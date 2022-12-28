Top 5 sneaker releases in January 2023

The sneaker scene is rapidly expanding, with numerous well-known companies such as Nike, Adidas, and PUMA releasing new iterations and designs that quickly become mainstays in sneakerheads' closets.

The most intriguing part is that each season's new crop of sneaker releases serves as a unique embodiment of the season's most noteworthy styles and trends. The 2023 will undoubtedly usher in a slew of incredible sneaker releases that will serve as the year's defining footwear trend.

This article provides a preview of the five best sneaker releases anticipated for the year 2023.

The Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Etched In Stone" and 4 other sneakers set to release in 2023

1) Adidas's "Core Black" UltraBOOST 1.0

The 2023 will see many old Adidas favorites make a comeback, including the sophisticated "Core Black" UltraBOOST 1.0.

The "Core Black" version of the Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 features a Continental Rubber Outsole (made from 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester) and a TPU lace cage, heel counter, and heel.

The Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 "Core Black" will go on sale for $200 on January 1, 2023, at the official Adidas retail site and a few other retailers.

2) Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Brazil"

The Nike Dunk Low "Brazil," first hit the market in 2001, before making a significant comeback in 2020. As a result, the Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Brazil" is introduced as part of the 2023 Dunk collection, flipping the original colorway.

The upcoming model features color panels in "White," "Yellow Strike," and "Apple Green." "Apple Green" leather is used for the tongue panel and the shoe's base. "Yellow Strike" leather covers the overlays, heel tab, and iconic Nike Swoosh. The model is finished with "Apple Green" outsole and "White" midsole, as well as "Yellow Strike" accents on the tongue tag and laces.

The Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Brazil" will be released on January 2, 2023, with a suggested retail price of $100.

3) Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Etched In Stone"

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Freak 4 Nike signature will debut in an "Etched In Stone" iteration to ring in the new year.

The upcoming Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Etched In Stone" features a color scheme of Wolf Grey, White, Cool Grey, and Black. The silhouette's mesh and leather are mostly covered in neutral tones, and the outsole is elevated by a marbled design below. The inspirational proverb "Who believed became unbelievable" is also emblazoned into the lateral Swooshes, completing the "Etched In Stone" theme.

The Nike Zoom Freak 4 "Etched In Stone" will be available for $130 on January 1, 2023, at select retailers and on the official Nike retail website.

4) Air Jordan 7 SE "Black Olive"

The brand's new "Black Olive" Air Jordan 7 colorway, set to drop in time for the holidays, keeps getting more and more attention.

Neutral Olive replaces the black and grey nubuck overlays found on the Air Jordan 7 "Bordeaux" on this pair of kicks. Each pull tab also features gold graphics and Nike Air branding to draw attention to the silhouette. The sneaker is finished with a black outsole and midsole that is accented with Cherrywood and Chutney throughout.

The Air Jordan 7 SE "Black Olive" will be available for $200 at select retailers on January 7, 2023.

5) Nike LeBron 7 "FAMU"

Florida A&M University (FAMU) made history by becoming the first HBCU to be sponsored by Nike LeBron. As a result, FAMU has received some LeBron PEs over the past few years, with a FAMU-branded Nike LeBron 7 soon becoming available to the general public in 2023.

The shoe has a half-bootie design with TU panels on the lateral and medial sides that are held in place by white Flywire cables that run throughout. The rest of the shoe is black nubuck with FAMU's orange and green visible on the swoosh, upper eyelet, and tongue liner, as well as the Rattlers logo on the tongue. LeBron's logo can be seen on the medial and lateral heels. The sneaker is finished with a full-length Air Max unit with white dots and a black and green outsole.

The $200 Nike LeBron 7 "FAMU" will be available on January 7, 2023, through the official Nike retail site and a few retailers.

These are the top five sneakers that are set to release in 2023. Which one are you most excited for? Tell us in the comments section below.

