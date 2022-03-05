More than a million Lost Ark accounts have been banned for cheating as Amazon takes lesson from New World

The Western release of Lost Ark is yet to complete an entire month of existence, but Amazon Games is already taking a radical decision to make the game fair for all.

Initially released in South Korea, the game is one of the most popular MMORPGs globally. Like every other MMO, there has been a problem with bots in the game.

bit.ly/3vFOr7z Our team has been hard at work on crafting tools and methods to identify and remove bots from the game. Today (3/4) we will be removing over a million illegitimate accounts that have been determined to be running bots.Complete details below! Our team has been hard at work on crafting tools and methods to identify and remove bots from the game. Today (3/4) we will be removing over a million illegitimate accounts that have been determined to be running bots.Complete details below!bit.ly/3vFOr7z

Lost Ark's free-to-play nature makes botting even more straightforward as a ban hardly affects the players. One of the main reasons there have been significant case incidences of so many bots in the game in the early days.

However, there's good news for the fair players as the developers have now removed about a million illegitimate accounts. This was done as part of the March 4 update, and the information was shared on the official forums.

More than a million Lost Ark bot accounts banned

The March 4 update has brought a lot of additions to Lost Ark, along with several fixes. There also seems to be removal on the cards as the developers have quietly eliminated accounts that use bots.

Bots are common in games like Lost Ark, as there are many things to grind and repeat. However, using bots is unfair for players who play correctly, and by using bots, players can advance in the game without playing.

It's for the same reason why Amazon Games has carried out the operation. The million-strong ban wave is pretty significant and is similar to the monthly rate of PUBG banning close to 12 million accounts in a year.

While the developers have informed about the ban and its reasoning, they have also mentioned that more work remains to be done. Moving forward, the developers will work more on detecting and removing any form of illegal activity from the game.

"While we intend to make a massive impact with this ban wave, we know that there is more work to be done and want players to know that this is only one step in what will be an active and ongoing process. Looking ahead, we will continue our work on detecting and removing botting, cheating, and harmful behavior from Lost Ark at scale, which includes expanding our anti-cheat tools, improving bot identification methods, and rolling out more ban waves as frequently as is necessary."

Additionally, there's a chance that legitimate players may suffer from false detection. If someone's legitimate account is made a part of the ban wave, they must inform through the official channels to get their accounts back.

