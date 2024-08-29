Gojo tells Megumi about Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it's as anticlimactic as possible

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 will be released on Monday, September 2, 2024. However, the spoilers for the same were leaked out a few days before, revealing the events that will take place in the upcoming chapter.

With that, the manga finally saw Satoru Gojo informing Megumi Fushiguro about his father Toji Fushiguro. However, the scene depicting the same was as anti-climatic as possible.

As fans might remember, Gojo was the one who killed Megumi's father Toji Fushiguro. However, he could not convey the same to him in person and was forced to do so with a letter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter sees Gojo inform Megumi about Toji

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter saw Yuji Itadori finally separate Ryomen Sukuna from Megumi's body. With that, Megumi Fushiguro was finally freed from Sukuna's clutches. As for Sukuna, only his residuals remained, which from the context, seemed like his end.

Following that, the manga saw Megumi reunite with Yuji and Nobara at Jujutsu Tech. During this, Yuji Itadori presented Nobara and Megumi with letters by Gojo handed over to him by Shoko Ieiri.

As fans might remember, after Satoru Gojo passed away and reached the afterlife, he reunited with his deceased best friend Suguru Geto. During their conversation, Gojo revealed that he had tasked Shoko to tell Megumi about his father Toji Fushiguro's death. Gojo was the one who killed him, hence he wanted to tell Megumi himself after the battle. However, as he was unsure about his chances of survival, he thought of a plan to convey the message after his death.

After Gojo's death, Shoko handed over two letters two letters to Yuji addressed to Nobara and Megumi. While the letter addressed to Nobara Kugisaki had details about her mother's whereabouts, the letter to Megumi conveyed that Gojo had killed his father.

Satoru Gojo's letter to Megumi Fushiguro:

“Unfortunately your father isn't around anymore- because I killed him!! Sorry!!”

As fans might remember, the moment Gojo met Megumi for the first time after his battle with Toji, he wanted to tell Megumi that he was responsible for killing his father. However, Megumi was disinterested in learning about his father and stopped Gojo from sharing further.

Hence, all this time, it seemed like the topic surrounding his father was a touchy subject for Megumi. This was why Gojo wished to inform the same to him at any cost. Surprisingly, Megumi wasn't emotionally attached to his father as right after he read Gojo's letter, he started laughing wholeheartedly.

There is a chance that Megumi started laughing due to the way Gojo apologized and expressed his father's death in the letter. Nevertheless, the entire sequence was underwhelming as fans thought that it would heavily impact Megumi, triggering memories about his parents. Instead, it turned into a slice-of-life gag scene that saw Yuji and Nobara flabbergasted after reading the same letter.

