Jujutsu Kaisen: Every possible way Gojo can return

Jujutsu Kaisen shocked the anime community when Satoru Gojo was killed by Ryomen Sukuna in the manga a couple of months ago. Fans are still dealing with the loss of one of anime's most popular characters in recent years, although there are people who still claim he could make a comeback, with several theories backing it up.

Of course, these are all just theories about how Gojo could come back, considering Jujutsu Kaisen's lore and how it could be possible. Some of these theories make sense considering the way author Gege Akutami writes this series, and others are a bit more outlandish, although they make sense from a certain perspective.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Several theories about how Satoru Gojo could come back to Jujutsu Kaisen

1) The Hollow White theory

It has been long theorized that Satoru Gojo was going to develop a new technique called White throughout the series. Since some of Satoru's signature attacks are named Blue, Red, and Purple, there has been this theory that he was going to develop one since a couple of Jujutsu Kaisen covers show Gojo with this weird white glow in his hand, and Akutami has drawn that consistently over the years.

Gojo has always improved when he was pushed into a corner, with his clash with Toji Fushiguro being the best example of this. He was about to die at the hands of Toji, but it was at that moment that he learned Reverse Cursed Technique and also managed to master his color attacks, which would prove to be monumental for him moving forward.

The anime went a step further during the Hidden Inventory arc, showing Gojo playing around with a pen and showing the different colors of his abilities, including white. And now, he was on the brink of death against Sukuna, there is a theory he could unlock White to save himself.

2) The Buddha and Six Eyes theory

Gojo coming back to face Toji (Image via MAPPA).

Gojo's rise and arc throughout Jujutsu Kaisen has always been inspired by Buddha, and this is shown during his iconic "Through heaven and earth..." quote, which is directly taken from the latter. In that regard, there is this theory that he is going to come back as he sacrifices his Six Eyes to come back through a Bounding Vow.

This is further emphasized by the Buddha comparisons since the latter had to take seven steps to the north for his rebirth, which is something akin to what Gojo went through in the afterlife. He was given the chance to take one of two paths, which is something that a lot of fans have used as a sign that he could make a comeback.

3) Shoko and Yuta's Reverse Cursed Technique

Shoko in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

At the moment, in Jujutsu Kaisen, only Shoko and Yuta can execute the Reverse Cursed Technique, which could be pivotal to saving Gojo's life. After all, the moment he was cut in half by Sukuna, Hajime Kashimo jumped onto the battlefield to fight the former, and it can be safely said that only a couple of minutes have passed in the manga since Gojo's apparent death.

This is very important since Gojo already told Toji that he should have aimed for his head instead of his throat, which proved to be the decisive factor during their fight. It gave Gojo enough time to heal himself before bleeding out, which could also be what Yuta and Shoko needed to revive him. After all, the Reverse Cursed Technique is even capable of reforming entire limbs, so this isn't out of the realm of possibilities.

Final thoughts

Regardless of the outcome, when Sukuna defeated Satoru Gojo, it was a watershed moment in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga for several reasons. It is up to Gege Akutami to decide what he is going to do with the character since this could shape up the entire series and its conclusion.

