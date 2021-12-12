What does Toru Hagakure’s face reveal in My Hero Academia chapter 337 mean for her Quirk?

My Hero Academia chapter 337 reveals Toru Hagakure a.k.a. invisible girl’s face. While she is only partially seen, it is clear that she has mastered her quirk to a great degree in order to make herself visible. Mangaka Horikoshi Kohei always has a reason behind every clue and every panel, as he just demonstrated with the U.A. traitor reveal. So, what does Toru Hagakure’s Face reveal in My Hero Academia chapter 337 signify?

Caution: This article contains spoilers.

Does Toru Hagakure’s Face reveal in My Hero Academia chapter 337 imply the evolution of other Quirks as well?

The evolution of Toru Hagakure’s quirk up to My Hero Academia chapter 337

Toru Hagakure was said to have a mutant-type quirk called “Invisibility” that makes her invisible. Because it is a mutant type quirk, it could not be shut off or deactivated, making Aizawa’s Erasure Quirk useless against her.

However, Hagakure’s Quirk actually enables her to warp and manipulate light, although she was initially unable to do anything with this other than her permanent invisibility, which did give her incredible stealth ability.

However, ever since her first work-study, she has started to evolve. Toru Hagakure first used her move, Warp Refraction, in the Pro-Hero License Exam, where she used her body as a lens to refract light and blind everyone around her.

After her second work-study under Yoroi Musha, Hagakure became able to use her Quirk to manipulate the direction of light and use her invisible body to reflect other light-based attacks, like Aoyama Yuga’s Navel Laser.

In My Hero Academia chapter 337

lay☆ @laydoriya #MHA337 the most useful thing hagakure has done in this entire show tbh #MHASpoilers the most useful thing hagakure has done in this entire show tbh #MHASpoilers #MHA337 https://t.co/9NW5iG3vDi

In My Hero Academia chapter 337, when Aoyama fires his Navel Laser at Midoriya when he and Hagakure discover Aoyama to be the U.A. traitor, Toru Hagakure jumps in the middle and redirects Aoyama’s Navel Laser. It is then that her face is partially revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 337, with light seemingly being repelled off of her face. However, it is only instantaneous, and in the next panel of My Hero Academia chapter 337, Toru Hagakure is once again invisible.

What it implies

With Toru Hagakure being able to make herself visible with manipulating light in My Hero Academia chapter 337, the opposite should also be possible, that is her being able to make other things or people invisible. The extent of her manipulation is unknown and unexplained in My Hero Academia manga, but the possibilities are limitless.

Another point of consideration is that if Hagakure can change the fundamentals of her mutant type quirk, then can it also be nullified by Aizawa’s erasure? If all mutant type quirks are subject to evolution, then would there be such developments in the future for other mutant type Quirks like Shoji’s Dupli-Arms?

In conclusion

Toru Hagakure’s face reveal in My Hero Academia chapter 337 wasn’t just a shocking and unexpected treat for the readers, but it has many interesting implications for the future. Hopefully, Horikoshi will elaborate on this further in later chapters. My Hero Academia chapter 337 is officially available for reading on Viz.com and Manga Plus.

