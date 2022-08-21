Boruto Episode 263: Twitter commends Hana for trying to save this wholesome but otherwise bland episode

Team 7 has returned to the Academy with the release of Boruto Episode 263, titled Bloom Hana! The Teacher’s Gifts!. Kawaki’s secret mission of keeping princess Kae safe is still ongoing, although this time he also had to deal with his teammates acting as teachers for the day. Yet, he is not the one who suffered the most, as his teacher Hana had to figure out how to stop the kids from fighting one another.

Last week’s episode focused on Kae’s character development, as she is now finally able to be herself in front of her friends. This week, however, Kae’s story was set aside for a bit, with the episode’s focus being on two new characters, Ehou and Soul, as well as their teacher Hana. Continue reading to learn more about what happened in Boruto Episode 263, as well as how Twitter reacted to it.

Hana deals with the pressure of being a teacher in Boruto Episode 263

What happened last time

#BORUTO Outside from technical goodness, #262 was surprisingly fun. I even chuckle at few scenes. Himawari and Kawaki are just too golden Outside from technical goodness, #262 was surprisingly fun. I even chuckle at few scenes. Himawari and Kawaki are just too golden #BORUTO https://t.co/vfFOSVJXO6

Boruto Episode 262 focused on Kawaki and Himawari’s attendance at princess Kae’s tea party. Himawari tried to help Kawaki act as naturally as possible, but the awkward boy failed the task completely. In the end, the party was saved by Kawaki, who stopped Osuka from embarrassing Kae in front of everyone.

Special instructors

Boruto Episode 263 started with Himawari and Kawaki walking towards the Academy. Both were discussing their opinions on their teacher, Hana. Himawari thought she was great and very caring, while Kawaki believed the teacher had no ability to teach. Kawaki advised Himawari about listening to the special instructors of the day if she wanted to learn anything useful.

Later that day, inside the academy, all the students were excited about finding out who their instructors would be. A kid named Ehou had plans to become friends with their instructors to start building a network of contacts, impressing his classmates.

Hana entered the room and presented the special instructors to her students, Team 7. Kawaki was shocked to see his teammates appear in the classroom. Taking the chance to embarrass his brother, Boruto told Kawaki to listen to them carefully for the day.

The most notable moments in these scenes were when Kawaki and Himawari were walking to school. Fans still love seeing these two act like a normal brother/sister duo. They continue to be some of the most wholesome characters in the show.

Fans are also a little bit confused with all the names of the children that have been introduced, so some of them have created tables to help them remember.

Boruto teasing Kawaki was also extremely funny and fans are still laughing at how awkward Kawaki acted once again.

Learning from Team 7

Boruto Episode 263 continued inside the Academy’s training room, where Boruto was showing the children his Rasengan. Kawaki stayed away from his brother, although Boruto went to talk to him anyway, leading to another fight between them. Sarada had to lecture them about fighting during class, while Himawari commented that the same situation was always repeating itself.

While Team 7 showed the students their favorite Jutsus, Hana tried to keep the children from hurting themselves by getting too close. This made her students mad at her, which in turn made Hana to doubt her abilities as a teacher.

After the lesson was over, it was supposed to be lunch time but the kids were told not to bring any food with them that day. This was all part of Team 7’s lesson, to teach them to fight with an empty stomach.

Half the class was given a red ball and Boruto explained that those who had the ball at the end of the exercise would be allowed to eat a burger. The kids were allowed to fight for the ball, but without leaving the Academy.

Lenka🔮 @phoenixknightt

hana sensei being worried about her students awww mitsuki and sarada sensei era🥺 #Boruto hana sensei being worried about her students awww mitsuki and sarada sensei era🥺 #Boruto,hana sensei being worried about her students awww https://t.co/6Okq8TMpz2

During these scenes, fans were elated about seeing how much their favorite characters have grown, like Sarada and Mitsuki.

