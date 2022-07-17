Boruto Episode 258: Twitter is moved to see the Uzumakis on a vacation

Boruto Episode 258 is already out for fans of the series to enjoy. Last week, we enjoyed Konohamaru’s adventures as a movie star, an episode that many fans were happy with. This time, we will accompany the Uzumaki family as they visit an old hit spring resort to enjoy a relaxing weekend.

Yet not everything inside this inn is as innocent as it may seem, considering there is a ghost haunting Boruto and Kawaki. Will the ghost cause problems for the two young ninjas? Continue reading to learn about everything that happened in Boruto Episode 258 and what Twitter has to say about this new entry in the series.

Disclaimer: This article deals with spoilers.

Boruto and Kawaki strenghten their bonds in Boruto Episode 258 and Twitter loves their wholesome interactions

What happened in the last episode?

Konohamaru became Hokage for a day last week (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Boruto Episode 257 started with Konohamaru entering the Hokage’s office, encountering a stressed Naruto contemplating a screen. The Seventh Hokage was tasked with making a cameo in the new Kagemasa movie that was being filmed at the time. Unfortunately for Naruto, Himawari had won a trip to a hot spring resort weeks before and he had promised his daughter the whole family would go.

To help his friend, Konohamaru offered to take his spot as the Hokage in the movie, which Naruto agreed to immediately. Konohamaru presented himself on set, introducing himself to the crew.

During the filming, Konohamaru noticed that things were not as professional as he expected. The Assistant Director felt the same way and revealed to Konohamaru that the crew acted this way because computers could fix all the mistakes made on set.

Konohamaru and the Assistant Director came up with a plan to force the crew to work outside without the help of computers. The plan was a success and everyone involved with the movie had an amazing time filming on location.

Sadly, the producer was not happy and fired the entire crew, only sparing Konohamaru and the actor who portrays Kagemasa. Konohamaru went out for a drink with the crew who asked him to keep filming as a favor to them.

Konohamaru has the skills to become Hokage one day (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

The next day, while Konohamaru was getting ready for the shoot, the news reported a hostage situation where the Assistant Director was the victim. Konohamaru headed down there to fight the criminals.

Meanwhile, the Director and the rest of the crew started to arrive on the spot to film the fight and use it as a part of the movie. In the end, these shots enamored the producer who hired the entire crew back, which in turn helped the film be a success when it came out.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 258 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “The Uzumaki Family’s Hot Springs Vacation” (7/17) Boruto Episode 258 Preview [English Sub] Title: “The Uzumaki Family’s Hot Springs Vacation” (7/17) https://t.co/pVaMUepwh2

Boruto Episode 258 is titled The Uzumaki Family’s Hot Springs Vacation.

Family vacation at last

Boruto Episode 258 starts with the Uzumaki family standing outside the Inn they will be staying at. Boruto commented on how old the building looks and how it may have a ghost inside, which prompted Kawaki to make fun of him. Before they could start arguing again, Himawari asked them to go with her inside the building.

After the intro, we are transported inside the Hokage’s office, where Shikamaru is helping Naruto with his duties while he is out. Mirai enters the room wanting to talk with Naruto, but Shikamaru informs her about the Hokage’s vacations.

When she asks where the Uzumaki family is staying, Shikamaru hands her a photo of a place she recognizes. She made a quick comment about an incident with an armored knight.

Boruto Episode 258 returns to the inn, where Boruto and Kawaki look at the wooden statues of different warriors that adorn the resort. One of them appears to have been slashed in the middle, but the boys lose interest quickly. As they walk away, weird flames appear on each side of the statue.

After the Uzumaki family settles into their room, they have a little tea and talk for a bit before Boruto asks them to play ping pong. They split into two pairs, Naruto and Hinata against Boruto and Kawaki, with Himawari acting as the referee.

An intense game of Ping Pong

Boruto Episode 258 continues right after Boruto teaches Kawaki how to hold a paddle. The blonde kid makes the first serve, but it is not enough to get through Naruto's defenses. Boruto and Kawaki start to argue, which makes Himawari angry, so they immediately stop because of the fear they feel towards the little girl.

At first, the boys have trouble working together, which allows their parents to gain the advantage fairly quickly. This causes Boruto and Kawaki to start arguing once again, so Himawari has to warn them that if they do not stop, they will be disqualified.

While the boys are distracted, Hinata makes another serve that Kawaki returns quite easily. After a few more hits, Boruto was able to send the ball as far away from his parents as he could. Nonetheless, Hinata was able to react and send a curved ball towards her sons, scoring another point for her team.

After playing for a long time, Hinata and Naruto were declared the winners. Himawari praised the couple for their amazing teamwork and told her brothers that they should work on their cooperation, just like their parents.

