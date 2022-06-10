"I didn't even wrestle him" – RAW star says he still has nightmares after his interaction with Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio said he still has nightmares about Brock Lesnar after their first interaction on RAW.

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. However, The Beast Incarnate brutalized Dominik in the ring a year before. During Rey Mysterio's feud with Lesnar, Brock grabbed Dominik and assaulted him to make a statement.

It seems like the 25-year-old hasn't mentally recovered from the incident. On a recent episode of El Brunch de WWE, Dominik talked about his scary encounter with Lesnar and how he still has nightmares from the incident:

“I didn’t even wrestle him, it was just a small interaction, but the most difficult challenge I’ve had was with Brock Lesnar. That was my sort of debut because he pulled me from the crowd and gave me a beating that, sometimes, I still have nightmares from what happened, if I’m being honest. It was something very intense and I was fearful because he's a beast, a monster." (H/T: Fightful)

It's safe to say Dominik didn't suffer any serious injuries before his current career in WWE. He eventually got his revenge as he assisted his father during their match at Survivor Series 2019.

Dominik Mysterio on facing Brock Lesnar

Dominik, similar to his father, has the fighting spirit of a Mysterio. The Mysterios gave their best at Survivor Series, but it wasn't enough to put The Beast Incarnate down for a three count.

Most recently, Rey and Dominik have been feuding with Veer Maahan on RAW. In the same interview, Dominik compared Maahan's strength to Lesnar's and spoke about facing the former UFC Heavyweight Champion inside the square circle:

"If I thought Veer Mahan was strong, Brock Lesnar is next level. His strength is incomparable... I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for a match against Brock Lesnar, but I'm a Mysterio and I never say no. I may not be ready, but prefer to get in the ring with him compared to getting an ass-whooping from him, I prefer getting in the ring.” (H/T: Fightful)

It'll be interesting to see if Dominik can someday accomplish what Rey couldn't and slay The Beast.

