My Hero Academia Chapter 346: U.A. becomes the battleground as Shigaraki fights pro-heroes and students

While My Hero Academia Chapter 346 was expected to focus on one of the fights hinted at in the previous chapter, everyone anticipated the fight between Deku and Toga to get the spotlight. As usual, Horikoshi surprises his readers by starting with the Shigaraki fight which takes place in the U.A.

The chapter features brilliant integration of everyone’s quirks and a well-thought-out game plan from the heroes but highlights the unpredictability of Shigaraki’s current state. Mirko, unfortunately, bears the brunt of it.

Monoma, Hatsume, Momo, and Denki become key figures in battling Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Chapter 346

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 345: The great battle of the heroes and villains has begun! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3pAkW3t My Hero Academia, Ch. 345: The great battle of the heroes and villains has begun! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3pAkW3t https://t.co/k6eYEtj2II

In the last chapter, the villains broke out of the metal cages but were sent to their designated portals. AFO was sent to the Gunga Mountains with Hawks, Endeavor, Kamui Woods, and Tokoyami, amongst others. Shoto faced Dabi in Kamino, with Iida and Burning fighting several Nomus nearby. Shigaraki was transported to the U.A., where Best Jeanist was waiting for him.

Deku and Bakugou were supposed to go there, but Deku was snatched away by Toga at the last moment. He arrived at a water-based locale, where Uraraka, Asui, and Gang Orca were waiting for the villain. His Danger Sense did not activate around Toga.

My Hero Academia Chapter 346 is titled “Super Hyper Unfair Broken Stage.”

The Anti-Decay measures

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 346: The heroes’ trap for Shigaraki has been sprung! Will it work? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/34gvvkI My Hero Academia, Ch. 346: The heroes’ trap for Shigaraki has been sprung! Will it work? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/34gvvkI https://t.co/7fzAiDPTbm

My Hero Academia chapter 346 starts with Bakugou arriving at the U.A. along with Tamaki, Nejire, and Mirko. Shigaraki realizes his situation and touches the ground to activate Decay. However, the ground is revealed to be made of metal plates which are launched in the air alongside Shigaraki. The plates decay, but by not touching any other parts, stops the quirk from spreading to the entire structure.

Shigaraki hits the surrounding metal fence, which electrocutes him before he is bound in wires by Best Jeanist. The launched plates are immediately replaced by new ones, as Best Jeanist tells Shigaraki that this was a structure specifically created to stop him.

A collective effort

Sheriff Sully @sheriffsully



#MyHeroAcademia So we've got Power Loader and Goggles on engineering, Cementoss and Momo on production and a whole team of batteries. This seems like a solid use of assets, especially against Shigaraki. So we've got Power Loader and Goggles on engineering, Cementoss and Momo on production and a whole team of batteries. This seems like a solid use of assets, especially against Shigaraki. #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/qG6bLczjIr

My Hero Academia chapter 346 reveals that it was Hatsume’s plan to create this structure after they analyzed Shigaraki’s last fight. With her direction, Cementoss, Power Loader, and Ectoplasm worked tirelessly to build this structure, with Yaoyorozu providing all the supplies and Lunch Rush making food for her.

The ones powering this facility and the electric fence are Denki Kaminari, two other students from different schools, and Manga Fukidashi, who is generating as much electricity as his fellow students by virtue of his onomatopoeia quirk.

Shigaraki finds himself unable to use any of his quirks due to Monoma using Erasure on him. Aizawa was beside him to transcend the five-minute limit on his quirk. However, the plan was centered around Deku, and his absence made it fall apart.

Shigaraki’s finished form

However, since Aizawa’s quirk is not applicable to Mutant-type quirks, Shigaraki transforms into what is likely the completed form of the mutation, which Spinner saw in chapter 241. Hands come out of his arm and attack Mirko. It is left undisclosed if Mirko survives the attack, but her previous records suggest that she should be able to handle it.

Final Thoughts

Sheriff Sully @sheriffsully



#MyHeroAcademia And the most critical component. Shigaraki is way too dangerous to let him use his quirks. Would've guessed that he'd be placed closer but if it works from this distance then it works. Even better to give him the distance. And the most critical component. Shigaraki is way too dangerous to let him use his quirks. Would've guessed that he'd be placed closer but if it works from this distance then it works. Even better to give him the distance.#MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/U1n98UvMZH

The way everyone’s quirks have been utilized in unison is nothing short of marvelous. Fans have especially loved the inclusion of Lunch Rush and Fukidashi. While the pacing of My Hero Academia chapter 346 was a little faster than the previous chapters, it was well suited for the high-tension situation.

However, some readers are skeptical that the heroes didn’t take any countermeasure for Shigaraki’s completed form. Their last line of defense seems to have been Midoriya, which is a little anti-climactic considering the thorough planning they did beforehand.

Shigaraki seems to have set his eyes on Aizawa, and it remains to be seen if he is going to target him specifically. He says that Aizawa has disappointed him, but in which way is left unclear. It can be expected that the next chapter will pick up from where My Hero Academia chapter 346 ended.

However, given Horikoshi’s penchant for switching between fights and locations, the next chapter may very well focus on Midoriya and Uraraka’s fight against Toga, AFO’s situation in the Gunga Mountains, or the Todoroki brothers in Kamino.

Disclaimer: The material featured in this article is either from Shueisha's official online platforms or was originally posted on Twitter.

Sportskeeda claims no ownership of any image or visual media posted here unless otherwise stated.

Edited by R. Elahi