they're scared to leave because of the penalty and its extent.

Few fans aren't fans of the entire guild system in Lost Ark, and it's not just the penalty that's a matter of concern.

Some players aren't happy with how the general design of the game is. For them, it just feels like all the features of Lost Ark are inherently designed to make them feel punishing.

There could be some changes in the days to come as the issue has been discussed in the past in the official forums.

Some players are feeling frustrated at being trapped in the penalty limbo in their pursuit of finding a social guild.

The problem with the penalty magnifies as there's no direct way of knowing how active a guild is in the game without joining it.

If the April and May roadmap is anything to go by, Amazon Games has shown a willingness to listen to their player base. However, missing content and classes aren't the only areas where Lost Ark should aim to improve. While the guild's leave penalty serves its purpose, it's also negatively affecting players. This should be an area that the developers should look to improve upon in the coming days.

