Boruto: Ikemoto releases key visual for a new arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans weren't pleased that the manga series is going on a break. This is because of how the plot was progressing, focusing on Code. The series takes about a month to release a chapter, and a month-long break wasn't ideal.

Despite that, there is some good news. A source informed the fanbase about one of the upcoming episodes focusing on Himawari becoming a ninja. According to the image making its rounds on the internet, episode 261 will mark the beginning of an arc called Kawaki: Himawari Ninja School, which will be aired next month. Let's look at all the details about this announcement and see how the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fanbase reacted to the news.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Boruto: Episode 261 marks the beginning of a new arc, and Ikemoto released a key visual for the same

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 261 will kickstart a new arc called Kawaki: Himawari Ninja School. Episode 261 will be released on August 7, 2022 and the latest episodes will be available on Crunchyroll. Fans also got a glimpse of what they could expect in this arc since Mikio Ikemoto drew the critical visual as well. In that poster, we can see Kawaki and Himawari standing next to each other.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 BORUTO TV ANIME NEW KEY VISUAL DRAWN BY MIKIO IKEMOTO!!



“Kawaki: Himawari Ninja School” Arc Starts From Ep261 Airing on August 7th 2022! BORUTO TV ANIME NEW KEY VISUAL DRAWN BY MIKIO IKEMOTO!!“Kawaki: Himawari Ninja School” Arc Starts From Ep261 Airing on August 7th 2022! https://t.co/4qLbD3gjXm

The entire fanbase had a lot to say about this. While no information regarding the length of the arc has been released, fans hope this arc isn't longer than three to five episodes. This could be refreshing before things get dire.

Fans were upset about the manga taking a break because Code had his limiters removed. The story is getting closer to the time skip, which is something that all the fans want to watch. They want to understand why Konoha was destroyed and Kawaki fighting against Boruto.

Avi0n @IAmAvionGS @Abdul_S17 I’m assuming it’ll be a short 3-5 episode arc, but I wonder why Ikemoto is advertising it. I don’t think he’s done that for any other anime canon arcs. @Abdul_S17 I’m assuming it’ll be a short 3-5 episode arc, but I wonder why Ikemoto is advertising it. I don’t think he’s done that for any other anime canon arcs.

Fans hope this arc will feature character development for both Himawari and Kawaki. Fans also hope that this arc's development reflects in the series' upcoming chapters. While fans might hope for this, it seems pretty unlikely.

Mac Hodgdon @machodgdon @IAmAvionGS @Abdul_S17 This arc might end up being important for both Kawaki and Himawari’s development and may even reflect in the manga so maybe that’s why he drew it @IAmAvionGS @Abdul_S17 This arc might end up being important for both Kawaki and Himawari’s development and may even reflect in the manga so maybe that’s why he drew it

In the critical visual, fans believe that Kawaki looks good in his new outfit and hope that the arc doesn't disappoint them.

Fans are excited to see Himawari become a strong shinobi in the Boruto series. One of the fans also mentioned that she might beat up any kid that attempts to bully her, much like her grandmother, Kushina Uzumaki. While fans are excited about this arc, most are looking forward to the arc focusing more on Code.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far