One Piece Episode 1028: Luffy gains access to the Advanced Conqueror Haki, leaving fans on Twitter exuberated

It is time for pirates and fans to set sail towards new lands with the release of One Piece Episode 1028. Just a few hours ago, this anticipated episode came out with some of the most awaited moments from the Land of Wano arc. After its release, fans on Twitter did not waste any time before starting to talk about how hyped they were after witnessing these scenes.

Luffy finally woke up from his long nap after seemingly awakening a hidden power taught to him by Hyogoro. Will this be enough to teach Kaido a lesson? How powerful is Luffy now? Keep reading about One Piece Episode 1028, its most important moments, and how Twitter reacted to Luffy’s new power.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Episode 1028.

Luffy activated Advanced Supreme King Haki in One Piece Episode 1028

What happened last time?

Big Mom was about to die (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1027 started with Big Mom falling into the sea while her Homies could not help her. Tired of hearing them scream, Kaido attacked Zoro long enough for Prometheus to escape the sworders and save her creator.

Big Mom was thankful to her Homies for saving her, although she was tired of how useless Zeus proved to be in this battle. Prometheus took the chance to convince the female Yonko to create him a new partner, to which Big Mom agreed.

Back in Onigashima, Kaido was about to strike down an unconscious Luffy, boasting about his victory. This forced Zoro to bet everything into a single attack, expecting his power to be enough to save his captain.

Zoro used his Conqueror Haki, infusing it into his swords to cut down Kaido with an extremely powerful Ashura Blades Drawn. The attack was enough to injure the Emperor but lacked the strength to stop him.

Tired of Zoro and Law’s interferences, Kaido attacked them, thinking it would be best to get rid of them first. Just as Kaido was about to strike, Luffy woke up, claiming Kaido would go down this time.

One Piece Episode 1028 is titled Surpass the Emperor of the Sea! Luffy Strikes Back with an Iron Fist!

The birth of a new Homie

One Piece Episode 1028 starts with Luffy and Kaido standing on the roof of Onigashima, with Kaido challenging Luffy to hurt him. Nearby, Big Mom commences the process of creating a new Homie, using a piece of her soul and sending it towards a storm cloud.

A female voice starts to come out of the sky, praising the strength of the soul she was created with. Big Mom and Prometheus are ecstatic with this new team member, with the latter excited to have a new girlfriend.

Kid and Killer are petrified, unable to process what is happening in front of their eyes. Big Mom is extremely angry with Kid for almost drowning her, claiming she will punish him for his actions. Sensing Big Mom is more powerful right now, Kid tells Killer to run.

As they try to escape, Big Mom asks her new Homie to demonstrate her new power, which the creature does gladly. Big Mom attacks Kid and Killer with a massive Fulgora attack, causing a giant explosion in Onigashima.

The battle continues inside Onigashima

One Piece Episode 1028 continues by explaining that Big Mom’s attack was so powerful even characters inside the castle felt it. For the first time in a long time, we see Usopp, Otama, and Nami, riding on Komachiyo, looking for allies. The group is trying to reach the Performance Floor while being chased by Page One.

Nami tries to stop him by using her Climate Baton, although it does not affect the enemy. Realizing fighting him will only slow them down, Usopp blinds the Animal Kingdom Pirate, asking Komachiyo to outrun their opponent. Page One is not slowing down, but Usopp and Nami were prepared for this situation.

Using her Thunderbolt Tempo, Nami electrocutes the Spinosaurus. Usopp believes that the fight is over, only shocked when Nami reveals that Page One jumped towards them at the last second. Otama asks Komachiyo to run faster and hit a wall to get rid of him, effectively freeing the group of their adversary.

Hawkins appears

One Piece Episode 1028 reveals that Killer and Kid are not dead. They were only sent flying inside the castle. They do not know where inside the castle they are or where Big Mom is, but they can sense she is near them one floor down.

Thinking it is best to keep the Yonko away from Kaido, both pirates decide to fight her again. As they run toward their opponent, Killer thinks about his gratitude to Kid for helping him out.

Still, the nice moments do not last long, as they are ambushed by Hawkins, who is still working for Kaido. Killer tells Kid to run after Big Mom and leave Hawkins to him, saying he can handle the mage. Kid continues to run while both Hawkins and Killer prepare to fight.

