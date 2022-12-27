Nike LeBron 7 "Florida A&M" shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike is adding to its already extensive sneaker lineage with LeBron James by introducing a new colorway of the LeBron 7 silhouette.The dynamic duo achieved a milestone earlier this year when they joined forces with Florida A&M University and its college athletic department.

The dynamic duo will be releasing a darker color palette over the LeBron 7 with multiple hits of FAMU's signature colors throughout the upper. The shoes are slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on January 7, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

Nike LeBron 7 "Florida A&M" shoes come clad in a dark color palette

The upcoming Nike LeBron 7 "Florida A&M" shoes come clad in a dark color palette (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and LeBron joined forces with FAMU by signing an endorsement deal with the university, making it the first school to be sponsored by LeBron James' signature line. Now, after dropping multiple PEs over silhouettes such as LeBron 20, the duo are now teaming up with a dark color palette over LeBron 7. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Go ahead, brag a little. Then 'Strike! Strike! And Strike Again!' in the LeBron 7 'FAMU.' Reimagining the 2009 original with school-inspired colors and rattlesnake graphic, it lets you rep the team you love with undeniable FAMU flair. A+ details abound, while the soft pigskin nubuck and speckled accents deliver game-winning style."

The iconic mid-2000s basketball silhouette comes clad in a stealthy black color palette with overlays and accents of Florida A&M (Agricultural and Mechanical) university. Green and orange accent colors are used on the sneakers. A branding hit for the FAMU mascot itself is added over the sneakers.

The upper of the sneakers are constructed out of premium suede material. The suede is wrapped around toe boxes and heels. Another material is added in the form of Flywire material wrapped over the sneaker's medial profile with white detailing. The lateral upper features a grid-like pattern, which is accentuated with white lines in a checkered pattern.

FAMU's signature orange hue is added over the swoosh logo with white splatters and green trimming. Another signature green hue is accentuated over the LB23 insole branding, Rattler logo, eyelets, and outsole of the sneakers. The official site describes the details of the sole unit,

"And the cushioning underfoot? It was the first full-length Nike Air unit specifically engineered for basketball—keeping you comfortable from stands to streets to classroom seats. Go Rattlers!"

In the south, the sneaker features clear speckled Air bubble midsoles and solid rubber outsoles. The midsoles are reminiscent of the Air Max 360 cushioning, with the opaque finish and paint splatter detailing. The outsoles, on the other hand, are clad in green and black hues.

More details are added with the Florida A&M Rattler logo printed upon the mesh tongue and an "L23" logo in white upon the back profile of the sneaker. The lining of the tongue features a vibrant orange hue, and the look is finished off with LeBron James branding accentuated over the lateral inner and outer heels of the sneakers.

The Nike LeBron 7 "Famu" in black is set to be released via Nike and select retailers on January 7, 2023, in men's sizes at a retail price of $200.

