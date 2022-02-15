Brad Pitt's cameo in The Lost City: Here's all you need to know

The official trailer for The Lost City showcases Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt getting up close and personal with Sandra Bullock, who plays the lead character Loretta Sage, a writer, just minutes before rushing her to safety in a wheelbarrow.

Since Paramount Pictures launched the trailer for the movie, it has already started to create a lot of buzz among the fans due to Brad Pitt's cameo.

Fans are eager to learn about the fate of the actor in the movie, and how the movie landed the A-list actor.

Having Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock as the lead pair for the movie has made the adventurous rom-com movie highly anticipated. On top of that, to have a guest appearance from Brad Pitt, a Hollywood icon, the excitement among viewers has multiplied.

Actress Sandra Bullock revealed in a recent interview that she and Brad Pitt were able to orchestrate the much-awaited cameo through a deal made via a mutual hairstylist.

The Lost City: Brad Pitt makes a hilarious cameo

How did it happen?

In an interview, Sandra Bullock reportedly disclosed what led to Hollywood icon Brad Pitt making a cameo in the upcoming rom-com adventure movie. She nestled Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance as an even trade.

The Fight Club star made an agreement to appear in The Lost City after the lead actress agreed to appear in Bullet Train, an upcoming thriller which will also feature Joey King and Lady Gaga alongside Brad Pitt.

It was arranged by a mutual contact, their hairstylist. The Lost City actress recalled in an interview with CinemaBlend what it was like to work with two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt on the set of the upcoming adventurous rom-com:

"And we let him. He just came in, and he tore it up. He’s really funny."

Having two A-listers exchange movie cameos is not the usual affair in Hollywood. Therefore, the illustrious guest spot was a win-win for everyone. Co-starring Sandra Bullock, the lead actor in the movie, Channing Tatum could not agree more.

Although Channing Tatum has been a prominent part of Hollywood for decades, acting with the Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt was one of the biggest highlights of his career. In a recent interview, Channing Tatum exclaimed:

"He came in and played a certain character that fits into this weird world, and just signed up for it completely and wholly. I’ve met him, but to get to work with him was a whole different thing. I couldn’t focus. It was really an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways."

Making a surprise appearance in the trailer for The Lost City was not the first time Pitt had made a cameo in a movie. He made a crisp cameo in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, a 2002 biopic.

The star has also made a very short cameo as Telford Porter, the Vanisher in Deadpool 2. So the thrilling rom-com joined a praiseworthy list of hit movies with a surprise Brad Pitt guest spot.

The ensemble cast of The Lost City also includes Daniel Radcliffe as Fairfax, Raymond Lee as Officer Gomez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Beth, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nuñez, Bowen Yang and several others.

The thrilling romcom, The Lost City, will arrive in theaters from the 25th of March, 2022.