Dinner and a bath

Boruto Episode 258 carries on after the Uzumaki family’s ping pong game, when they go back to their room to find out dinner is waiting for them. The food is delicious and they are all having a great time together, except for Kawaki who is still a little awkward around too many people.

The episode cuts to later in the day, and shows Boruto, Kawaki and Naruto taking a bath in the hot springs. Kawaki had a moving flashback to the moment he was invited to the resort as part of the Uzumaki family.

M.r Fizz @MrFizz2025 Naruto boruto and kawaki having a bath!!! Naruto boruto and kawaki having a bath!!! https://t.co/wWbhNhsvZg

Naruto gets out of the water to return to the room, but not before asking his sons to stop competing to see who can stay in the hot water the longest. Obviously, that is exactly what Boruto and Kawaki do, even though they are starting to feel overwhelmed by the heat.

Hours later, Naruto was playing a card game with Himawari, but the boys have still not returned to the room. Although they cannot handle the hot temperature anymore, neither Boruto nor Kawaki want to be the first to leave. In the end, they come to an agreement to leave the hot spring at the same time.

The stamp hunt begins

Boruto Episode 258 cuts to Boruto and Kawaki sitting in front of a fan in an attempt to feel a little bit more refreshed. Boruto spotted an announcement about a mysterious stamp hunt that took place inside the Inn. He convinced Kawaki to go with him and the two started looking for the stamps.

Moments after the boys receive their first task, the ghost of an armored warrior manifests itself right behind them, but they do not notice this at all. Their first task was to find the creepy old portrait of the Inn’s original owner that is said to always follow you with its eyes.

Boruto 🔻 ボルト大筒木 🔺 @Bolt_Otsutsuki #BORUTO #Boruto258



- Kawaki knew that Boruto was on the verge of getting scared and took opportunity to scare him - Kawaki knew that Boruto was on the verge of getting scared and took opportunity to scare him #BORUTO #Boruto258- Kawaki knew that Boruto was on the verge of getting scared and took opportunity to scare him 😌😂 https://t.co/1wdKLvGuJE

They get their papers stamped and Kawaki figures out this is all an optical illusion. As they walk away, the ghost of the warrior appears once again, making the painting blink for a moment. Kawaki is starting to get excited by the hunt, but Boruto is slowly becoming frightened by the idea of a ghost.

All of the stamps are next to a creepy looking object that has some kind of trap to scare people nearby. Kawaki understands all of this and makes fun of Boruto for constantly falling into the traps. Inadvertently for the boys, the warrior’s spirit is still chasing after them.

You are a part of this family Kawaki

𝓢𝓽𝓻𝓪𝔀𝓑𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮 @strawberryluv73



#BORUTO #uzumaki #sunshinefamily #Boruto258 I need this photo injected into my veins! I love them so much I need this photo injected into my veins! I love them so much 😭❤️#BORUTO #uzumaki #sunshinefamily #Boruto258 https://t.co/VaJ8zMfnCm

Boruto Episode 258 proceeds to reveal that the prize for obtaining all the seals was a commemorative photo for the family of the winners. Boruto and Kawaki enter their family’s room to take the photo, but not before apologizing to Himawari, who was not invited to the hunt.

The photo was taken and all the members of the Uzumaki family are ready to go to sleep. Moments before they fall asleep, Naruto tells Kawaki once again that he is a part of the family and should not feel shy around them.

Unfortunately for Boruto and Kawaki, the armored ghost is not done tormenting them, causing them nightmares. Boruto Episode 258 ends the day after, when the family receives their commemorative photo, featuring the warrior’s ghost just behind Boruto and Kawaki.

What have fans been saying on Twitter about Boruto Episode 258?

Ira ☀️ @konnapeon Hope we'll get more Uzumaki family episodes



#boruto #Boruto258 Today's episode was so wholesome I love itHope we'll get more Uzumaki family episodes Today's episode was so wholesome I love it 😭 Hope we'll get more Uzumaki family episodes 🙏#boruto #Boruto258

Boruto Episode 258 is filled with wholesome and touching moments that fans on Twitter cannot stop talking about. Fans loved how every member of the Uzumaki family tried their best to make Kawaki feel like one of them.

Boruto 🔻 ボルト大筒木 🔺 @Bolt_Otsutsuki #BORUTO #Boruto258



- I love how Hinata, Boruto and Hima was telling Kawaki that he’s apart of this Family too and want him to go on this trip with them as one big family - I love how Hinata, Boruto and Hima was telling Kawaki that he’s apart of this Family too and want him to go on this trip with them as one big family #BORUTO #Boruto258 - I love how Hinata, Boruto and Hima was telling Kawaki that he’s apart of this Family too and want him to go on this trip with them as one big family 💜✨ https://t.co/QBt4ZHpkud

Initially, the boy was reluctant to accept their love, but Twitter is noticing how he is slowly accepting the affection from the family.

