Former WWE Champion gets kidnapped by Dexter Lumis after RAW goes off the air

Dexter Lumis walked away with former WWE Champion The Miz after RAW went off the air this week.

On the WWE RAW after Clash at the Castle, The Miz faced Bobby Lashley in the main event with the United States Championship on the line. Dexter Lumis, who came out from under the ring, interfered during the match, which helped Lashley retain his title.

Lumis then entered the steel cage and choked out Miz, which is when the show went off the air. After the show, the former NXT star "kidnapped" The Miz, placed him over his shoulder, and walked to the back.

This is the second time that The Miz has been kidnapped by Lumis, who did it earlier on an episode of RAW last month. The latter returned to the company on August 8, when he was in the crowd during AJ Styles' match with The Miz.

Former WWE writer wants to see Dexter Lumis in a Hollywood-type storyline

On Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, Vince Russo said that he would like to see Lumis and Ciampa in a horror storyline created by a Hollywood writer.

“If I was going to do a Lumis and a Ciampa [storyline], I swear to God I would hire a Hollywood horror writer. Literally, that’s what I would do. I would say, ‘Okay, bro, we’ve got this program with these two guys. Give me three to six months of television,’ to a legit horror writer,” said Russo.

Russo believes WWE has the finances to make it happen but is wary that Lumis' career could go the way of Bray Wyatt, who has had similar matches in the company.

Lumis has featured prominently on RAW ever since his return. It seems like he will be given more opportunities with Triple H as the Head of Creative.

