My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1 preview features Deku, Hawks, Mirko, and more

My Hero Academia Season 6 is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year, and fans are hyped to see their favorite characters back in action. Their excitement only increased multifold when popular Twitter user @shonenleaks uploaded a few stills from the first episode of the upcoming season.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1 is set to be released on October 1, 2022, and the latest episodes will be available on Crunchyroll. Let’s look at the preview for the first episode of the upcoming season, along with a few reactions from the fans.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 1 preview is making rounds on Twitter

Members of the anime and manga community on Twitter are aware of the veracity of @shonenleaks tweets. In one of their latest tweets, stills from the preview of the first episode sent My Hero Academia fans into a frenzy as it featured some of the best pro heroes in the association, such as Endeavor, Hawks, Shota Aizawa, and Mirko. The preview also featured the main cast, including Midoriya, Bakugo, Iida Tenya, Shoto Todoroki, and Yaoyorozu Momo.

It’s impossible to judge animation from still pictures, but the studio has done a great job in retaining its art style. The overall rendering and details on the screenshots are top-notch, suggesting that the studio has done an excellent job animating the upcoming season. One of the first reactions that we could see was that the entire fanbase was excited to see Mirko on screen.

She is one of the strongest pro heroes in My Hero Academia and is ranked fifth in the organization. Her quirk, Rabbit, gives ridiculous amounts of strength, allowing her to kick with a ton of force. She can also break parts of the ground by simply stomping, suggesting that her kicks are fatal. Her hearing is another asset, allowing her to react to threats she can’t see in front of her.

Twitter user @shonenleaks also shared a short animated preview and a synopsis of the second episode of My Hero Academia Season 6. In this preview, fans can witness one of Mirko’s signature kicks. Endeavor will be engaging in a fight against brainless in Jaku General Hospital. The episode will seemingly focus on Mirko pursuing the doctor as well.

Fans are glad that My Hero Academia is getting right into it without a lot of fillers. They hope the series doesn’t let them down and faithfully adapts the manga series without many filler episodes.

The series' upcoming season will be adapting the Paranormal Liberation arc and will be released on October 1, 2022, with Crunchyroll streaming the episodes on a weekly basis. Fans in Japan can watch the episodes on Yomiuri TV.

