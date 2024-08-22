Gojo wins the 4th Jujutsu Kaisen Popularity Poll with a record vote

Jujutsu Kaisen manga was supposed to reveal the result of its fourth popularity poll on Monday, August 26, 2024. However, due to the leaks from the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #39, the results have already leaked out.

Satoru Gojo has won the manga's 4th popularity poll with an astounding 113,392 votes. Following him were Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro in second and third places respectively.

As announced by Jump Press on Shonen Jump's YouTube channel, Gege Akutami's dark fantasy manga series Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end in just five more chapters. Hence, the manga series will release its final chapter 271 on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen's 4th popularity poll sees Satoru Gojo receive the most votes in the franchise's history

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, Jujutsu Kaisen manga leaker on X (formerly Twitter) @Go_Jover leaked out the results for the manga franchise's fourth popularity poll days ahead of its official announcement.

Satoru Gojo won the manga series's final popularity poll with an astounding 113,392 votes. This was a surprising turn of events as the previous poll saw the fan-favorite character get ranked third with 11,591 votes.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime series (Image via Shueisha)

In second place was the series protagonist Yuji Itadori with 48,131 votes. He successfully retained his rank from the previous popularity poll. However, there is a huge difference between the number of votes as he previously received 24,038 votes, which was nearly half the votes he received this time.

In third place was the series's deuteragonist Megumi Fushiguro who received 28,502 votes. Megumi was ranked first in the previous popularity poll with 30,059 votes. However, his popularity seemingly experienced a dip this time leading him to be ranked third in the fourth popularity poll.

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

The surprising thing is that Megumi's tally of 30,059 votes in the previous popularity poll was the highest number of votes in the franchise's history. However, this time, the same number seemed hilariously low as Satoru Gojo received 113,392 votes, making him the most-voted character in the manga's history. Evidently, the new record number of votes is over 80,000 more than the previous record.

The other characters that featured in the top 10 ranks are Suguru Geto (19,156 votes), Naoya Zenin (11,731 votes), Choso (6,247 votes), Yuta Okkotsu (5,991 votes), Nanami Kento (4,162 votes), Ryomen Sukuna (4,077 votes), and Toji Fushiguro (3,218 votes). Seemingly, a total of 192 characters received votes as part of the manga franchise's final popularity poll.