Who has the most powerful Haki?

One Piece Episode 1028 goes back to check on Luffy, who is still preparing to fight once more against Kaido. He remembers the lessons Hyogoro gave him while he was still Kaido’s prisoner. After thinking for a while, Luffy finally understands that he is not using his Haki efficiently.

The Straw Hat captain asks Kaido if he can use Supreme King Haki as well, to which Kaido responds that he can, charging against Luffy while imbued with this power. Luffy does not move. Instead, he remembers Hyogoro’s teachings and how much Kaido has hurt him and his friends.

A new power starts blooming inside Luffy, represented by orange petals coming out of his body. Kaido is sure he will kill Luffy with his next attack but is shocked to see the boy is not only fine but actively stopping his attack without a problem.

Luffy's Advanced Conqueror Haki

Luffy uses his new power to outspeed Kaido, running towards the Yonko at max speed. Law is in awe after seeing his friend use his new power to corner Kaido. Still thinking about what Hyogoro told him before, Luffy lets his Haki run free, concentrating it on his fist.

For the first time, Kaido is sent flying towards a rock, unable to stop himself because of the powerful punch Luffy used. The Emperor does not have any time to react, as Luffy immediately attacks him again, punching his jaw, inspired by the sacrifice of his friends.

Law mentions that Luffy did not even touch Kaido, successfully hurting the Yonko with only the power of his Haki. One Piece Episode 1028 ends with Luffy thanking Zoro and Law and asking them to inform everyone downstairs that he will defeat Kaido no matter what.

What are fans saying about One Piece Episode 1028 on Twitter?

𝙉𝙄𝘾𝙊 𝙍𝙊𝘽𝙄𝙉 @seventhstrawhat

HAVE I

JUST WITNESSED



OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD



#ONEPIECE1028 / WHATHAVE IJUST WITNESSEDOH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD / WHATHAVE I JUST WITNESSEDOH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD#ONEPIECE1028

One Piece Episode 1028 completely broke fans on Twitter. They have not stopped talking about how amazing it was to see Luffy use his new power.

The fandom went bonkers after realizing that Luffy was now on equal grounds with Kaido, and the real fight was about to begin.

Luffy’s uppercut will forever live in fans’ minds, as it was one of the best scenes in the anime.

It is important to mention that, while the animation of Luffy’s scene was great, the music played in the background helped greatly. Fans loved how amazing the music score for the episode was.

🐳 @yongwhale Watching #ONEPIECE1028 thats so cool while the background play we are Watching #ONEPIECE1028 thats so cool while the background play we are 😭😭😭😭

Still, not all the love was received by Luffy, as many people also loved seeing Nami in action again.

Many fandom is also extremely excited to see Killer fight against Hawkins soon.

Couch @ThatboyCouch82 #ONEPIECE1028 KIDD AND KILLER THIS EPISODE >>>>>>>>> KIDD AND KILLER THIS EPISODE >>>>>>>>> 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ONEPIECE1028

Fans cannot get over how amazing One Piece Episode 1028 was and are still praising the team behind this entry on social media. Overall, the community is extremely happy with how the episode was handled.

Yesterday was also the release of One Piece Film: Red, so the fandom is elated about the plethora of new content the series provided this week.

Final thoughts

One Piece Episode 1028 was hyped by the community all week long, with fans waiting impatiently for the appearance of Luffy’s Advanced Conqueror Haki. After watching the episode, fans agreed that the wait was worth every second.

The episode's subplots could have been handled better, but they do not take away from the enjoyment of seeing Luffy and Kaido clash. This is the start of a real battle against Kaido, meaning we will soon have the reveal of Luffy's Gear 5.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE



A SPECIAL ONE PIECE OPENING FOR ONE PIECE FILM RED! A SPECIAL ONE PIECE OPENING FOR ONE PIECE FILM RED! #ONEPIECE A SPECIAL ONE PIECE OPENING FOR ONE PIECE FILM RED!🔥 https://t.co/HvNDdaFyUQ

Next week, instead of continuing the story of One Piece Episode 1028, we will have a tie-in episode that will reveal more about Uta and Luffy’s childhoods. It seems like Uta was the one who introduced Luffy to Shanks, so fans are intrigued about what this new adventure will mean for Luffy's story.

