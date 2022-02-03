5 unexpected cameos in Marvel movies

The specialty of Marvel movies is the hidden and unexpected cameos that most people tend to overlook. From Brad Pitt to Elon Musk, there are no limits to these cameos. While Stan Lee himself has been featured in most films, countless other celebrities have also been featured as cameos.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah did Griot's voiceover in Black Panther. In Iron Man 3, Joan Rivers, an American comedian and talk show host, even played her character. Blockbusters after blockbusters, Marvel movies excel in providing their viewers with the unexpected.

Five unexpected cameos in Marvel movies

1) Brad Pitt as The Vanisher in Deadpool 2

Brad Pitt as The Vanisher in Deadpool 2 (Image via Disney+hotstar)

Brad Pitt was the last person we expected to see as part of the MCU. But his face was revealed at last as a mutant called The Vanisher. Though his appearance lasted merely a few seconds, it was worth the while.

The audience enjoyed watching him get electrocuted, considering Deadpool continued cracking his jokes. Though many viewers failed to notice it, Brad Pitt did shock the audience with this cameo.

2) Miley Cyrus voiced Mainframe in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

From Disney's Hannah Montana to voicing an MCU character, Miley Cyrus has come a long way. It is common knowledge among Marvel fans to stay back until after the credits when watching Marvel movies.

Mainframe was only shown as a head at the end of the movie saying in Miley's voice, "I miss you guys so much." However, fans were delighted to learn about her part and hope to see her in full-form someday.

3) Natalie Dormer as Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger

Natalie Dormer as Loraine in Captain America: The First Avenger (Image via Disney+hotstar)

From a secretary to a Queen, she switched ranks rather swiftly. Popular for her role as Queen Margaery in Game of Thrones, Natalie Dormer appeared as Private Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Only appearing for a brief moment, her character tried to lure innocent Cap by trying to steal a kiss from him. Fans were relieved to learn that Captain America is a man of honor, capable of denying even the likes of Natalie.

4) Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis in Thor: The Dark World

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis in Thor: The Dark World (Image via Disney+hotstar)

Kat Dennings can be found playing the role of Darcy Lewis in Thor: The Dark World. Accustomed to her witty self in 2 Broke Girls, Kat played a similar role in the film.

Darcy Lewis' job was mainly to provide assistance to Jane Foster and provide some entertaining reassurance. Fans look forward to seeing her in a refined role at the MCU. She's assuredly grown since the release of the movie.

5) Elon Musk in Iron Man 2

Elon Musk and himself in Iron Man 2 (Image via Disney+hotstar)

This iconic scene in Iron Man 2 is another genius cameo appearance in the MCU. Tech prodigy and entrepreneur Elon Musk shakes hands with Tony Stark as they discuss business. Another one of the cameos fans did not see coming.

Tony Stark and Elon Musk only shared a brief conversation in which Musk told Stark, "I've got an idea for an electric jet." The character is unquestionably fitting, considering his role in the tech and business worlds.

Though difficult to notice, these remarkable cameos added to the cinematic experience of the Marvel movies.

