Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 reveals that Megumi's goal was always impossible

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 raw scans were released online on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, which left fans stunned with both excitement and sadness. The chapter left the fans feeling disheartened as Megumi’s biggest goal from the beginning was shattered at the end of the chapter. Megumi Fushiguro always centered his mind and goal on saving those dear to him, and one of them was his sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro.

Tsumiki was not on the scene of being saved at the beginning of the series. However, author Gege Akutami built the plot so craftily, it led fans to think that Megumi would ultimately find a way to save her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219

Megumi’s goal became useless as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 has indicated Tsumiki’s demise

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 started with a flashback of Yorozu, who is currently possessing Tsumiki Fushiguro, from the Heian period. It basically depicted how Yorozu fell in love with Sukuna at first sight.

Yorozu then ultimately paid the price for embracing Sukuna, who was in his original form, by getting closer to him. The scene was then brought back to the current time and showed the desperation of Yorozu, where she mentioned that Sukuna’s loneliness only belonged to her.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 spoilers, Yorozu tried to attack Sukuna by creating a giant ball called “True Sphere” and bringing him to her Domain Expansion. At the time, Sukuna summoned his ultimate weapon, Mahoraga, and broke the Domain Expansion by cutting the sphere open.

Sukuna then used Mahoraga to bring down Yorozu, which meant that Tsumiki also might have died alongside her because Yorozu was possessing Tsumiki’s body.

The incident sent Megumi’s soul further into the abyss, ensuring that all the goals he nurtured in his life had been shattered. It has been seen since the beginning of the series that Megumi wanted to protect his sister, who was under an unknown curse. It was later found that the curse was placed upon her by Kenjaku.

This is really one of those rare moments in manga where I'm genuinely moved , his calm and collected persona has been shattered, like really Megumi doesn't know how to express emotions, he doesn't wear his heart on his sleeve but seeing him cry really indicates- This is really one of those rare moments in manga where I'm genuinely moved , his calm and collected persona has been shattered, like really Megumi doesn't know how to express emotions, he doesn't wear his heart on his sleeve but seeing him cry really indicates- #JJKleaks #JJK219This is really one of those rare moments in manga where I'm genuinely moved , his calm and collected persona has been shattered, like really Megumi doesn't know how to express emotions, he doesn't wear his heart on his sleeve but seeing him cry really indicates- https://t.co/RG8mKDWLm9

Tsumiki Fushiguro was out of the picture from the beginning, but Gege Akutami built the twist in such a manner that made everyone think that they were running towards an elusive goal. Since Sukuna has killed Tsumiki with Megumi’s own Cursed technique, it’s likely to destroy Megumi’s whole aim and demotivate him to fight back. Tsumiki was the driving force behind Megumi, for whom he came this far.

Fans are expressing their outrage over the incident. They were hoping that there might be a way that would be found by Megumi and would save his sister. Additionally, Gege Akutami is reportedly facing criticism for nerfing the strong female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Final thoughts

J4Y🎭 @FallenAngelJ4Y These characters continue to get better & better as the series goes on, yuji had to go through it in shibuya, its megumi’s turn now.



im excited too see where gege takes megumis character especially since as of currently he has nothin to live for, will he rise or fall to despair? These characters continue to get better & better as the series goes on, yuji had to go through it in shibuya, its megumi’s turn now.im excited too see where gege takes megumis character especially since as of currently he has nothin to live for, will he rise or fall to despair? https://t.co/6npmmJ9dhM

As the panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 closed with Megumi drowning at the end of the abyss and crying, fans were left shocked. The chapter was overall exciting for the fans with so many surprises, but the death of Tsumiki has left fans wondering whether it is also the end of Megumi or not, because Megumi’s goal has been destroyed by killing Tsumiki with his own hand.

As fans speculate what might happen next, they are also awaiting the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 219 so that they can delve into more details. The chapter has generated a lot of discussions.

As readers anticipate the next installment, they can only hope that Gege Akutami has a plan to redeem Megumi and perhaps give him a new purpose in the story. With such a dramatic turn of events, it is expected that the upcoming chapters will have a significant impact on the overall plot and character development of the series.