Once again, Boruto and Kawaki stole the moment with their hilarious fight. The trend of the Uzumaki brothers fighting each time they see each other is here to stay.

KokiHenkal @KHenkal



Despite the fact that the first part of the episode sagged in terms of plot and technical, the second part of the episode, showing Hana-sensei and revealing her relationship with the students, was very good. #Boruto Episode #263 - 6,5/10Despite the fact that the first part of the episode sagged in terms of plot and technical, the second part of the episode, showing Hana-sensei and revealing her relationship with the students, was very good. #Boruto Episode #263 - 6,5/10Despite the fact that the first part of the episode sagged in terms of plot and technical, the second part of the episode, showing Hana-sensei and revealing her relationship with the students, was very good. https://t.co/6XuO3SCpzy

Sadly, some fans think that Boruto Episode 263 felt slow and boring during this time. Not much happened besides some Jutsus being shown to the students.

Fighting for food

Boruto Episode 263 went on to show the kids fighting over red balls, using all their abilities to either obtain one or keep theirs. Boruto revealed that his plan was to make the kids learn that they always had the option of sharing.

Inside the gymnasium, a girl from the Inuzuka clan called Mimi was eating chocolate. Ehou arrived to admonish her for eating, to which Mimi replied that she was not happy with the idea of taking food from her friends and the chocolate was enough for her.

This caused a divide between the class, with half believing the rules for the exercise should be followed without exception, and the other half calling them out for not caring about others. Ehou and a girl named Soul became the leaders of each respective faction.

𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞⚡🍂 @batdamixn #Boruto263 Achei zoado eles não terem feito realmente as crianças lutarem pelos hambúrgueres e terem interrompido o exercício. Era uma boa oportunidade de começar a mostrar as habilidades delas #BORUTO Achei zoado eles não terem feito realmente as crianças lutarem pelos hambúrgueres e terem interrompido o exercício. Era uma boa oportunidade de começar a mostrar as habilidades delas #BORUTO #Boruto263 https://t.co/O69ltyMUEC

Fans were disappointed with how these scenes were handled. They were expecting to see the kids display more of their abilities, but barely saw them do anything.

Academy Civil War

Boruto Episode 263 continued the next day, revealing that most kids were skipping class to avoid those in the other faction. Anko tried to make Soul and Ehou realize how foolish they were being but the kids were stubborn about their fight.

Boruto tried to make them forgive each other by playing X-cards, which resulted in even more fighting. Even Kawaki’s plan of making them eat taiyaki and make up was a massive failure. Soul and Ehou simply wanted to disagree with each other no matter what.

Elsewhere, Hana looked over the information of her students, trying to come up with a plan to help them end this fight. After reading about Soul and Ehou, Hana figured out exactly what she needed to do.

Lenka🔮 @phoenixknightt instead of complaining why kawaki act funny like this, why don’t you guys enjoy this side of kawaki before he turn into.. you know who.. #Boruto LOOK AT HIM OMG THE BRAND AMBASSADOR OF TAIYAKI instead of complaining why kawaki act funny like this, why don’t you guys enjoy this side of kawaki before he turn into.. you know who.. #Boruto LOOK AT HIM OMG THE BRAND AMBASSADOR OF TAIYAKI https://t.co/RWtQjNxYsd

For fans on Twitter, the best part about these scenes in Boruto Episode 263 was Kawaki’s obsession with taiyaki. The boy has been demonstrating how much he likes the dessert a lot during the last few episodes, and it is still fun to watch.

elizabeth virginia @eliz261620 Already have it?, I was waiting for a touching scene where at the end of the series find one thrown away, or bought depending on the end, and sasuke finally comes out, XD #BORUTO Already have it?, I was waiting for a touching scene where at the end of the series find one thrown away, or bought depending on the end, and sasuke finally comes out, XD #BORUTO https://t.co/fBAbB76SCS

Lenka🔮 @phoenixknightt oh and kakashi cameo too lol #Boruto and gemakioh and kakashi cameo too lol #Boruto and gemaki😂 oh and kakashi cameo too lol https://t.co/i2xxclYhda

There was also a major focus on the ninja cards used to play. Many characters in the series have not appeared directly during this arc, yet they are still amongst us, in card form.

