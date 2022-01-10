Which Ip Man movie has Mike Tyson in it?

Mike Tyson has frequently appeared on the big screen. One such outing saw him in a fight sequence alongside Hong Kong martial arts actor Donnie Yen in Ip Man 3.

The film hit the big screens back in 2015 and was rated 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Ip Man 3, upon its release, recorded $2,679,437 at the domestic box office and $154,621,517 at the international box office.

At a Shanghai-based film festival, Donnie Yen opened up about the experience of filming action scenes and sharing the screen with the former heavyweight boxing kingpin. He admitted he took the scenes with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' extremely seriously:

“When I was in a scene with him, I had to remind myself that I have to be very cautious. I daren’t allow myself to think I was shooting a scene for a film. I had to treat it as a real fight in a boxing ring with him and it was a matter of life and death. I couldn’t afford to be distracted in any way, otherwise it wouldn’t have been a KO, it would have cost me my life," said Donnie Yen. (h/t: The Sun)

Watch what went down on the Ip Man 3 set with Mike Tyson and Donnie Yen right here:

Can Mike Tyson return to the ring in early 2022 against Jake Paul

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, in a previous post on Twitter, revealed that Tyson was a name that featured on his 'boxing bucket list':

Jake Paul @jakepaul My boxing bucket list:



1) Canelo Alvarez

2) Floyd Mayweather

3) Mike Tyson

4) Tyson Furry

5) Dana White My boxing bucket list:1) Canelo Alvarez2) Floyd Mayweather3) Mike Tyson4) Tyson Furry5) Dana White

However, with Jake Paul looking to take some time off boxing, a fight against Tyson is currently the last thing on his mind. After Tyson locked horns with Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight back in November 2022, he asserted that his business inside the squared circle was far from over.

While in conversation with The Sun back in October 2021, 'Iron Mike' offered fans some insight into his return to the fold.

He said:

"I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent."

Also Read Article Continues below

Although his return to action inches closer, Tyson and Co. are yet to offer any updates regarding the same or finalize an opponent.

Edited by John Cunningham