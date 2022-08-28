Boruto Episode 264: Twitter falls in love with Himawari again as she leads her class through a ghost hunt

Kawaki and Himawari returned to protect princess Kae once again in Boruto Episode 264, titled The seven Mysteries Investigative Team Forms! Having heard about the seven legends that surround their school, Kawaki’s classmates decided to investigate a bit to determine if the legends are true.

Last week, we witnessed the first dispute Himawari’s class had, as well as how Hana handled the situation. This time, the episode focused entirely on Kawaki and Kae trying to make their friends happy. Continue reading to learn more about the most important moments of Boruto Episode 264 and how Twitter reacted to this hilarious episode.

Kae and Kawaki created a new legend by accident in Boruto Episode 264

What happened last time?

KokiHenkal @KHenkal



Despite the fact that the first part of the episode sagged in terms of plot and technical, the second part of the episode, showing Hana-sensei and revealing her relationship with the students, was very good. #Boruto Episode #263 - 6,5/10Despite the fact that the first part of the episode sagged in terms of plot and technical, the second part of the episode, showing Hana-sensei and revealing her relationship with the students, was very good. #Boruto Episode #263 - 6,5/10Despite the fact that the first part of the episode sagged in terms of plot and technical, the second part of the episode, showing Hana-sensei and revealing her relationship with the students, was very good. https://t.co/6XuO3SCpzy

Boruto Episode 263 started with Boruto and Team 7 acting as special instructors for Kawaki’s class. They gave the kids an assignment to help them learn about comradery, only for the kids to end up fighting instead. In the end, it was up to their teacher, Hana, to handle the situation, helping the kids be friends again.

The Seven Mysteries

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1



OVR = 7,7/10



LOLLL what a funny episode ngl. Not as good as #262 but this one is enough. Mukaiyama's direction with Wakabayashi's storyboard really save today's episode. Review #Boruto 264 - The Seven Mysteries Investigative Team Forms!!OVR = 7,7/10LOLLL what a funny episode ngl. Not as good as #262 but this one is enough. Mukaiyama's direction with Wakabayashi's storyboard really save today's episode. Review #Boruto 264 - The Seven Mysteries Investigative Team Forms!!OVR = 7,7/10 ⭐LOLLL what a funny episode ngl. Not as good as #262 but this one is enough. Mukaiyama's direction with Wakabayashi's storyboard really save today's episode. https://t.co/r6o2A7QxCD

Boruto Episode 264 started with Sosha telling her classmates about the legend of a haunted mirror on Academy grounds. Ehou, who was terrified by the legend, screamed at Sasho that the story was false. Himawari came up with the idea of investigating the legend at night and most of her classmates agreed, even Kae, to Kawaki’s displeasure

After classes ended for the day, Himawari and those who wanted to investigate stayed at the school, under the guise of wanting to clean the Academy. Shino entered the room to remind them to keep cleaning, only to be dismissed and mocked by some of the kids. Kawaki felt extremely bad for the teacher and showed his compassion towards him.

Kryille-CHWANNN @Kryille_ She wants to do this because she wasn't there for the horror night walk with Boruto and Kawaki She wants to do this because she wasn't there for the horror night walk with Boruto and Kawaki 😭 https://t.co/fc0o2tB35d

Later that same day, Himawari and her friends entered the Academy to search for the Seven Mysteries. While the rest of the kids kept going, Kae, who stayed back with Kawaki, revealed to Kawaki that she did not believe in the Seven Mysteries but was planning on faking them to make her friends happy. After being told it would make Himawari happy, Kawaki agreed to help.

While these scenes were not discussed much on Twitter, fans loved the small scene with a starry-eyed Himawari.

❄️ @Bof12tLam ‍

#BORUTO Kawaki in today’s ep looking handsome as always Kawaki in today’s ep looking handsome as always 😮‍💨#BORUTO https://t.co/HTggBDhvPG

ShearBolt🔩🔩🔩 @ShearBolt This arc is such a blessing, giving Kawaki and academy experience like Boruto had while we're all waiting for it to go horribly wrong. This arc is such a blessing, giving Kawaki and academy experience like Boruto had while we're all waiting for it to go horribly wrong. https://t.co/lGQkfqFTgz

They were also happy to see Kawaki being the main character in the episode once again, as last week’s episode barely featured him.

