My Hero Academia Chapter 337 raw scans reveal Toru Hagakure’s face

My Hero Academia Chapter 337 raw scans were just released, and amongst many other developments, Toru Hagakure’s face is partially revealed in it. The raw scans pick up from My Hero Academia Chapter 336, and deal with the aftermath of Aoyama’s confrontation with Midoriya.

Toru Hagakure finally seen in My Hero Academia Chapter 337 raw scans (leaked)

Picking up from My Hero Academia Chapter 336, Izuku Midoriya and Yuga Aoyama’s confrontation regarding the latter’s status as the true U.A. Traitor comes to a head. Being as agitated as he is, Aoyama loses himself to his break-down and fires his Navel Laser at Midoriya. However, by using the same combo move they used during training, Toru Hagakure deflects his attack.

It is during this time that her face can be partially seen in My Hero Academia Chapter 337 raw scans, with Hagakure seen crying as well.

According to My Hero Academia Chapter 337 raw scans, Hagakure has a round face and big eyes, and curly hair, the length of which is unknown. Hagakure then goes on to ask Aoyama how he would have felt if anyone had died, and what was going through his head when he sat in the classroom as the attacks kept happening.

Midoriya tells him that Hagakure only reflected his Navel Laser to keep him from dirtying his hand. Aoyama is later handed over to the authorities in My Hero Academia Chapter 337 raw scans, but like Hagakure Toru, his other classmates refuse to leave his side.

Hagakure’s face had once been revealed before in additional artwork mangaka Horikoshi Kohei had done, but nothing had been revealed in the official canon. With her face being visible in My Hero Academia Chapter 337 raw scans, many questions as to how far her abilities have evolved have come to light, pun not intended.

Toru Hagakure’s appearance had always been a point of discussion in the fandom, and with My Hero Academia Chapter 337 raw scans it has finally come to a conclusion.

This leads readers to speculate that they might see more of Hagakure clearly in the future. This also indicates that such a rapid evolution of quirk like Hagakure’s is possible, and leads fans to speculate how, and how far the other students of class 1-A can evolve.

Hopefully Toru Hagakure’s face will be more clearly visible in the official scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 337, which will be released on Manga Plus and Viz.com on Sunday, December 12th.

