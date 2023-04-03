Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 release date and time, countdown, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 will be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 19. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 is likely to elaborate upon what Yorozu meant by “constructing her heart.” it is unlikely that Megumi will return before the end of this fight, but there is a possibility that he might be roused by Sukuna’s use of Ten Shadows. The chapter should continue to focus on Sendai and should feature a drastic shift in venue.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 should focus on Yorozu’s counterattack to Sukuna’s taunting

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 218: The fight gets wild when Sukuna unleashes Fushiguro's Shikigami at Yorozu! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/40yfy0Z Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 218: The fight gets wild when Sukuna unleashes Fushiguro's Shikigami at Yorozu! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/40yfy0Z https://t.co/l9UmdTuvhr

International readers can avail Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, April 9

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, April 9

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, April 9

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, April 9

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, April 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, April 10

Recap of chapter 218

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218, titled The Bath: Part 3, explained how Yorozu came up with her Insect Armor for close-range battles and Liquid Metal for mid-range battles. Her objective was to balance her Technique’s Cursed Energy consumption with her Cursed Energy output. With her evolved Cursed Technique, She managed to defeat the Five Empty Generals, a Squad equivalent to Takako Uro’s Sun, Moon, and Stars unit, and was then taken in by the Fujiwara Clan.

At present, instead of summoning Mahoraga, Sukuna only used his headgear in order to adapt to any situation. Despite that, he was soundly thrashed by Yorozu’s Armor and had to summon “Round Deer (Madoka)”, a Shikigami that can heal using Reversed Cursed Technique. After Madoka nullified the Cursed Nergy in Yorozu’s Liquid Metal, Sukuna summoned “Piercing Ox (Kangyu)”, a Shikigami which can only attack in a straight line, but whose power increases the further it charges.

While Yorozu was busy with fending off Kangyu, Sukuna used Rabbit Escape to transport himself high above the compound, from where he dropped “Max Elephant (Bansho)” on her, breaking her armor. As he taunted her with how weak her love was, Yorozu guessed that Sukuna might have a better idea of love, and vowed to show him the true strength of her heart by “Constructing it.”

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed Jujutsu Kaisen 218 Spoilers

.

.

.

All this talk about the clans of the Heian era and the specific units does still give me hope that we'll eventually get a Heian era flashback Jujutsu Kaisen 218 Spoilers...All this talk about the clans of the Heian era and the specific units does still give me hope that we'll eventually get a Heian era flashback https://t.co/aFoTUjj6OB

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 may feature more flashbacks from the Heian Era, where Yorozu’s time under the Toh may be elaborated upon. Many readers have pointed out that she and Uro were employed by the Fujiwara Clan at the same time, so a unique dynamic between these two women may come into play. Considering Uro’s traumatized reaction to Sukuna and Yorozu’s obsessive one, the Fujiwara clan could have clashed with the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 will likely show the conclusion or climax of the battle between Yorozu and Sukuna, with more details about the latter’s plans regarding Megumi coming out. A significant portion of the fandom has given up on Megumi ever coming back to the series, but the other half is yet to give up hope. Considering that the final Ten Shadows Shikigami is yet to be revealed, hope for Megumi’s return remains until mangaka Gege Akutami ruthlessly crushes it in the upcoming chapters.

Poll : 0 votes