"This is why Bray Wyatt failed!" - Veteran explains how WWE can use a different approach with Dexter Lumis (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes new RAW Superstar Dexter Lumis can succeed where Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend character failed.

Wyatt received his release from WWE in July 2021, two years after he debuted the horror-themed Fiend persona. Like the three-time world champion, Lumis strikes an imposing presence on WWE television. He can also capture the audience’s attention without saying a word.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show, Russo suggested that WWE should book a storyline between Ciampa and Lumis. To make the angle a success, he thinks the company would benefit from bringing in writers with the experience of creating horror scripts:

“If I was going to do a Lumis and a Ciampa [storyline], I swear to God I would hire a Hollywood horror writer,” Russo said. “Literally, that’s what I would do. I would say, ‘Okay, bro, we’ve got this program with these two guys. Give me three to six months of television,’ to a legit horror writer.” [8:36-9:00]

Russo added that WWE’s inability to book The Fiend correctly is why Wyatt’s larger-than-life character did not achieve more success:

“The WWE have the finances to be able to see that writer’s vision through,” Russo continued. “If it’s off-site, with special effects, whatever he wants to do, they have the money to do it. Here’s the problem and here’s the slippery slope… this is why Bray Wyatt failed!” [9:03-9:25]

Watch the video above to hear why Russo thinks Lumis and The Miz could form an alliance on WWE RAW.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” and embed the video if you use the above quotes.

Triple H recently commented on Bray Wyatt

Dexter Lumis is one of many former NXT Superstars who have returned to WWE since Triple H took over as the head of creative in July. Bray Wyatt’s name is often mentioned when the subject of returning WWE Superstars is discussed, but his possible rehiring does not appear to be imminent.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Play The Game with the hottest Triple H merch bit.ly/3AdiyFb

#WWE #RomanReigns #TripleH The Tribal Chief acknowledges The GamePlay The Game with the hottest Triple H merch The Tribal Chief acknowledges The Game ☝️Play The Game with the hottest Triple H merch ➡️ bit.ly/3AdiyFb#WWE #RomanReigns #TripleH https://t.co/0CqnMT75hg

Before Clash at the Castle on Saturday, The Game spoke to BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani about his experience working with Wyatt:

“One of the most (…) I mean this in the best way possible (…) crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around,” Triple H said. “[His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place [laughs]. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere.”

While Wyatt’s future is unknown, Lumis will likely to appear on Monday’s episode of RAW. The 38-year-old’s rival, The Miz, will challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a steel cage match on the show.

Would you like Bray Wyatt to return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier