"Proof that they are allowing bots farm 24/7": Lost Ark player irked at Amazon Games as Chinese streamer showcases bots on livestream

While the Western launch of Lost Ark can be considered a success, some negative issues plague the game. One of the biggest problems with the game right now is the problem with bots. The nature of the game makes the use of bots quite lucrative.

Due to the free-to-play nature, players tend to lose very little if they get banned. Despite Amazon Games banning over a million accounts for suspected bot activity, the problem remains. One player has shown one such piece of evidence where Chinese live streamers livestream their bots.

The player has reported the bot account on multiple instances (Image via Lost Ark forums)

The essence of bots comes from the repetitive activities that players have to undertake in games like Lost Ark. As convenient as they are, bots are considered illegal in-game since they allow players to gain resources unfairly.

This is why Amazon Games has taken harsh steps in the past, but it seems insufficient. The player has stated how their repeated complaints haven't worked in removing the bots.

Lost Ark player reports a case of a Chinese live-streamer showcasing bots but no action being taken

Reddit user Jairoxx posted a clip of a livestream on the game's subreddit that showcased something worrying for players. The stream shows a live streamer's blatant use of bots in T3 raids (highest content).

The streamer was using the bots in the Western version, which shows that there's still more work left for Amazon Games.

The main Reddit post that has been removed for some reason (Image via Reddit/Jairoxx)

The post was also given on the Lost Ark forums, which stated that no action had been taken despite multiple complaints. It has frustrated the player, and other players have shared their opinions.

One player explained that isolated bans wouldn't be very helpful as they would only solve one part of the problem. While the user will be banned, the botting method will stay active and the player explained that this is why the cheaters are banned in waves.

However, not everyone is in sync with the logic based on the activity in question. One player suggested that while ban waves can continue, such activities should result in instant bans.

One player feels that Amazon Games can't combat the issue of bots properly no matter what they do. The player has seen several websites selling in-game gold for dirt cheap prices. In all probability, those golds haven't been earned legitimately.

Another Reddit user stated that they believe that Amazon Games are removing the bots. However, the problem exists because of the sheer number of bot accounts that are already there in Lost Ark.

Another player reported too many Chinese accounts at level 1490, most of which might have been done with gold bought from bots.

Another player feels that removing the gold currency altogether might solve the issue at hand and nullify bots' impact to a major extent.

One player asked a pertinent question. They asked that while it's easy to ban bots, how can the problem be entirely solved?

The answer to the last question is something Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG will have to figure out. The developers have regularly banned bots, but the recent occurrence shows how big the issue is in Lost Ark. While banning can resolve the issue temporarily, the game will require a more permanent solution in the future.

The incident sticks like a sore thumb in the current context as players are excited about the upcoming content. Players are excited about the new classes, regions, and endgame content set to arrive in the game relatively soon. One will hope that the problem of bots won't raise their ugly heads once again amidst all the positive things.

Edited by Srijan Sen