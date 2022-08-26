One Piece fanart seamlessly takes Luffy, Sabo, and Ace into a Spirited Away-esque world

A fanart posted to the One Piece subreddit by user u/oliverbrownwrote has garnered much attention from fans for its insertion of the ASL trio into a Spirited Away-esque world. Browsers of the r/OnePiece subreddit, in particular, have showered the artwork with love, citing how beautiful it is to see Ace, Sabo, and Luffy happily together in this Miyazaki-like take on the series’ world.

The post features four pieces of artwork, all of which depict the trio in various locations in series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece world. The art style is vastly different, reminiscing the above-mentioned film by Miyazaki.

Follow along as this article breaks down these One Piece fanarts, as well as fans’ reactions to the post.

One Piece fanart gets fans emotional over seeing Ace, Sabo, Luffy explore a Miyazaki-like, Spirited Away version of series’ world

The fanart and fans’ reactions

u/oliverbrownwrote titles his One Piece fanart post as “Bond Of Three Brothers,” with the artwork depicting Ace, Sabo, and Luffy traveling to various locations in the series’ world. The post is composed of four individual pieces of artwork, all of which follow the same art style but have some nuances to them.

The first piece, for example, is the only one to feature a deceased Ace rather than a living one. In the artwork, he sits atop the Sea Train while Luffy and Sabo are inside the car, looking out the window as it travels towards the beautifully redrawn city of Water 7. The piece has incredible detail and perspective, with something to appreciate in nearly every nook and cranny.

The second piece, meanwhile, shows the three boys all alive and on a beach together. The top half of the photo shows the three on the beach with their fishing equipment, while the bottom half gives them a closeup to show their smiling, happy faces.

While no defining characteristics in the scenery indicate where this could be in the series’ world, it’s most likely either Jaya, Foosha Village, or on Mt. Colombo, where the boys were raised.

The third piece shows the three dressed in pilot jackets and outfits riding a bubble bike on the Sabaody Archipelago. Various Groves and the buildings can be seen in the background as all three boys smile and awe at the Archipelago’s beauty.

The fourth and final artwork shows the three boys in the Drum Kingdom, also known as Chopper’s homeland. The three have their backs turned to viewers, but all of them seem to be appreciating the beauty of the blooming sakura blossoms the island was last seen having in the canonical series.

Also drawn with great detail is the country’s main village, as well as what appears to be a figure wearing a Straw Hat flying a sleigh with three reindeer. This is a clever reference to Dr. Kureha’s sleigh, which she would have Chopper drag via cables from her mountain-top home to the village below, giving it the appearance of flight.

Fans have responded positively to the artwork, with many praising its high quality and how Miyazaki and Spirited Away the art style feels. Fans are further commenting on how magical it makes the One Piece world feel, especially given the choice to use locations that really exist and have been visited before in the series.

Fans also claim the artwork to have a Disney-esque feel, comparable to Miyazaki’s art style and animation approach at Studio Ghibli. Regardless of who fans are comparing it to, the artwork has clearly resonated with them in a positive way.

This is also likely thanks to Ace, Sabo, and Luffy being massive fan-favorite characters within the One Piece fandom. While these truths are far from universal, a vast majority of fans would agree that these three are some of their favorite characters in the series.

Regardless of exactly how it resonates with each fan, it is clear that this artwork has struck a chord with the general One Piece community. It’s always touching to see fans of a series come together to support each other’s love for the work, regardless of how that love is expressed.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

