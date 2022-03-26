How to earn the Animal Skins in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a popular game that has recently made its way over from South Korea into the Western Countries.

To celebrate the release and the patience and community players have built over the time since the release of this MMORPG, Smilegate released some selection boxes enabling players to get some cute Animal Skins that they can apply to their in-game avatars. Here's how to claim it:

How can players earn the Animal Skins in Lost Ark

Recently, there has been a multitude of Animal Skins released as part of the Gratitude Celebration to show players how much their support has meant.

Many players are finding it extremely hard to make a selection for their Animal Skin, as they are only able to select one of them, and this is going to be a very tough choice. The good news is that gaining access to select one is very easy.

How to pick up a free selection box and gain access to the Animal Skins in Lost Ark

Players can get their selection box when they log into the game. Once inside, they should select the "Gratitude Gift," available now from Smilegate.

Upon getting the chest, players will be able to use the selection box to choose from multiple cosmetic items for their character, including dogs, cats, penguins, cows, dinosaurs, and more.

Players will receive a multitude of items for obtaining this Gratitude Chest

Players can receive their free reward from Smilegate by simply claiming it upon logging into the game (Image via Lost Ark)

When players obtain the Gratitude Gift, they will be able to select a brand new Animal Skin for their player and also receive numerous other items. These items include other fun cosmetic items and some valuable items that players can use as far as materials. The items included in the Gratitude Gift are:

New Animal Skin Selection Chest

Lost Ark United Structure

Appearance Change Ticket

Pheons x132

Menelik's Tome x5

Legendary Card Pack Selection Chest x2

Mokokon Pet Selection Chest

Moko-board Mount Selection Chest

Players should choose carefully when deciding on what to acquire

When players get these selection chests, it should be noted that they will only get access to one of them. This is an important distinction because these items are unique, and players should choose the one that is the most appealing to them.

There are a lot of them to choose from, but once the gift is claimed, players should take their time to make the right decision on Animal Skin.

