"Campaign is good": Elon Musk praises Halo Infinite for the second time as fans react

Entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk proclaimed his love for the Halo Infinite campaign in a Twitter post.

Halo Infinite, the latest iteration of Xbox’s iconic first-person shooter, perfectly balances a compelling story while renovating the formula to present an open sandbox for players to engage in. The title follows Master Chief after the event of Halo 5 Guardians, where he goes to Installation 07 (aka Zeta Halo) to stop the Banished.

The title has already garnered millions of fans across the world, and one of them is none other than billionaire Elon Musk.

Elon Musk praises Halo Infinite’s campaign mode for the second time as fans react

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, has always been an avid gamer. His favorite titles include Mass Effect 2, Deus Ex, Half-Life 2, Bioshock, Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, and Saints Row IV.

The latest iteration of the Halo franchise now appears to be joining the list. Musk recently tweeted his thoughts on the Halo campaign by simply saying:

Elon Musk @elonmusk Halo Infinite campaign is good Halo Infinite campaign is good

This is the second time Musk has expressed his fascination with the title, as he previously responded to filmmaker and music composer John Carpenter, praising the game as the best in the series.

Halo @Halo @elonmusk Appreciate you taking the time to drop by Zeta Halo! Always good to see you suit up. @elonmusk Appreciate you taking the time to drop by Zeta Halo! Always good to see you suit up. https://t.co/q7CAe0sDP7

Fans were ecstatic upon seeing the founder and CEO of Tesla interested and invested in the world of Halo. Aron Greenberg, the General Manager of Marketing at Xbox Gaming, said that the only thing missing was a Warthog and Cybertruck collaboration.

Aside from Greenberg, the notion of an electric Warthog was the initial reaction of many fans. While there have been quite a few real life recreations of the iconic vehicle, a limited-edition electric version of Warthhog by Tesla could certainly be fun and would definitely drive fans to their nearest Tesla dealership.

GJake @GernaderJake Hopefully a Twitch viewer one day. @elonmusk Elon the gamerHopefully a Twitch viewer one day. @elonmusk Elon the gamer 😍 Hopefully a Twitch viewer one day.

The free-to-play multiplayer has garnered over 20 million players across Xbox and PC. The title is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass, and interested players can jump right in.

