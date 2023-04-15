Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 puts an end to a 2-year-old mystery

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 is set to be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 12 am JST. The spoilers for the chapter were revealed the previous week. The chapter not only delivered thrilling developments in the culling game but also resolved the long-standing mystery surrounding the character Amai.

Fans have been waiting for two years to uncover the truth behind Amai's cryptic words from a previous chapter, and chapter 220 finally put the pieces together, showcasing his growth and the impact of Yuji on the characters in the story.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Amai's transformation and the impact of Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220

J4Y🎭 @FallenAngelJ4Y



For almost 2 yrs now there’s been this looming mystery around what Amai meant by this, and most ppl either remembered or forgot about it. Aside from all the other heavy stuff we got this chapter this was the underrated highlight for me, let me explain.For almost 2 yrs now there’s been this looming mystery around what Amai meant by this, and most ppl either remembered or forgot about it. #jjk220 Aside from all the other heavy stuff we got this chapter this was the underrated highlight for me, let me explain.For almost 2 yrs now there’s been this looming mystery around what Amai meant by this, and most ppl either remembered or forgot about it. #jjk220 https://t.co/mvGJ6j7fXk

Rin Amai was an acquaintance of Itadori Yuji from high school. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 163, Amai’s past was highlighted, as he came across as a loser who showed an inclination towards following people who tease others. This is how he reaped the benefits of being with popular kids and staying safe. When he met Yuji, however, his life started to change.

Years later, in the culling game, Amai was still the same as before, choosing the side of strong people to survive. That's why he felt ashamed to see Yuji, as it brought back memories of how Itadori Yuji had inspired him. Due to that, Amai confronted Itadori and apologized for his cowardice and uselessness.

⚡D10⚡ @D1O_01 #jjk220 this page made amai a lot more human and interesting man #jjk220 this page made amai a lot more human and interesting man https://t.co/HSi83X0UoL

However, he proved to be of good use in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, because he was the one who saved Hana Kurusu, aka the Angel, by cushioning her fall. This might be a game-changer for the Jujutsu Kaisen series, as Hana Kurusu is an important factor in unsealing Gojo Satoru. Secretly jumping into a battlefield with curse spirits like Sukuna was not an easy thing for Amai to do.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, the character development of Amai comes full circle as the long-standing mystery surrounding his motivations and cryptic words is finally resolved. Amai's journey is characterized by his struggle to overcome his people-pleasing tendencies and muster the courage to stand up for what is right.

His reunion with Yuji at the Culling Game reminds him of his past aspirations to be a better person and fight alongside Yuji for the greater good. This moment of reflection sparks a significant transformation in Amai's character.

Ant @ShamanUnholy

#JJK220 Another example of the great social commentary in JJK. The need to fit in when you are weak was portrayed through amai's character. You can showcase your writing skills through a seemingly irrelevant character like amai as well , not everyone needs to be strong Another example of the great social commentary in JJK. The need to fit in when you are weak was portrayed through amai's character. You can showcase your writing skills through a seemingly irrelevant character like amai as well , not everyone needs to be strong#JJK220 https://t.co/dgLXVSjoJG

Amai bringing up his courage and determination to support Yuji is also a testament to the influence the latter has had on him and other characters in the series. This proves that Itadori Yuji's influence on the characters of Jujutsu Kaisen cannot be denied.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, by highlighting how Amai's character growth is an essential aspect of the broader narrative, mangaka Gege Akutami has shown his wonderful craft by displaying that a minor character can make a great impact on a major plot.

By delving into Amai's backstory and motivations, the author demonstrates a methodical approach to character development, which strengthens the overall story.

Final thoughts

Triton0501 @TrTriton0501 #JJK220



I like how this conversation with Amai mirrors Yuji’s talk with Nanami. Except Yuji takes the role of confident that eases Amai’s mental conflict; a good showcase of maturity and growth as a sorcerer. I like how this conversation with Amai mirrors Yuji’s talk with Nanami. Except Yuji takes the role of confident that eases Amai’s mental conflict; a good showcase of maturity and growth as a sorcerer. #JJK220 I like how this conversation with Amai mirrors Yuji’s talk with Nanami. Except Yuji takes the role of confident that eases Amai’s mental conflict; a good showcase of maturity and growth as a sorcerer. https://t.co/q0QIUv6Gaj

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 stands out not only for its developments in the culling game but also for some small and crucial factors like the resolution of Amai's character. The chapter's focus on Amai's transformation highlights the author's attention to detail and commitment to fully developing even minor characters in the series.

Furthermore, the chapter emphasizes Yuji's impact on the characters around him, proving that his influence extends beyond his physical strength. Amai's growth serves as a reminder of the importance of character development and the power of connection and inspiration.

With the stage set for more intense battles and revelations, fans can look forward to future chapters that continue to explore the depths of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

