10 most famous signature jutsus in Naruto

Naruto is one of the most well-known shonen anime and manga series in the entire world. Spanning over decades, it has introduced many impressive jutsus used by shinobis.

Some of these jutsus are associated with a particular character either because they have used the technique on numerous occasions or because the nature of the jutsus relates to them in some way.

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular signature jutsus in Naruto.

Most popular signature jutsus in Naruto

1) Chidori

Chidori was a jutsu that was created by Kakashi after failing to apply the lightning nature transformation to the Rasengan. It involves accumulating a lot of lightning chakra and creating a dense concentration on one of the hands. The rapid speed paired with the chakra concentration makes it extremely lethal and can cut through tough objects as well. Sasuke made this technique a part of his arsenal and used it on numerous occasions.

2) Rasengan

Rasengan is one of the most popular moves, if not the most popular move, in the Naruto series. This jutsu was developed by Minato based on the Tailed Beast Bomb. It involves concentrating the chakra on the palm of one’s hand and making it move in a circular direction. The user will need to run towards the target and make the chakra ball come in contact with their body. The jutsu inflicts a ton of damage, and Naruto used variants of it to execute some of the most effective acts of offense in the series.

3) Shadow Clone Jutsu

The Shadow Clone jutsu was developed by Tobirama, who is credited with creating some of the most impressive techniques in the entire series. This jutsu allows the user to create copies of themselves and split the chakra among the clones as well. The reason why this jutsu is forbidden is that the rapid depletion of chakra by creating a large number of clones is extremely dangerous. However, this was Naruto’s go-to jutsu since he had access to Kurama’s chakra that allowed him to perform Multi Shadow Clone jutsu as well.

4) Flying Thunder God

This jutsu was created by Tobirama Senju, but was perfected by Minato who made the technique his own. Minato was considered to be one of the fastest shinobis of all time, and one of the reasons behind it was this jutsu. This is a space-time ninjutsu that allows the user to teleport to places that have been marked. This was Minato’s signature move, and there were very few people who could keep up with the Yellow Flash of Konohagakure.

5) Kamui

Every member of the Uchiha clan that activates their Mangekyou Sharingan has a unique ability that is granted to them because of their doujutsu. Obito’s unique ability was the Kamui which is a space-time ninjutsu that allows him to teleport any object or a person to another dimension. Once the teleportation is complete, nobody can trace the chakra, which makes this a troublesome technique in the wrong hands. Kakashi was able to do this jutsu as well since he had one of Obito’s Sharingans.

6) Amaterasu

Amaterasu is an ocular jutsu that can be used by those who possess the Sharingan. This jutsu is the pinnacle of Fire Release and its nature is such that it cannot be avoided by the target unless they have a fast technique that will allow them to do so. The flame is cast at the focal point of the user and once it's cast, the flames cannot be extinguished by water or any normal means. Only the user is capable of putting out the flames, and they burn as hot as the sun. Sasuke and Itachi have used this technique on numerous occasions.

7) Tsukuyomi

Tsukuyomi is one of the most effective genjutsu techniques in Naruto, and Itachi used it on numerous occasions. This jutsu allows Itachi to trap his target in a genjutsu by maintaining eye contact. He has the ability to alter the target’s ability to perceive time. The target is then subjected to days of torture or forced to relive traumatic experiences, within a matter of seconds. Just like every Mangekyou Sharingan ability, this jutsu places a great deal of strain on Itachi’s eyes which doesn’t allow him to engage in combat with strong opponents immediately after casting this genjutsu.

8) Rasenshuriken

Rasenshuriken is a jutsu created by Naruto under the guidance of Kakashi. This jutsu is the result of adding Wind Release to the Rasengan. It eats up a lot of chakra and therefore, the user must be quite economical with it. Naruto is able to create a variant of this technique by entering Six Paths Sage Mode, and he takes it a notch further by adding the unique chakra of every Tailed Beast to the Rasenshuriken as well.

9) Hirudora

Hirudora is one of Might Guy’s signature moves and he has used it on a few occasions in Naruto. Might Guy needs to open the seventh gate in order to perform this technique. The user performs a hand seal that resembles a tiger. This allows the user to build up air pressure and launch it towards the target. Guy used this technique to beat Kisame Hoshigaki and he even used it against Ten Tail Jinchuriki Madara Uchiha

10) Sage Art Wood Release: True Several Thousand Hands

This is one of Hashirama’s strongest techniques that he used against Madara Uchiha after he entered Sage Mode. This jutsu allows him to create a huge statue that has thousands of hands that will extend onto the target and land punches in a consecutive barrage. The jutsu completely overwhelmed Kurama and a full body Susanoo as well. It is one of the best jutsus for offense in Naruto.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee