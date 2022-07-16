My Hero Academia Chapter 359: Twitter explodes over new color spread

The color spread for My Hero Academia Chapter 359 has been a major hit on social media recently.

While manga readers are still waiting for the official chapter, leaked images have been floating online. My Hero Academia Chapter 359 has a lot of people talking on Twitter, and not just because of Mirio's return, either.

Many readers have expressed their excitement over the colored spread, which features various heroes and villains from the story. Needless to say, this chapter is a gift that keeps on giving.

Twitter reacts to the HD version of the My Hero Academia Chapter 359 colored spread

Here is the picture in question

Take a look at the image above from My Hero Academia Chapter 359. It features several heroes and villains dressed for a formal occasion. Many of them wear red or white tuxedos and dresses. Everybody looks really sharp in this color spread, whether it's Katsuki Bakugo or Shoto Todoroki.

All the characters in this color spread are shown in their current appearance, such as Dabi with his white hair. Of course, there are some notable absences in this picture, namely Midnight and Twice. Both of them had perished during the Paranormal Liberation War.

Shippers will have a field day with these images

For better or worse, shippers will always be prevalent within the anime community. My Hero Academia Chapter 359 will definitely be a delicious treat for them.

For starters, Izuku Midoriya and Ochako Uraraka have a moment together by holding each other's hands. Uraraka can also be seen with a faint blush on her cheeks. The story has made it clear that she has feelings for him.

Alongside the likes of Bakugo, both Midoriya and Uraraka are the main focal points of the color spread. They are clearly the biggest characters in the entire image.

Another popular ship involves Kyoka Jiro with either Momo Yaoyorozu or Denki Kaminari. Regardless of who she ends up with, shippers on both sides might appreciate the above image. Jiro can be seen holding both of their hands.

My Hero Academia Chapter 359 also has similar moments with other characters, such as Shihai Kuroiro and Kinoko Komori. These Class 1-B students can be found at the bottom right of the picture.

There are several cool little details to be found here

LEGABIRU @LEGABIRU @MykeLindberg Shinso and Aizawa really are the same lmao @MykeLindberg Shinso and Aizawa really are the same lmao

My Hero Academia Chapter 359 is a serious one, but the colored page gives readers some much-needed levity. Kohei Horikoshi definitely had a lot of fun with the way it turned out. The colored page includes several references to various character relationships.

Shota Aizawa and Hitoshi Shinso are right next to each other in the bottom left corner. They also have the same bored expressions. Right behind them is the maniacal Neito Monoma, who is being scolded by Itsuki Kendo. Meanwhile, Mirio Togata is happily celebrating with Eri in the upper left corner.

Several other characters are hidden away in the background. These include Gentle Criminal, La Brava, Overhaul, Lady Nagant, and Stain. My Hero Academia Chapter 359 readers need to look very closely if they want to find them.

