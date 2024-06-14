Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna could end up in Yuji's body again to die a twisted death and Gege Akutami might actually do it

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching towards its climax, many fans have begun theorizing the conclusion to Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna's story arc. While the two characters are currently separated and fighting each other face-to-face, they previously shared the same body. This leaves fans with the possibility that Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna may face the same fate.

Yuji Itadori's journey as a Jujutsu Sorcerer began the moment he ingested one of Ryomen Sukuna's fingers. Since then, several higher-ups in the Jujutsu world have wanted to get the vessel killed. While Satoru Gojo helped him survive the ordeal, Ryomen Sukuna made his life a living hell. Hence, it only feels right for Yuji to be involved in Sukuna's death, no matter the consequences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen's conclusion may see Sukuna return to Yuji's body

A theory by a Jujutsu Kaisen fan, u/KazuyaProta, on Reddit, has been making rounds. According to the theory, after the Jujutsu Sorcerers potentially remove Ryomen Sukuna from Megumi Fushiguro's body, there is a chance that the King of Curses could return to Yuji Itadori's body.

As fans might remember, Ryomen Sukuna always made sure to protect Megumi when he was in danger. This was because the King of Curses viewed the Fushiguro as a suitable candidate for his new vessel due to his lineage, Ten Shadows Technique, and Mahoraga.

Hence, if Ryomen Sukuna were to be separated from his ideal vessel, he may be forced to find a new vessel quickly. Given that Yuji Itadori was his previous vessel, he could choose him due to his familarness. In addition, Yuji had also learned a couple of new techniques, expanding his Jujutsu arsenal. Such developments might make the protagonist his new ideal vessel.

As per u/KazuyaProta, after Sukuna reenters Yuji's body, there is a good chance that manga creator Gege Akutami could kill off both characters together. This is because Yuji might consider dying in combat honorific. Meanwhile, Sukuna would be left with a bad aftertaste that he was defeated by someone he considered weak.

Upon seeing this theory, another Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Reddit, u/BotherResponsible378, added their thoughts. As per the user, Sukuna and Yuji possibly dying while being in the same body had several consequences.

Sukuna will be left distraught about his cause of death, making him feel tortured. As for Yuji Itadori, he will fulfill what his grandfather, Wasuke Itadori, asked him to do, i.e., not to die alone. While dying with Ryomen Sukuna was a very twisted version of Wasuke's request, this could be something that Gege Akutami could come up with.

Unfortunately, while the manga is close to its end, neither the creator nor the publishers have given fans a window for the same. Hence, fans will have to wait until the same comes to unfold.

