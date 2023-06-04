"A Certified Google King": ARMYs rejoice as Kim Tae-hyung is crowned the most searched Asian on Google

Kim Tae-hyung emerged as the most searched Asian on Google in the first half of 2023, between January and June. He is also crowned the most searched and prominent K-pop figure on the Google search engine.

The data has been secured from Google Trends. It is a platform made available by Google that looks into the popularity of the top Google Search queries across various languages and regions. The platform utilizes graphical representations to compare the search volume of various queries over a specific period.

As soon as the news broke, ARMYs naturally got excited and took to social media to express themselves. One social media user tweeted:

"National Treasure Kim Tae-hyung": Fans are congratulating the Winter Bear singer for his latest achievement

As Kim Tae-hyung has emerged as the most searched Asian and K-pop idol on Google Trends, fans are overwhelmed with joy. Many are stating that he achieved the feat in his most inactive year, as he's currently engaged in his activities and the group BTS has been on hiatus due to mandatory military service. Kim Tae-hyung has also emerged as the most searched idol in Japan, and fans are proud of it as well.

Kim Tae-hyung was also the most followed male soloist and K-Pop artist on platforms including Spotify and Instagram in May 2023. The idol is being praised by fans for his power and influence. They are also firmly stating that he has all the power and influence to have a positive impact on the K-pop industry.

Check out how fans are reacting to the Winter Bear singer's latest feat of becoming the most searched Asian and K-pop artist on Google in the first half of 2023:

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung is followed by Jeon Jungkook, Cha Eun-woo, Jimin, Jin, RM, G-DRAGON, Suga, YeonJun, and Baekhyun as the most searched K-pop male artist on Google.

Recently, the Korean media has dubbed BTS' Kim Tae-hyung the Idol of Idols and the number one idol in the K-pop industry. The aforementioned recognition stems from the fact that he has been chosen as a role model by fewer than 100 trainees, rookies, and established idols within the industry.

The Winter Bear singer has been bestowed with numerous titles by several media outlets, showcasing his popularity and influence. He has been called the Most Handsome Man in the World 2023 by the Indian media outlet Jagran TV, secured the No. 1 posting as Face Genius by Marie Claire Hong Kong, and many others.

Fans also said that once the idol releases his much-anticipated album, it will take no time for him to create more buzz on social media, and they are eagerly awaiting his debut album.

Kim Tae-hyung 's recent activities:

After completing his overseas schedule in Paris, the idol returned to South Korea. He was spotted with Park Bo-gum and Lisa from BLACKPINK attending Naomi Campbell's birthday party and Celine's dinner party while he was in Paris.

Ever since being appointed as the global ambassador for the esteemed French luxury fashion house CELINE, the idol, widely known as Celine Boy V, has gained significant popularity on social media.

In an exciting development, Kim Tae-hyung is scheduled to participate in his first-ever solo fan meeting, organized in collaboration with the Indonesian app SimInvest, which has selected him as their international ambassador. Adding to the excitement, the rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER will also be present at the event to deliver a performance.

He is reportedly set to release his upcoming solo album in the second half of 2023 and recently went live on the social media platform Weverse, where he interacted with fans.