Boruto 🔻 ボルト大筒木 🔺 @Bolt_Otsutsuki #BORUTO #Boruto258



- The whole ping pong scene was hilarious lol, I literally love how competitive Naruto and Hinata was the whole time… But Boruto and Kawaki made this scene so funny + don’t mess with the referee Himawari she don’t play - The whole ping pong scene was hilarious lol, I literally love how competitive Naruto and Hinata was the whole time… But Boruto and Kawaki made this scene so funny + don’t mess with the referee Himawari she don’t play #BORUTO #Boruto258- The whole ping pong scene was hilarious lol, I literally love how competitive Naruto and Hinata was the whole time… But Boruto and Kawaki made this scene so funny + don’t mess with the referee Himawari she don’t play 😁 https://t.co/zSIDyueMb1

The ping pong scene was more successful than expected, with many fans commenting on how they truly enjoyed this hilarious segment of Boruto Episode 258.

They also adored how Hinata was able to display her skills even for a little bit.

Bonamize 🌊🌙 @bonamize The moments between Boruto and Kawaki were wholesome and fun this episode ngl.

Yet, they leave a sour taste in my mouth, given what happens in the manga. That’s how I feel about each of their interactions in the anime. They almost feel pointless. The moments between Boruto and Kawaki were wholesome and fun this episode ngl.Yet, they leave a sour taste in my mouth, given what happens in the manga. That’s how I feel about each of their interactions in the anime. They almost feel pointless. https://t.co/F1u3evz2u9

The relationship between Boruto and Kawaki was also really wholesome to watch. Several fans on Twitter are talking about how they act like real brothers.

Boruto 🔻 ボルト大筒木 🔺 @Bolt_Otsutsuki #BORUTO #Boruto258



- Boruto telling Kawaki to apologize to Himawari too, because he’s knows what his little is capable of when she gets angry - Boruto telling Kawaki to apologize to Himawari too, because he’s knows what his little is capable of when she gets angry #BORUTO #Boruto258- Boruto telling Kawaki to apologize to Himawari too, because he’s knows what his little is capable of when she gets angry 😠 🌻 https://t.co/BMG3BPYSX5

Despite her scarce appearances on Boruto Episode 258, Himawari is also very popular right now on Twitter. Her displays of power over her brothers were very fun to watch.

ary @ARYSPX physical touch - naruhina’s love language physical touch - naruhina’s love language https://t.co/Z2duQeoqBm

This time around, the NaruHina community had the chance to celebrate their ship making an appearance on the show. The interactions between Naruto and Hinata in Boruto Episode 258 may have been brief, but they speak volumes about the love they have for each other.

Sam Ricardo 🧣🇯🇵🇦🇹 @Sam_D_Ricardo



#BORUTO #Boruto258 So many years have passed, but Naruto and Hinata are still the couple with the best connection and teamwork! So many years have passed, but Naruto and Hinata are still the couple with the best connection and teamwork!#BORUTO #Boruto258 https://t.co/hPcgu3s4CO

Final thoughts

Alishba @Alishba1505

Loved every minute of it 🥰

#boruto #NARUTO Boruto episode 258 was a 10/10 episode! Definitely one of my favourites!Loved every minute of it 🥰 Boruto episode 258 was a 10/10 episode! Definitely one of my favourites!💖Loved every minute of it 🥰#boruto #NARUTO https://t.co/AoymD0f6m4

Boruto Episode 258 was simply great to watch. It may have been a little slower than some of the previous episodes, but that was exactly what it was intended to be. The Uzumaki family needed some time to relax and take things at a slower pace for once.

Still, it was filled with emotional moments that could melt the coldest of hearts. Kawaki is slowly opening himself up and accepting the love from his new family, which will play a major role in the series moving forward.

The episode knew exactly how to deal with the topics it dealt with. The ghost subplot never interferes with the actual episode and is mostly there to give fans something to laugh about. Overall, Boruto Episode 258 is an outstanding addition to the series that most fans will love.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 259 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “A Wound That Never Heals” (7/24) Boruto Episode 259 Preview [English Sub] Title: “A Wound That Never Heals” (7/24) https://t.co/alVlUPqRn9

Next week’s episode will focus on Mitsuki’s mission to find out where his cat went. The episode will also deal with a mysterious flutist girl who is having a difficult time. We haven't seen much of Mitsuki since Team 7 returned from Kirigakure, so let’s hope this upcoming episode will provide fans with an interesting story for Orochimaru's son.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far