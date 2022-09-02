"He’s a victim of his own mind" - Triple H on what it was like working with Bray Wyatt backstage 

Triple H has commented on working alongside Bray Wyatt, also known as The Fiend in WWE.

Wyatt wrestled his final match in the company against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, where he was unsuccessful in defeating The Viper. Following the event, the former WWE Universal Champion was released by the promotion in July 2021.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Game praised Wyatt for his incredible creative mindset and the ideas he came up with during the latter's previous stint with the Stamford-based organization.

“One of the most (…) I mean this in the best way possible (…) crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place [laughs]. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere," said Hunter.

Triple H also added that he loved working alongside Wyatt during his NXT days as he created his original character.

"But I loved working with him. I loved working with him down there [NXT] and even just being a small part of (…) as he was creating the Bray Wyatt character, and moments of just helping to harness his (…) I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head, like some crazy place, but they’re wonderfully crazy," added Triple H. [1:03-15 -1:04:15]

Vince Russo believes Bray Wyatt's return promo in WWE must include his life story

While it hasn't been confirmed if Triple H is set to bring Bray Wyatt back to WWE, Vince Russo has suggested that the promotion needs to book him correctly if he does return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, he explained what the creative team needs to do for Wyatt's potential return promo. He said:

“It always has to go back to reality, otherwise it’s gonna be a different carnation, we don’t know why it’s a different carnation, there’s no explanation (…) there’s no anything. It almost has to go back to reality where Bray Wyatt himself tells that story.”

Wyatt has been inactive in the world of professional wrestling since retiring. However, with Clash at the Castle right around the corner, he could potentially return to WWE under Triple H's reign.