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki Eho and Himawari : Boruto Ep 264 Eho and Himawari : Boruto Ep 264 https://t.co/6nWzVi4quy

Some fans also commented on the possibility of Ehou and Himawari having some sort of relationship in the future. They have been friends since before the Academy, and seem to be close to each other, to the point where Himawari is not uncomfortable with the boy hugging her.

Kawaki’s suffering

ً @westaloid Just Kawaki questioning his decision but does it anyway. 🤣🤣🤣 Just Kawaki questioning his decision but does it anyway. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/pR741p1mrP

Boruto Episode 264 continued with Himawari and her friends walking around the Academy, wondering where Kae and Kawaki went. Inside a classroom, Kae was telling Kawaki and her servant to prepare to give the kids a scare, while dressed as anatomical models. When the kids entered, Kawaki and the servant ran at them, while screaming. This scared the kids, although it also embarrassed Kawaki.

Elsewhere, Himawari and her group were walking without a care, only to be attacked by someone launching Kunai at them. They kept going until they arrived at the bathrooms, wanting to see if the myth about the water turning into blood was real. With a little bit of paint and Water-Style Ninjutsu, Kae’s servant was capable of scaring the kids once again.

Kia♡うずまき @kia_saan LOLLL RIP KAWAKI 🤣 guess he decided to cosplay LOLLL RIP KAWAKI 🤣 guess he decided to cosplay 😌 https://t.co/1xtL388Fld

What caught fans’ attention in these scenes was the similarities Kawaki’s costume had with Attack on Titan's monsters. Besides that, not much has been said on Twitter about this moment from Boruto Episode 264, except for some fans wondering who the twins are.

Kae’s childhood

Boruto Episode 264 went on to show a Third Hokage statue that the kids heard was haunted. To corroborate the story, they went to the Academy’s schoolyard to see it move. The statue did indeed move, thanks to Kawaki and Kae’s servant carrying it on their backs.

Himawari used her Byakugan to figure out that her brother was trying to make her happy, so she pretended to know nothing about what was truly happening. A few moments later, Kawaki and Kae’s servant were finally able to let go of the statue.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 This was a nice touch - kawaki sees his past in a similar light to Kae’s, “she hasn’t had anything that resembles a childhood”. #boruto This was a nice touch - kawaki sees his past in a similar light to Kae’s, “she hasn’t had anything that resembles a childhood”. #boruto https://t.co/Gh3pvbAXee

Kawaki wondered why Kae was so excited by this, so her servant revealed she was just trying to be a normal kid. Kawaki identified with her and decided to help Kae enjoy herself.

dende @tornilloboru

#BORUTO Himawari la única valiente de se generación Himawari la única valiente de se generación #BORUTO https://t.co/awJPp9zT21

Fans on Twitter loved seeing Himawari use her Byakugan once again. Himawari is the star of this episode for most fans, not only because of her Byakugan, but also due to the bravery she displayed even during the scary segments.

Fans are also noting the comparison Boruto Episode 264 made between Kawaki and Kae. Both of them were denied a normal childhood, so Kawaki feels responsible for giving Kae the life he never got to experience until he was adopted by the Uzumakis.

dende @tornilloboru

#BORUTO Ojalá se hubiese roto la estatua de hiruzen Ojalá se hubiese roto la estatua de hiruzen #BORUTO https://t.co/t74VvB0zYu

Others just wanted Hiruzen’s statue to be destroyed, as they still have not forgiven the former Hokage for his actions.

A real ghost?!

Boruto Episode 264 continued with Himawari and her friends looking at a painting of Iruka. Kawaki used his Ninjutsu to make the painting’s face turn into a creepy and terrifying smile, successfully scaring the kids once more.

The kids went on to look for the last mystery, which turned out to be the mirror mentioned at the beginning of the episode. Kawaki and Kae were waiting for the princess’ servant, whose name was revealed as Batora, to scare the kids one last time. However, the ghost that scared them was not Batora, which made Kawaki think it was a plot to assassinate Kae.

Kawaki tried to attack the supposed ghost, only to be shocked when his attack went right through them. Kae started running after the ghost, claiming she had to know who was behind this, even though Kawaki asked her to stay behind. Kawaki tasked Himawari with keeping her friends safe before running after Kae.

