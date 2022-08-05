My Hero Academia: 4 times Deku saved Bakugo (and 4 times Bakugo returned the favor)

Deku and Bakugo may have started off as rivals in My Hero Academia but as time went by, the two now have each other's backs.

At the start of the series, Deku was treated like absolute dirt. In fact, he even got his name from Bakugo's many insults. Deku is a shortened version of the Japanese phrase "Dekunobou," which means "good for nothing."

Near the end of the series, Bakugo finally overcame his petty grievances with Deku and no longer became jealous of him. Even before this realization, they still had surprisingly good teamwork in My Hero Academia.

Deku saved Bakugo plenty of times in My Hero Academia

4) He forced Bakugo to stop pitying himself

During the Final Exams arc, Deku and Bakugo were given a single objective. They could pass their respective tests by escaping the arena. Of course, their only problem was having to deal with All Might himself.

The Class 1-A students didn't fare particularly well in the beginning of their fight. At one point, Bakugo almost gave up entirely. However, Deku punched him in the face and told him to get over himself. Teamwork was their only path to success in My Hero Academia.

With a newfound resolve, they kept on fighting All Might near the ecape gate. Deku even rescued Bakugo by charging towards his mentor with Full Cowl. They ended up escaping shortly afterwards, passing the exam in the process.

3) Deku temporarily gives Bakugo the OFA Quirk

Nine was a very powerful villain in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. He was someone who could manipulate the weather and even use the AFO Quirk. Nine was truly a natural disaster in every sense of the word.

Deku knew that he couldn't beat him alone, even with the OFA Quirk. He decided to transfer it to Bakugo for this particular battle.

Deku and Bakugo used 100% of their OFA powers to unleash Double Detroit Smash. Nine finally went down after a powerful combination attack. Had it not been for Deku's temporary sacrifice, both of them would've been dead.

2) He rescues Bakugo from the League of Villains

The Hideout Raid arc was a major turning point in the series. Bakugo has just been kidnapped by the League of Villains. Getting to him would prove to be very difficult in My Hero Academia, but that didn't stop Deku and his friends from going after Bakugo.

Despite the dangers that lay ahead, Deku wasn't going to sit around doing nothing. Bakugo Rescue Operation surprisingly went off without a hitch.

Deku and his friends only needed to wait for the right moment. With the speed of Tenya Ida and a timely distraction from Shoto Todoroki, they swooped Bakugo up while he was in the middle of his fight with Shigaraki.

1) Deku attempts to save Bakugo from the Sludge Villain

There would be no My Hero Academia without this particular moment. Back when he was a Quirkless little boy, Deku still had dreams of becoming a hero one day. He was very determined in making that happen.

When Bakugo was captured by the Sludge Villain, the heroic All Might had already reached his limit for that day. As the creature started causing trouble, Deku sprung into action when nobody else would. Without hesitation on his part, he tried saving Bakugo from the hostage situation.

All Might was inspired by this act of courage, which gave him enough power to regain his muscles and defeat the Sludge Villain. Deku's rescue attempt is the main reason why he was given the OFA Quirk in the first place. Had it not been for him, Bakugo might not even be here today.

Bakugo paid Deku back in the following ways in My Hero Academia

4) He stalls against Shigaraki/AFO in the final war

Deku and Shigaraki were supposed to fight each other in the final arc of My Hero Academia. The Pro Heroes even used a Warp Gate strategy to ensure specific matchups for the second war. Unfortunately, the only problem was that Himiko Toga pulled Deku into the wrong portal.

Since he was their only hope against Shigaraki, the heroes were forced to wait for his return. All they could do was stall for time in the floating U.A. High School.

Bakugo definitely stepped up his game in My Hero Academia. He made it his mission to stop the world's most dangerous villain. Bakugo even went past his body's limits by awakening his Quirk. He never would've done this for anybody before, let alone Deku.

3) Bakugo saves Deku from himself

During the Tartarus Escapees arc, Deku was constantly on the run from Shigaraki and AFO. He didn't want them going after his friends and family, so he removed himself from U.A. High School.

Unfortunately, this also caused a downward spiral in his mental stability. He could barely get any rest while looking after civilians. This led to Class 1-A confronting him over his recent behavior. It was a difficult struggle, but they eventually talked sense into him.

Bakugo was the real MVP of this entire battle. Not only did he finally apologize to Deku for everything he did, Bakugo also told him that he needed to stop fighting alone. Class 1-A was there to watch his back in My Hero Academia. This is what convinced Deku to finally stay with them.

2) He intervenes against the Dictator

The Dictator is among the many villains who escaped the Tartarus prison. All For One needed live bodies to go after Deku. By this point in My Hero Academia, the young hero was physically and mentally exhausted. For that reason, All For One believed that Dictator could break him.

His Despot Quirk allowed him to control people like they were puppets. Deku had a very difficult time fighting the Dictator. The villain was constantly surrounded by human shields. Deku needed to be very careful, or else there would be severe casualties in store.

Thankfully, none of that happened with Class 1-A's timely arrival. Bakugo landed a powerful AP Shot on the Dictator. Shoto Todoroki and Momo Yaoyorozu also helped restrain the villain shortly afterwards. My Hero Academia fans have no idea what could've happened without their intervention.

1) Bakugo takes the blow against Shigaraki/AFO

My Hero Academia was never the same after the Paranormal Liberation War. Shigaraki/AFO proved just how dangerous they were by laying waste to entire populations. Most heroes didn't stand a chance against them.

Deku was in a serious bind when he fought the monstrous villain. Bakugo knew that he was in trouble, so he jumped into the fray at the very last moment. He pushed Deku away from Shigaraki/AFO's attack. Luckily for Bakugo, the Rivet Stab ended up missing his vital organs.

My Hero Academia readers finally learned that Bakugo felt remorse for his part actions. This was the only way he could atone for himself. Bakugo wasn't going to let Deku go out like that.