Hana’s plan

Boruto Episode 263 went on to show Hana arriving at Soul’s house. The teacher read about how much Soul admires Might Guy, so she made her a costume thinking that would help the situation. Soul was grateful but was not too happy with the clothing, as she was not a fan of Guy’s fashion sense. Hana was sad about her gift being a failure but either way gave Soul a letter before leaving.

Later that same night, Hana met with Ehou in a ramen restaurant since she knew how much Ehou admires Naruto. Sadly, the kid had already eaten for the night, so he was not hungry for ramen. Hana had to eat both bowls, taking away all the time she had to speak to the boy. Nonetheless, she gave Ehou a letter similar to Soul’s before he left.

𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞⚡🍂 @batdamixn #Boruto263 Façam uma luta de taijutsu para a Soul mostrar que não é fã do Gai só da boca pra fora #BORUTO Façam uma luta de taijutsu para a Soul mostrar que não é fã do Gai só da boca pra fora #BORUTO #Boruto263 https://t.co/teISKTo44z

Hana was saddened by the way in which her plans failed, wondering once more if she was qualified to be a teacher. However, she was still determined to help her students be friends again and went home to prepare for the next day.

Hana’s determination for helping her students did not go unnoticed by fans. So far, her character has been quickly gaining fans, thanks to her honest and caring personality.

Lenka🔮 @phoenixknightt i might not see her again after this arc🥺. there’s sakura cameo too! lol i love hana senseii might not see her again after this arc🥺. there’s sakura cameo too! lol #Boruto i love hana sensei😭 i might not see her again after this arc🥺. there’s sakura cameo too! lol #Boruto https://t.co/SoIAtR4VDT

Fans are saddened about the probability of never seeing her again once this arc is over.

They are also extremely happy to see Guy getting the recognition he deserves amongst the younger generation of Shinobi.

Cherry blossoms everywhere

Boruto Episode 263 continued the next day in the Academy’s garden. All the students congregated there to see the surprise Hana made for them. Hana revealed that she wanted the kids to have a picnic with her while they watched the cherry blossoms fall from the sky.

The kids were confused because there was not a single cherry tree in sight, but Hana used paper and her wind Jutsus to create an illusion. When asked why they decided to come, Soul and Ehou said they were inspired by how much Hana tried to help them. Hana thanked Kawaki for trying to help her, making him come up with an excuse.

Boruto Episode 263 ended with Team 7, Anko and Shino watching Hana’s class from inside the Academy building. Shino was so happy with how the situation turned out in the end, he asked Boruto to return as an instructor once again, something Boruto declined almost immediately.

Hana’s food and the reactions of her students were extremely funny to fans on Twitter. Kawaki’s face in particular caused a lot of fans to laugh.

Final thoughts

Sarada, Kae and Himawari as seen in Boruto Episode 263 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Overall, Boruto Episode 263 was enjoyable, although it is nothing to write home about. The episode felt extremely slow in the beginning, with only a few notable moments. Seeing Boruto and Team 7 again after weeks of absence was alright, but their appearance felt somewhat unnecessary to the plot.

Hana was the star of the episode, with her endearing personality and genuine care for her students. For some fans, it will be hard to let her go once this arc is over, seeing as she is gaining a fanbase of her own quickly.

Hana as seen in Boruto Episode 263 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Next week, the kids in Himawari’s class will become ghost hunters for a night to investigate one of the Academy’s mysteries. The preview makes the episode seem interesting and exciting, so let’s hope it brings a little more to the table than Boruto Episode 263 did this week.