The most notable moments in these scenes for fans on Twitter are between Himawari, Ehou, and Yuina. Fans are wondering if they will be together on a team after graduating, as the show has made it clear that the three of them have a great relationship.

A new Mystery is born

Boruto Episode 264 proceeded to show Kawaki, Kae, and Batora running after the ghost. As they did, all the Seven Mysteries they faked started manifesting themselves in front of them. Kae believed that this was some sort of vengeance for having faked the ghosts, something that Kawaki doubted.

Realizing that the only room someone could have been hiding in was the faculty room, Kawaki went with his group to investigate. There, they found a figure crawling around the floor, acting as if it was trying to get away from them. After chasing it for a while and covering the figure in paint, the figure revealed himself to be Shino, who was simply cleaning the faculty room.

All the ghosts Kae thought were real were nothing more than Shino’s bugs cleaning the school. Himawari and her friends arrived at the classroom, only to be scared by a paint-covered Shino. Shino told everyone to go home, so all the kids left the Academy for the day. As they walked home, Kae thanked Kawaki for helping her make her friends happy, as Himawari looked at him knowingly.

The next day, most of Himawari’s classmates were talking about the previous night’s events. As the children spoke, Kawaki asked Himawari if she used her Byakugan to figure out Kae’s plan. Himawari revealed that she indeed knew what was happening but Kae was so happy she could not bring herself to say anything. Boruto Episode 264 ended with Kawaki and Himawari looking at a happy Kae.

Jomark Magbanua @jomark_magbanua



#BORUTO

#borutoep264 The sibling bond between Kawaki and Himawari going stronger everytime they're together is amazing. Hima is gonna be a CHARMINGLY POWERFUL ninja! The sibling bond between Kawaki and Himawari going stronger everytime they're together is amazing. Hima is gonna be a CHARMINGLY POWERFUL ninja! #BORUTO #borutoep264 https://t.co/u4JmJECKtd

Kuro @Kurorealciel



Kawaki acknowledging Himawari as the most mature between them all was super cute. The best Brother-Sister in #BORUTO Kawaki acknowledging Himawari as the most mature between them all was super cute. The best Brother-Sister in #BORUTO Kawaki acknowledging Himawari as the most mature between them all was super cute. https://t.co/p4A9jyTUHb

Fans were extremely happy to see Himawari and Kawaki bonding over their mission. This arc has developed their relationship in a magnificent way, making some fans call them the best siblings on the show.

Lucy @nrttruby



#BORUTO #Boruto264 Ela transmitindo tanta coisa só com um olhar, essa bebê é tão esperta Ela transmitindo tanta coisa só com um olhar, essa bebê é tão esperta #BORUTO #Boruto264 https://t.co/jFzOmhPGU8

Fans were also ecstatic to learn about Himawari’s deduction skills. They are hoping to see more of the youngest Uzumaki in the future, as it seems like she will be an outstanding Kunoichi after becoming a ninja.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . #boruto Shino bro u good?? What sort of trauma is this man going through Shino bro u good?? What sort of trauma is this man going through😭😂. #boruto https://t.co/kfNQE02KYz

Lenka🔮 @phoenixknightt i love him with all his weirdness lmaooo shinoi love him with all his weirdness lmaooo shino 😭😭😭i love him with all his weirdness lmaooo https://t.co/IU2duNiwOu

Shino was also a topic of discussion amongst some fans, mostly with concerns about his mental health. The teacher was happy to simply be mentioned in a conversation. This does not seem like a healthy coping mechanism for most fans of the franchise.

Final thoughts

Boruto Episode 264 was an extremely wholesome and entertaining experience for Boruto fans. The episode tried to have scary moments in it, although most of them were accompanied by comedic scenes that took away from the scare factor.

Fans are happy that this episode managed to bring back the fun and wholesome format that this arc has been known for since it started. After last week's boring episode, fans were afraid the arc would decline in quality. Yet, it has only improved on what we have already seen from the arc, giving fans what they have been asking for, like Kae’s character development and Uzumaki sibling moments.

Next week, Kawaki and his classmates will go on a camping trip to learn about survival out on the field. It seem like Kae’s life will be endangered on more than one occasion, as teased by the preview for the episode. Fans just hope next week’s episode is as entertaining and heartwarming as Boruto Episode 264 was.

