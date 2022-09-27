My Hero Academia season 6 reveals Todoroki’s character design and Hawks’ PV

My Hero Academia season 6 is almost here, but new promotional images are still being released.

The official Japanese website has released new material for My Hero Academia season 6. It has unveiled brand new artwork for Shoto Todoroki as well as a brief preview for Hawks. This is all in preparation for October 1, the release date of My Hero Academia season 6.

Since the website is strictly in Japanese, international visitors will have to use Google Translate so they can understand what's going on.

Here's a look at the Todoroki artwork and Hawks preview for My Hero Academia season 6

Todoroki is given a "rugged" look in the latest artwork

Shoto Todoroki is among the few characters that have received special visuals for My Hero Academia season 6. In stark contrast to previous seasons, his costume features a very toned-down color scheme.

On a related note, the website also briefly interviewed Yuki Kaji, the Japanese voice actor for Todoroki. Below is a rough translation of what he said about Todoroki's character design:

"I'm impressed by the rugged expression that symbolizes the development of the 6th season. Freeze!"

It seems like Todoroki is going to have a rough time in the upcoming season. Fans can only hope that he makes it out alright. A war between heroes and villains is looming, which means that very few characters will escape unscathed. It remains to be seen how Todoroki will handle these future events.

Hawks also gets a short preview video

The video above is fairly brief and barely shows anything. Hawks simply emerge from the shadows as the release date flashes on the screen. With that said, the Pro Hero will have a major role in My Hero Academia season 6.

Many fans are worried about his potential fate. Hawks is currently a double agent for the Paranormal Liberation Front. At some point, he will likely be exposed by a major villain. Either way, it's very telling how the Japanese website is heavily promoting his presence.

The next season is almost here

My Hero Academia season 6 is set to be released on Saturday, October 1. It will first air on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV. In the meantime, Crunchyroll will also broadcast the series outside the Asian markets. Viewers should definitely mark their calendars if they haven't already.

Given their increased exposure in promotional materials, Hawks and Todoroki will play a crucial role in this upcoming war. They also happen to be very popular characters within the fan community. Many anime viewers need to stay tuned so they can find out what happens next.

