Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's true face revealed in chapter 219 brings only disappointment

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans were released earlier this week, bringing fans an exciting sneak peek from the upcoming chapter. As per the spoilers, chapter 219 begins with a flashback to the Heian era, focusing on Yorozu and how she met Sukuna for the first time so many years ago.

These Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans also give fans a look at Sukuna’s appearance in his original body at the time. While this has been a highly anticipated moment, it was also an off-putting one for many readers because of how horrific Sukuna looks in his true appearance.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming chapter raises the ick factor in regard to Sukuna's original face reveal

The reaction to Sukuna’s face being revealed in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans has been a somewhat mixed bag among fans. While many are happy to see Sukuna’s true appearance for the sake of lore and worldbuilding, others are instead focusing on how visually appalling Sukuna’s appearance is.

Based on the discussion from characters in the chapter, it seems that a festival that once took place was used to praise Sukuna and get in his good graces. While it isn’t greatly expanded on in the issue, it’s brings an intriguing bit of worldbuilding that establishes how legendary the King of Curses was at the time.

adotmir (COMMS OPEN) @ADOTMIR_ @goatgumi glad the itadori family got more attractive bc yuji does not look like that @goatgumi glad the itadori family got more attractive bc yuji does not look like that

However, an important observation about Sukuna’s face reveal in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans is that he somewhat looks like Yuji in terms of facial structure. While it isn’t an exact match, there are clear similarities between the face of Sukuna’s original form and that of Yuji Itadori.

Unfortunately, fans are somewhat ignoring this in favor of analyzing the more grotesque half of Sukuna’s face. The right half of his face seemingly has a raised texture, with some sort of hard, rock-like surface stemming from it. While it’s possible that this is calloused skin, it’s inconceivable that bone or muscle structure would form in such a way.

SayakaIgarabami @LuvvvorLusttt @goatgumi YORKZU FUSHIGURO RAISE YOUR STANDARDS LIKE GIRL WHERE IS YOUR DIGNITY? @goatgumi YORKZU FUSHIGURO RAISE YOUR STANDARDS LIKE GIRL WHERE IS YOUR DIGNITY?

One popular theory is that Sukuna’s overwhelming cursed energy from being at full strength forced his body to adapt in some way. While it’s unclear what benefits such a facial transformation would bring, it’s nevertheless a famous theory among Jujutsu Kaisen fans, albeit likely to remain unproven.

In any case, most fans are disgusted with Sukuna’s appearance in the latest spoilers and raw scans. Many readers are even hilariously begging Yorozu to “raise her standards and quickly” (as seen in @goatgumi's aforementioned tweet), while others are rejecting Sukuna as an attractive being overall. Some fans are even commenting on how the King of Curses got uglier than he was in the contemporary series.

🍹🇧🇧Shard🇹🇹🍹 @BladedShard9 @goatgumi She gotta raise herself back from 6ft underground first @goatgumi She gotta raise herself back from 6ft underground first 😂 https://t.co/HVUHPnCJ5k

Meanwhile, other fans are seemingly supporting Yorozu as they are looking past Sukuna’s appearance to remember and recognize who he is, how powerful he is, and what he’s capable of. A few fans are also taking the opportunity to riff on Yorozu’s death later in the chapter, saying she needs to raise herself from the dead first before she raises her standards.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes