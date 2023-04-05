Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals the past Sukuna's original form in chapter 219

Sukuna's original form has finally been revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219, and fans are going wild after seeing it in the leaked raw scans. The upcoming chapter shows a flashback from the Heian period and continues the intense battle from the previous chapter. When Sukuna's original form from the past was revealed, it surprised fans who now await the chapter's official release to see how the story unfolds.

Previously, it was seen that Yorozu was annoyed with Sukuna for not using his cursed technique, Malevolent Shrine. The chapter also depicted Yorozu’s curse technique in detail. She then decided to show her true love for Sukuna, and the chapter was closed. The continuation of that battle between Yorozu and Sukuna will be continued in the upcoming chapter with many twists.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219.

A flashback from the Heian period depicts Sukuna's original form in chapter 219

As mentioned earlier, according to the raw scans, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 started with a flashback from the Heian period. A festival was about to take place, and Yorozu and Sukuna were invited to be worshiped by the others so that the people could have a good harvest. On the way to get some snacks, Yorozu saw the King of Curses, Sukuna, and fell in love with him at first sight.

This panel from the chapter provides fans with a long-awaited glimpse of Sukuna's original form from the past. Sukuna sat there calmly with his caretaker, Uraume, beside him. As Yorozu liked Sukuna, she jumped on him and embraced him with her hands. But that wasn’t for long, Uraume interfered and attacked Yorozu, so she had to relieve her position away from Sukuna.

Fans had also previously caught sight of the original form of Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. One of them was the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 117, which featured Sukuna's original form in a colored version. Also, in chapter 181, when Ryu Ishigori explained about Yuta and other spirits, fans saw Sukuna's original form in Ryu’s vision, referring to him as a natural disaster.

The depiction of Sukuna's original form in chapter 219 indicates that he might soon appear in his original form after defeating Yorozu. As previously mentioned, Sukuna is keeping Megumi's form and using his Cursed Technique to kill Yorozu, who possesses Tsumiki.

He wants to gain full control of Megumi's body without being interrupted by Megumi's inner senses. Now that Sukuna has the power and is on the verge of taking down Yorozu, his original form might reappear permanently.

Final thoughts

The raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 have brought many surprises for fans after the previous chapter that has made them go berserk on the internet. Several scenes that fans have been eagerly awaiting will be shown in this chapter, with Sukuna's original form being one of them. The much-awaited revelation adds another layer of depth to the already intricate storyline, further fueling fans' excitement.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 raw scans have also indicated that this might be the last battle between Yorozu and Sukuna, with the latter seemingly overpowering his opponent. This potential conclusion has fans eagerly awaiting the official release of the chapter as they hope to see how this epic confrontation unfolds and what lies ahead for the characters in the series.

