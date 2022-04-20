Naruto: 4 Akatsuki members Might Guy can beat easily (& 4 he will struggle against)

Guy sensei is one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto series. His passion and his abilities to motivate those around him are some of the reasons why fans absolutely adore this character.

However, it would be fun to see how Guy would perform against some of the members of Akatsuki who are not only strong, but have significantly contributed to the plot as well.

Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinions and is in no particular order.

Naruto characters that Guy can beat with ease

1) Sasori

There is no doubt that Sasori is a strong character, however, Might Guy is well-equipped to take on someone like him. Sasori lost to Sakura and Chiyo during the Kazekage Rescue Mission arc, which was telling of his overall strength and abilities. Might Guy is far superior compared to the Sasori and he can instantly decide the match by just opening the first few Gates.

2) Hidan

Hidan is one of the weakest members of the Akatsuki clan, the only reason he is portrayed as strong is due to his immortality. While Might Guy might not seem like a strategy-first type of person, he is a top-tier shinobi, very much capable of fighting against someone like Hidan. Might Guy’s taijutsu prowess would allow him to find out a tactic that would immobilize Hidan permanently, since that is the only way to kill him.

3) Deidara

Deidara is a pretty bad matchup for Might Guy since he is someone who uses ranged attacks. Might Guy would be forced to open a large number of the Gates in order to engage with Deidara. Might Guy certainly has the ability to outperform Deidara in terms of speed and strength. Given how well he performed against Madara, there is no doubt that Guy sensei can beat Deidara with ease.

4) Kakuzu

Kakuzu was a strong member of the Akatsuki and gave Naruto a tough time when they fought. Even Kakashi, during the earlier stages of the series, struggled against him. Despite having multiple hearts and entities with a specific nature transformation, he was defeated. Seventh Gate Guy would be able to beat Kakuzu since he was strong enough to defeat Kisame as well. Kakuzu will not be able to beat Guy if he decided to go all out against him.

Characters that could make Guy struggle in a fight

1) Obito

Obito is one of the strongest members, if not the strongest member of the Akatsuki. In his base form, Kamui would render all of Might Guy’s moves inefficient, unless he opens all the Gates. Even Madara’s Truth Seeking Orb couldn’t stop Might Guy’s attack and that’s just how powerful and strong it can be. This matchup will definitely be a close one, one that Guy can only win if he opened all the Eight Gates.

2) Pain

Pain is yet another strong member of the Akatsuki and was strong enough to defeat one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto series, Jiraiya. However, Guy has the ability to be far stronger than Jiraiya if he opens all the Gates. While Six Paths of Pain could prove to be troublesome, one could argue that that favors Might Guy in this battle. He has unmatched speed in his Eighth Gate form and seriously harmed Madara in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form.

3) Itachi

Itachi is a well-rounded shinobi who has defeated some of the toughest characters in the series. There are very few who could match genjutsu abilities and Might Guy could very well find himself in a tough spot against someone like him. However, Guy is capable of beating Itachi and can counter Itachi’s genjutsu techniques since he can fight by relying on senses other than sight. Guy would be able to beat Itachi if he opened all Eight Gates since Itachi will simply not have the speed or the strength to match his moves.

4) Kisame

Kisame fought Guy in the Naruto series, and he certainly gave Guy a tough time. Guy was forced to open seven out of the eight Gates which showed just how strong he was with his Samehada. However, Guy was able to beat him in the end and used the Daytime Tiger technique to defeat the Akatsuki member. Guy was clearly struggling since he didn’t come unscathed.

