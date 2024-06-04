The final villain in Jujutsu Kaisen may not be Sukuna but something more sinister

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching closer to its end, the manga series' break has left fans in turmoil. Given the latest developments, it seems obvious that the manga will soon end; however, fans have doubts about who will be the final villain of the series.

While the majority of fans believe that the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, is the final villain of the series, some fans believe otherwise. This is because many Shonen manga series have ended with a battle against a new villain who was seemingly the mastermind waiting on the sidelines.

With that in mind, one fan theorized that the final villain of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga might not be Ryomen Sukuna but something more sinister.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The Merger could set up the final villain of Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Ryomen Sukuna and Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching closer to its ending, one Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Reddit, u/Rey_Saw, began wondering who would become the strongest sorcerer by the end of the series. With Satoru Gojo dead and Ryomen Sukuna bound to die due to his role in the series, the manga would only be left with the protagonist, Yuji Itadori.

Evidently, Yuji Itadori has been growing exponentially as a sorcerer. With that, the fan believed that the protagonist would become the strongest sorcerer in the series.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

That's when another JJK fan on Reddit, u/PeeBuzz, theorized that the strongest sorcerer in the series could be the monster that is created from the forthcoming Merger. As the manga series explains, the Merger is the fusion of every human being within Japan with Tengen. Given that Tengen themself is neither a human nor a curse but a transcended being, the fusion of the entity with 100 million people is bound to be otherworldly.

However, considering the different types of evil people in the nation, the fusion could make the entire merged monster into an evil creature. This evil creature is bound to possess near-infinite Cursed Energy, possibly making them the strongest sorcerer at the end of the series.

Tengen as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Such a creature will certainly be capable of killing most of the cast. In addition, they could possess any and every possible Cursed Technique. To make things worse, fans have no idea what the end result of the Merger would look like. While a humanoid entity would be convenient for the Jujutsu sorcerers to fight against, the chances of the Merger entity being intangible are quite high.

Even the JJK fan u/PeeBuzz believed that the entity might be a storm of Curses that could change the fabric of reality through its sheer destruction. Hence, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's final villain could be something more sinister than Ryomen Sukuna. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the manga gives more hints about this.

Related Links: